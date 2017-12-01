₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by nwakibie3(m): 9:16am
• Farmer wounded in grazing incident
• Security expert tasks govt on menace
Ogun State yesterday became the latest in the country to record another attack by herdsmen.
Three herders, who attempted to graze their cattle on a farm in Oke Odo, Ketu Local Council Development Area, were confronted by the owner, Ige Orisade. Infuriated by the challenge, the herdsmen allegedly assaulted the victim, who sustained serious injuries.
Following a tip-off, the trio of Mohammed Bello, 40; Mohammed Momoh, 30; and Yisau Umoru, 18, were later arrested by men of the state police command.
The media recently reported the killing by herdsmen of 10 persons in Kogi State. The governor’s security adviser, Navy Commander Jerry Omodara, however, disputed the figure, saying only one person died.
The latest attack has increased incidences of farmer-herdsmen clashes in several parts of the country, prompting some state governments to mull legislations curbing open grazing.
Ogun police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that following an argument, the herdsmen had macheted the farmer before fleeing. “On the strength of the information, the Area Commander, ACP Titus Musa, dispatched a team of policemen to the scene. The surrounding bush was thoroughly combed, in conjunction with a local vigilance group, at the end of which three suspects were arrested.
“We recovered from them one AK 49 rifle with serial number 513,49, 0.8mm live ammunition, 26 live cartridges and two cutlasses. Efforts are on to apprehend other suspects and recover arms from them.”
The Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, has directed his men to fish out the fleeing members of the gang and also ordered immediate transfer of the suspects to the Federal Special Anti-robbery Squad for thorough investigation, Oyeyemi added.
The Guardian gathered that yesterday’s attack was the 12th in the state this year.
The commander, Vigilante Service of Ogun State (VSO), Mr. Soji Ganzallo, said: “The herdsmen have been attacking our farmers. Most times, they invade farms and destroy crops, leading to skirmishes between them and the farmers. The attacks on our people are always serious. The herdsmen always stage reprisals whenever they have any face-off with farmers.
“They even attack farmers at night. We have always been rising to the occasion by getting them arrested. They have also been involved in armed robbery. Even women that go to their farms are raped. Sometimes, they kill them.”
The Miyeti Allah Cattle Breeders Association could not be reached for comments, as the telephone line of its secretary, Mr. Aminu, was switched off.
Ganzallo added: “As a grassroots security outfit, we will continue to monitor all flashpoints where the herdsmen attack our people. For now, Igbo Ora road and Yewa axis are the flashpoints. Our officers are always alert. We have been arresting them and transferring them to the police. We are committed to the safety of our people and we will redouble our efforts.”
Dr. Ona Ekhomu, first chartered security professional in Nigeria and president, Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operators of Nigeria (AISSON), called on the Federal Government to address challenges posed by herdsmen urgently.
Speaking to The Guardian, he acknowledged that herdsmen have a right to graze their cattle, but said it should not be at the expense of farm owners because “if you do, that is trespass. And if you are confronted for trespass, you don’t have the right to fight back.”
He added: “It is an unfortunate circumstance having herdsmen attacking people on their farms. Perhaps there was provocation or loss of assets by the herdsmen. But if they attacked the farmer and macheted him and were later arrested for carrying weapons, then there is obviously weapon violation.
“The machete used, which caused the man serious bodily arm, is a weapon. The arms they were caught with are weapons. That is attempted murder. Nobody in this country, not even the president is above the law. Whether they are herdsmen or not, they don’t have the right to do that.”
https://guardian.ng/news/herdsmen-strike-in-ogun-police-arrest-three-with-arms/
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by OnyeOGA(m): 9:26am
Buhari go still release them
15 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by LilSmith55(m): 9:28am
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by IPOBrep: 9:31am
Grazing accident, what kind of insult is this from this idiotic journalist pls.
why do this media like twisting facts and playing down issues .
when will the media educate the people on the ills of the land use act so they can fight for its abrogation.
11 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by mazimee(m): 9:37am
Herdsmen were just playing with their toys, no need for the false alarm
16 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by lokobyforch(m): 10:45am
Government of herdsmen, by herdsman and for herdsmen.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by veekid(m): 12:43pm
Herdsmen strike?? Who employed em?
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by MrMoney007: 12:44pm
They arrested them or they bought some skulls from them for resale.
8 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by osuofia2(m): 12:44pm
nice one from the herdsmen. Afonja must taste the soup of the sons of the caliphate
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by bright007(f): 12:44pm
OK
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by Billyonaire: 12:45pm
Change the Change.
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by simplemach(m): 12:45pm
Pls let them also extend their hands of fellowship to Katsina and Abuja, maybe after that they will be legalised and given amnesty.
They can't be terrorists na.
5 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by Saintsbrown(m): 12:45pm
This is now a new Era in Nigeria.
Fulani herdsmen strike.
With " nothing will happen and 97%" mentality.
Buhari keeps proving to be a mistake.
6 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by nairavsdollars: 12:46pm
Gradually, gradually they are entering Lagos.
Something they cannot try in Ekiti
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by Bolustical: 12:46pm
freedomforall30:In our case, the farmer stood up to the herdsmen and in fact one our governors was the first to sign the Anri-Grazing Bill.
In your own case, your people were butchered and killed, guess what your Governor Ugwuanyi did? He started crying like a baby.
Get a life.
12 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by Bolustical: 12:46pm
plessis:Pity your people that were butchered like cows by herdsmen in Enugu the other day
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by sureheaven(m): 12:47pm
The useless MURIC or URIC will not come out to campaign against this evil fulani Islamic terrorist now....... na to dey put their destructive mouth into issues that do not concern them. Besides, what's the government of ogun and their state house of assembly member doing.
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by NwaAmaikpe: 12:47pm
Can anything good come out of Fulani Herdsmen?
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by neonly: 12:48pm
Hmmmmm buhari sef
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by Ruggedfitness: 12:48pm
Three herders, who attempted to graze their cattle on a farm in Oke Odo, Ketu Local Council Development Area, were confronted by the owner, Ige Orisade. Infuriated by the challenge, the herdsmen allegedly assaulted the victim, who sustained serious injuries.
Who are the Fulani Herdsmen, if we had Donald Trump here as the president then it would have been easier.
3 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by originalKsp(m): 12:48pm
The Government of today is one whose bigotry and nepotism is unprecedented, imagine if the Fulani herdsmen where people from the South Eastern part of Nigeria, would the Government be pampering them like this?
why should killers be given First Class treatments and agitators treated as rags?
And the concern of most Nigerian youth is how a grand father will take over from the great grandfather
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by kollinz1234: 12:49pm
Na wa o
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by kulrunsman79(m): 12:49pm
Herdsmen are protected by the federal powers. Presidency, Senators and most powerful politicians own the cows hence the need to shield and absolve the herdsmen from any crime no matter how obvious!
1 Like
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by plessis: 12:50pm
After everything the yorubas have done for the Northerners.. This is how they pay them back?....
I pity the yorubas
4 Likes
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Strike In Ogun, Police Arrest Three With Arms by btcent: 12:51pm
These guys are walking time bombs. Next headline is, they're razing a village to the ground.
