Source; Scammers are on the prowl as they've stolen the identity of pretty Benue born Fire Service Officer based in Abuja, Dooshima Dennis. The beautiful lady has for long been a victim of misrepresentation and identity crisis. According to a report by Ukan Kurugh, the firefighter has had to accommodate insults from people known and unknown to her on the grounds of the fraudulent approach those using her photographs to create social media profiles have engaged in.To bear testimony to the untold pain this act of mischief has caused to her, she has shared some of the messages she had received inbox abusing her for operating different online accounts and for dishonorably soliciting financial aid from members of the public.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/scammers-already-using-identity-pretty-female-firefighter-defraud-people-photos.html