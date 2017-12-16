₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,881 members, 3,973,136 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 December 2017 at 06:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 (3643 Views)
Chelsea Vs Newcastle United - (3 - 1) On 2nd December 2017 / Manchester United Vs Newcastle United (4 - 1) On 18th November 2017 / Manchester City Vs Manchester United (0 - 0) - Live (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:24pm
Ozil scores
ARS 1-0 NEW
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by khalids: 4:24pm
Brilliant from Ozil......Arsenal1-0Newcastle
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by khalids: 4:24pm
Brilliant from Ozil......Arsenal1-0 Newcastle
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by dominique(f): 4:27pm
#COYG
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by dayveed1(m): 4:28pm
Up Gunners
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by justi4jesu(f): 4:29pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by ritababe(f): 4:30pm
up gunners
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by sammied(m): 4:31pm
Please link to watch live?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by dotcomnamename: 4:31pm
And then COMMENTATORS still shouting WHAT-A-GOOD-GOAL---TERIFIC-GOAL-FANTASTIC-STRIKE-FROM-OZIL
Goal of the season contender no doubt mennnnnnnnn !!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by mukina2: 4:44pm
aieromon:
shout am na
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by aieromon(m): 4:47pm
mukina2:
Fluke goal
Half time
ARS 1-0 NEW
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Promiseisaac(m): 4:52pm
up gunners
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Ujunwa02(f): 5:11pm
Whoelse noticed the funny voice and commentary been displayed by the second commentator... Whoelse noticed the funny voice and commentary been displayed by the second commentator...
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by freebuddy: 5:25pm
dotcomnamename:Bross slow down!!! Better goals have been scored this season.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Foodforthought(m): 5:35pm
Dry thread tho
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by ZombiePUNISHER: 5:44pm
Foodforthought:
Arsenal na team?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by LilSmith55(m): 5:45pm
Foodforthought:
Over dry dey worry am
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by iamtardey: 5:46pm
we still have people watching this sh*t club?
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by aieromon(m): 5:53pm
Full time
ARS 1-0 NEW
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Tajbol4splend(m): 6:05pm
dotcomnamename:
No I don't think so, Rooney goal and Aurier goal are better
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Puffydon1(m): 6:10pm
Tajbol4splend:He didn't said goal of the season, he said goal of the season contender.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Toniapsalm121: 6:20pm
My ticket as spoiled ooooo. Which kin wahala be dis nah....na im be say I no go travel go IMO go see our new statues investment.
|Re: Arsenal Vs Newcastle United (1 - 0) On 16th Of December 2017 by Omooba77: 6:39pm
Win na win even if it is a goal
Carling Cup: Leeds United Vs Man United (0 - 3) On 20th September 2011 / Almeria Vs Barcelona [0 - 8] On Sat,20th November At 8pm / Your Pool Forecast For Week 09
Viewing this topic: MissWrite(f), k2wise, omotosho2139, Solace5, wedeonline(m) and 14 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 185