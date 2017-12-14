₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by BroadwayAfrica: 6:35am
Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola Aiyeola answered our secret questions and it was hilarious. Bisola who had really interesting answers opted for a man with money over a man who is good in bed when asked to pick one.
Watch Bisola share how Romantic she is, what she looks out for in a man and more. Enjoy!!
Broadway TV is the TV arm of the popular Nigerian blog, www.broadwayafrica.com. It is entertainment, people and lifestyle-focused channel.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfKVwEDe8OA
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by FortifiedCity: 6:45am
Bushola nobody cares, if you like marry the one without prick.
You that used your mouth to wash TTT's peni3 and almost bit off the cap but for the intervention of other BBN housemates
14 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by Milllz: 6:46am
It’s your kind of people that don’t have a reason to marry and when they do, it doesn’t last more than a year.
6 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by Flyingngel(m): 6:50am
This one knows that with money she can get any handsome young man to do the needful.
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by Authoreety: 6:51am
That they are always on the television dosnt mean they have sense...
anyway, e no concern me o..
6 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by rawpadgin(m): 6:56am
Why slandering the "HEAD MISTRESS"?
She only stated what she prefer
5 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by KushyKush: 6:59am
So you thought TTT had money before grinding his dick and doing all sort of disgraceful stuff with bally on TV?
5 Likes
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by Realhommie(m): 7:00am
Different strokes, while some women get all the money and dey enjoy all kinds of luxury but dem still dey find that wonder preek... Lol
Of what use for is all the money without sexual satisfaction in your Union? But money is still very very very important.
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by Larrey(f): 7:41am
Owonikoko
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by ItchingPreek(m): 7:54am
Very logical; because with money you can now buy preek that can Do the do, 4inches, 7inches, 25inches and cucumber company.
But with a broke dude.....Na to dey fill the house with pikin. Bisola get sense
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by ItchingPreek(m): 7:56am
Realhommie:
You can't eat your cake and have it. Choose one, preek or money?
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by Threebear(m): 8:02am
Of course a fat account balance is better than squirting. Especially for a baby mama, that randomly sucks off married men on live TV. She needs all the monies she can get in case of another unwanted discharge that will lead to another accidental baby.
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by MhizzAJ(f): 8:22am
I like Bisola a lot
She's inspiring and talented
Sex is highly overrated...Money is the real deal abeg...who has time to be wallowing in poverty
It's a free world she can say whatever she wants
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by Blackhawk01: 9:03am
MhizzAJ:
Preach sister, preach. Money over deek!
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by MhizzAJ(f): 9:05am
Blackhawk01:
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by whizzyleejr(m): 9:11am
You suppose get awardy 'cause the WERE dey your body
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by silver94(m): 11:17am
Lalasticlala will move this rubbish to front-page now
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by earthsync(f): 11:23am
....and she'd still go outside for a man who has an A game in bed skills
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by emwyy(m): 1:32pm
earthsync:
OP above me u have spoken well
May your days be long
1 Like
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by Hades2016(m): 3:41pm
Oya clap for yourself .. Biko women watin una really want .. if man good for bed no get money una go talk , if he get money no good for bed una go still talk ...
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by Dutchey(m): 3:41pm
before nko?? and she go use what she has to get what she wants... use money to get deek
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by RIPEnglish: 3:42pm
We are all knew she are lied.
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by kingthreat(m): 3:42pm
No wonder you're a single mother.
TTT wey you give head, you think say him get money abi?
Olosho kobo kobo. If not for Big brother Africa, you'd be blowing nollywood director plus crew join for acting roles
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by Gkay1(m): 3:43pm
just tell us that u are looking for maga not husband
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by holluphemydavid(m): 3:43pm
atleast she is open minded unlike some hypocrite dat will come here and be pretending now
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by AnodaIT(m): 3:43pm
No look all these boys with biceps, 6 packs and tramadol powered libido, they will just give you 2k after 3 hours of destroying your punny.
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by talk2saintify(m): 3:43pm
.
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by PenlsCaP: 3:43pm
comming frim shameless ashewo prick sucker who nearly mopped life out of TTT
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by Schoolala(m): 3:44pm
I don't understand what wrong with women of this generation, just look at an old lady saying such a trash. at her age later now if no man come forward to marry her she will start accusing Nigeria economy
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by dejavubobo1(m): 3:44pm
and cheat on the rich one... na naija girl way. jus keeping laying we enjoying it
|Re: Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed by ENDTIMEgist(m): 3:45pm
FortifiedCity:
are you saying she is epileptic
1 Like
