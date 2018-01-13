Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) (27618 Views)

The Full Video Of Eze Ego Ihiala Ediigbo House, Palace, Property And Graveyard



Mention Victor Okafor and no one will twitch a muscle. But mention EZEGO, King of Money and you will see the eyes of many Nigerians light up with excitement. He would have been one of Africa’s billionaires. He was fair-skinned, spoke softly and warm smiles danced on his chubby cheeks accentuated by a not-too-bushy moustache. He was relatively very young but as at that time, he was very well-known and duly respected in the Nigerian business society.







Ever found out how he made his money? 10 Likes 1 Share

Find out how Tinubu and Dangote make theirs Find out how Tinubu and Dangote make theirs 131 Likes 15 Shares

What line of business was he into and why is the house left derelict 14 Likes 1 Share

Find out how Tinubu and Dangote make theirs Drugs and cement respectively. Over to u. Drugs and cement respectively. Over to u. 33 Likes 2 Shares

Why is every thread in NL plied on ethnic, religious or party affinities? 7 Likes

Ezego imported electronics. Ezego imported electronics. 62 Likes 7 Shares

Please explain. One minute he was caught in robbery and penniless and disowned by his father, the next minute he was a billionaire before 30. Please explain. One minute he was caught in robbery and penniless and disowned by his father, the next minute he was a billionaire before 30. 40 Likes 2 Shares

Please explain, one minute Asiwaju was pushing white powder and a wanted man in the USA and the next minute he was a Governor and political godfather? Please explain, one minute Asiwaju was pushing white powder and a wanted man in the USA and the next minute he was a Governor and political godfather? 154 Likes 17 Shares

Dodgy man. No one in his family inherited his cars or houses, no one ransacked the abandoned house, built his tombstone before he died. All pointers to juju 35 Likes 2 Shares

Dodgy man. No one in his family inherited his cars or houses, no one ransacked the abandoned house, built his tombstone before he died. All pointers to juju

So everyone who makes money is a juju person?



Do you have up to 10k naira in your account? Only the very poor think like you do. So everyone who makes money is a juju person?Do you have up to 10k naira in your account? Only the very poor think like you do. 13 Likes 1 Share

As u pointed out, white powder. That's money. Plus from wealthy family. Over to u. As u pointed out, white powder. That's money. Plus from wealthy family. Over to u. 4 Likes

Dodgy man. No one in his family inherited his cars or houses, no one ransacked the abandoned house, built his tombstone before he died. All pointers to juju

How did he pay the juju man? The man was penniless. I don't think it was juju.

Heard his wife and kids are living large and all doing very well. How did he pay the juju man? The man was penniless. I don't think it was juju.Heard his wife and kids are living large and all doing very well. 2 Likes

King of Money!

The big lesson here: You can't take anything with u when u go. All that wealth you spent yourself gathering will stay right here when u go just like they were here before u came. 13 Likes 3 Shares

How else if not through development? How else if not through 15 Likes 2 Shares

No, he didn't develope anything unlike vast majority of rich Igbos. It is a mystery. No, he didn't develope anything unlike vast majority of rich Igbos. It is a mystery. 1 Like 1 Share

*in Nigerians' voice* eyaaaaa!





Sometimes, I ask myself why I look for so many things in life knowing fully well that I'd die and leave them here.





Live your life like you gonna die the next minute, live it like you gonna live forever - imam abubakar 2 Likes 1 Share

I guess you don't know what "development" means in this case. I guess you don't know what "development" means in this case. 5 Likes

He deverope China. He deverope China. 7 Likes

Ever found out how he made his money? those days, ritual was lucrative , and you can understand. those days, ritual was lucrative , and you can understand. 3 Likes 1 Share

Caseless:







Help us out Help us out 1 Like

Please explain, one minute Asiwaju was pushing white powder and a wanted man in the USA and the next minute he was a Governor and political godfather? next minute the US ambassador paid Tinubu a visit in Bourdilion....US doesnt play with CONVICTED CRIMINAL FUGITIVE.They would have easily asked for his extradition. next minute the US ambassador paid Tinubu a visit in Bourdilion....US doesnt play with CONVICTED CRIMINAL FUGITIVE.They would have easily asked for his extradition. 15 Likes 1 Share

It was not ritual. Otherwise there would be many Ezego's in his area. Besides he had no money to pay for ritual. It was not ritual. Otherwise there would be many Ezego's in his area. Besides he had no money to pay for ritual. 1 Like

Wise imam Wise imam 1 Like

Which one every sentence ends with before he died..



Very scary 1 Like