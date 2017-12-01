₦airaland Forum

Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Angelanest: 9:39am
Scammers are on the prowl as they've stolen the identity of pretty Benue born Fire Service Officer based in Abuja, Dooshima Dennis. The beautiful lady has for long been a victim of misrepresentation and identity crisis. According to a report by Ukan Kurugh, the firefighter has had to accommodate insults from people known and unknown to her on the grounds of the fraudulent approach those using her photographs to create social media profiles have engaged in.

To bear testimony to the untold pain this act of mischief has caused to her, she has shared some of the messages she had received inbox abusing her for operating different online accounts and for dishonorably soliciting financial aid from members of the public.

Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Angelanest: 9:40am
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Angelanest: 9:40am
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:46am
shocked


Scammers and using beautiful pictures are like 5 & 6.


So somebody cannot be pretty and post her pictures on FB in peace again.

Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Homeboiy: 9:53am
That's what her beauty has caused her
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Loyalblak007(f): 9:53am
cheesy All these crazy hungry scammers
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Captaynbee: 10:10am
Shaku shaku scammers
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 10:37am
Using someone's pix to defraud people undecided

Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Angelanest: 1:28pm
fine woman
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by classicMan22(m): 2:05pm
Nigerians are Crinmals smh
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by miqos02(m): 4:14pm
Wow
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by giteke: 4:15pm
h
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Gkay1(m): 4:16pm
all naija guys won get money, so everybody dey work hard just leave normal life.

poverty if u nor leave me, I leave u.
bye bye to poverty.

Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Deicide: 4:16pm
I Have noticed that its mostly Adult 35 upwards that mostly fall 4 all this yahoo scam
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Zykod: 4:16pm
They use even T.B Joshua's church photo no be today
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by 2shure: 4:16pm
i bill my client 1.8m
she say she can only afford 800k
fuc
im broke

Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by oshe111(m): 4:16pm
this worwor gal


abeg shift make I see fine person face

Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by bright007(f): 4:17pm
OK
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by princeade86(m): 4:17pm
people are looking 4 möney by äll mèäñ$
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Lokoyen(m): 4:18pm
Same thing happened today wentsomeone cloned my facebook profile to scam someone of $150 btc
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by propanet(m): 4:18pm
MhizzAJ:
Using someone's pix to defraud people undecided
Why are you playing dumb. Isn't that what your bf is into?

Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by johnstar(m): 4:19pm
Even here on nairaland
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Akpani: 4:19pm
huh
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by makky555(f): 4:19pm
It's her fault... Why is she a fire fighter and also beautiful grin



Sorry shhaa... That's how Bill Gates was asking for my pictures I refuse to give him sad angry

Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by okonja(m): 4:20pm
Na wa oooo...Disadvantages of posting your pictures on Social media every now and then

Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Cajal(m): 4:20pm
What is so special about this her beauty?
Majority of NIGERIAN girls are not short of this
Or because she has decided to place her own on advert

Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by ifeoluwa122: 4:20pm
shocked
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Ugoeze2016: 4:22pm
Naija I hail thee smiley
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by asawanathegreat(m): 4:23pm
Hustling continues guys dey vex
Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by Oyebee91(m): 4:23pm
That I can not do. .I prefer bet9ja to scams

Re: Scammers Are Using Dooshima Dennis, Pretty Female Firefighter's Photos by bigtt76(f): 4:23pm
Hmmm

