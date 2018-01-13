₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by nduprincekc1: 10:05pm On Dec 13, 2017
The Full Video Of Eze Ego Ihiala Ediigbo House, Palace, Property And Graveyard
Mention Victor Okafor and no one will twitch a muscle. But mention EZEGO, King of Money and you will see the eyes of many Nigerians light up with excitement. He would have been one of Africa’s billionaires. He was fair-skinned, spoke softly and warm smiles danced on his chubby cheeks accentuated by a not-too-bushy moustache. He was relatively very young but as at that time, he was very well-known and duly respected in the Nigerian business society.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h18r775PdOI
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by 9jaDoc(f): 10:08pm On Dec 13, 2017
Ever found out how he made his money?
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by BankeSmalls(f): 10:08pm On Dec 13, 2017
9jaDoc:
Find out how Tinubu and Dangote make theirs
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by SalamRushdie: 10:11pm On Dec 13, 2017
What line of business was he into and why is the house left derelict
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by 9jaDoc(f): 10:15pm On Dec 13, 2017
BankeSmalls:Drugs and cement respectively. Over to u.
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by psucc(m): 10:24pm On Dec 13, 2017
Why is every thread in NL plied on ethnic, religious or party affinities?
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by BankeSmalls(f): 10:27pm On Dec 13, 2017
9jaDoc:
Ezego imported electronics.
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by 9jaDoc(f): 10:34pm On Dec 13, 2017
BankeSmalls:
Please explain. One minute he was caught in robbery and penniless and disowned by his father, the next minute he was a billionaire before 30.
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by BankeSmalls(f): 10:50pm On Dec 13, 2017
9jaDoc:
Please explain, one minute Asiwaju was pushing white powder and a wanted man in the USA and the next minute he was a Governor and political godfather?
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by yeyerolling: 10:57pm On Dec 13, 2017
Dodgy man. No one in his family inherited his cars or houses, no one ransacked the abandoned house, built his tombstone before he died. All pointers to juju
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by hatchy: 10:57pm On Dec 13, 2017
BankeSmalls:Is Asiwaju the issue at stake here?
Buhari dirty boxers fall on you!
Anuofia!
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by hatchy: 10:58pm On Dec 13, 2017
BankeSmalls:Is Asiwaju the issue posted here?
Buhari dirty boxers fall on you!
Anuofia!
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by BankeSmalls(f): 11:00pm On Dec 13, 2017
hatchy:
The boxers alone or the pampers join?
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by BankeSmalls(f): 11:02pm On Dec 13, 2017
yeyerolling:
So everyone who makes money is a juju person?
Do you have up to 10k naira in your account? Only the very poor think like you do.
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by hatchy: 11:02pm On Dec 13, 2017
BankeSmalls:
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by 9jaDoc(f): 11:42pm On Dec 13, 2017
BankeSmalls:
As u pointed out, white powder. That's money. Plus from wealthy family. Over to u.
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by 9jaDoc(f): 11:47pm On Dec 13, 2017
yeyerolling:
How did he pay the juju man? The man was penniless. I don't think it was juju.
Heard his wife and kids are living large and all doing very well.
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by Opoki(m): 12:23am On Dec 14, 2017
King of Money!
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by Macgreat(m): 2:13am On Dec 14, 2017
Pictures
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by 9jaDoc(f): 3:04am On Dec 14, 2017
The big lesson here: You can't take anything with u when u go. All that wealth you spent yourself gathering will stay right here when u go just like they were here before u came.
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by funlord(m): 3:27am On Dec 14, 2017
9jaDoc:
How else if not through development?
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by 9jaDoc(f): 3:32am On Dec 14, 2017
funlord:
No, he didn't develope anything unlike vast majority of rich Igbos. It is a mystery.
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by Caseless: 3:36am On Dec 14, 2017
*in Nigerians' voice* eyaaaaa!
Sometimes, I ask myself why I look for so many things in life knowing fully well that I'd die and leave them here.
Live your life like you gonna die the next minute, live it like you gonna live forever - imam abubakar
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by Caseless: 3:37am On Dec 14, 2017
9jaDoc:
I guess you don't know what "development" means in this case.
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by Caseless: 3:38am On Dec 14, 2017
funlord:
He deverope China.
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by Caseless: 3:41am On Dec 14, 2017
9jaDoc:those days, ritual was lucrative , and you can understand.
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by 9jaDoc(f): 3:42am On Dec 14, 2017
Caseless:
Help us out
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by tiger28: 3:44am On Dec 14, 2017
BankeSmalls:next minute the US ambassador paid Tinubu a visit in Bourdilion....US doesnt play with CONVICTED CRIMINAL FUGITIVE.They would have easily asked for his extradition.
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by 9jaDoc(f): 3:47am On Dec 14, 2017
Caseless:
It was not ritual. Otherwise there would be many Ezego's in his area. Besides he had no money to pay for ritual.
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by 9jaDoc(f): 3:49am On Dec 14, 2017
Caseless:
Wise imam
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by duduade: 4:01am On Dec 14, 2017
Which one every sentence ends with before he died..
Very scary
|Re: Inside Ezego Victor Okafor's Graveyard, House, Palace, Property (Video) by Caseless: 4:01am On Dec 14, 2017
9jaDoc:drug and other related stuffs.
