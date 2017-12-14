Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Bisola Aiyeola: I Will Choose Man That Has Money Over Man That Is Good In Bed (4305 Views)

Bisola Aiyeola: "I Am Dating Jeff Akoh" (Photos) / Bisola Aiyeola's Throwback Photos At 2008 Project Fame And More / Bisola Aiyeola Addresses The United Nations General Assembly In New York (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Watch Bisola share how Romantic she is, what she looks out for in a man and more. Enjoy!!





Broadway TV is the TV arm of the popular Nigerian blog,





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wfKVwEDe8OA Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Bisola Aiyeola answered our secret questions and it was hilarious. Bisola who had really interesting answers opted for a man with money over a man who is good in bed when asked to pick one.Watch Bisola share how Romantic she is, what she looks out for in a man and more. Enjoy!!Broadway TV is the TV arm of the popular Nigerian blog, www.broadwayafrica.com. It is entertainment, people and lifestyle-focused channel.

Bushola nobody cares, if you like marry the one without prick.



You that used your mouth to wash TTT's peni3 and almost bit off the cap but for the intervention of other BBN housemates 14 Likes

It’s your kind of people that don’t have a reason to marry and when they do, it doesn’t last more than a year. 6 Likes

This one knows that with money she can get any handsome young man to do the needful.

That they are always on the television dosnt mean they have sense...





anyway, e no concern me o.. 6 Likes

Why slandering the "HEAD MISTRESS"?



She only stated what she prefer 5 Likes

So you thought TTT had money before grinding his dick and doing all sort of disgraceful stuff with bally on TV? 5 Likes

Different strokes, while some women get all the money and dey enjoy all kinds of luxury but dem still dey find that wonder preek... Lol





Of what use for is all the money without sexual satisfaction in your Union? But money is still very very very important.

Owonikoko

Very logical; because with money you can now buy preek that can Do the do, 4inches, 7inches, 25inches and cucumber company.



But with a broke dude.....Na to dey fill the house with pikin. Bisola get sense 1 Like

Realhommie:

Different strokes, while some women get all the money and dey enjoy all kinds of luxury but dem still dey find that wonder preek... Lol





Of what use for is all the money without sexual satisfaction in your Union? But money is still very very very important.



You can't eat your cake and have it. Choose one, preek or money? You can't eat your cake and have it. Choose one, preek or money?

Of course a fat account balance is better than squirting. Especially for a baby mama, that randomly sucks off married men on live TV. She needs all the monies she can get in case of another unwanted discharge that will lead to another accidental baby. 1 Like

I like Bisola a lot

She's inspiring and talented



Sex is highly overrated...Money is the real deal abeg...who has time to be wallowing in poverty

It's a free world she can say whatever she wants 2 Likes 1 Share

MhizzAJ:

I like Bisola a lot

She's inspiring and talented



Sex is highly overrated...Money is the real deal abeg...who has time to be wallowing in poverty

It's a free world she can say whatever she wants



Preach sister, preach. Money over deek! Preach sister, preach. Money over deek! 1 Like

Blackhawk01:





Preach sister, preach. Money over deek!

You suppose get awardy 'cause the WERE dey your body 1 Like

Lalasticlala will move this rubbish to front-page now 1 Like

....and she'd still go outside for a man who has an A game in bed skills 1 Like

earthsync:

....and she'd still go outside for a man who has an A game in bed skills



OP above me u have spoken well

May your days be long OP above me u have spoken wellMay your days be long 1 Like

Oya clap for yourself .. Biko women watin una really want .. if man good for bed no get money una go talk , if he get money no good for bed una go still talk ...

before nko?? and she go use what she has to get what she wants... use money to get deek

We are all knew she are lied.

No wonder you're a single mother.

TTT wey you give head, you think say him get money abi?

Olosho kobo kobo. If not for Big brother Africa, you'd be blowing nollywood director plus crew join for acting roles

just tell us that u are looking for maga not husband

atleast she is open minded unlike some hypocrite dat will come here and be pretending now

No look all these boys with biceps, 6 packs and tramadol powered libido, they will just give you 2k after 3 hours of destroying your punny.

.

comming frim shameless ashewo prick sucker who nearly mopped life out of TTT comming frim shameless ashewo prick sucker who nearly mopped life out of TTT

I don't understand what wrong with women of this generation, just look at an old lady saying such a trash. at her age later now if no man come forward to marry her she will start accusing Nigeria economy

and cheat on the rich one... na naija girl way. jus keeping laying we enjoying it