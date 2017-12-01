₦airaland Forum

Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by AnonymousIP: 9:47am
Ladies and gentlemen may we all rise as I introduce to you Viola-nuela Echebima, Esq.

- First Class UNN
- First Class NLS
- BGS, UNN Law Class of 2016
- BGS, NLS Class of 2017

Congrats on your Call to the Nigerian Bar today.

Take a bow dear

BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/viola-nuela-echebima-lawyer/

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by Homeboiy: 9:50am
Pm me her number op


I need to know how much for her bride price

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by Sage7(m): 9:53am
Ole!
Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by rosy1992(f): 10:13am
Beauty and brain .

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by AdolfHitlerxXx: 11:40am
This one would just be blowing grammar like Obajiagbon in bed

"The fallacy of c0itus interruptus without cunninglingus is subject to defacto pre-intimacy"

Congratulations, brainac

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by Treasure17(m): 11:55am
Nice one

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by MetroBaba1: 1:09pm
No Comment

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by judgedredd22(m): 1:10pm
AdolfHitlerxXx:
This one would just be blowing grammar like Obajiagbon in bed

"The fallacy of c0itus interruptus without cunninglingus is subject to defacto pre-intimacy"

Congratulations, brainac

the unequivocal imbalance in a cöitus sans cunnilingus is prima facie, vis a viz, the male partner in the aforementioned cöitus! grin grin grin grin

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by Abee79: 4:05pm
This is the REAL SLAY QUEEN!

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by viviangist: 4:48pm
Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by jaysmallz(m): 5:16pm
When studying is your calling

Thumbs up girl
Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by zurielsam(m): 5:23pm
Viola-nuela Echebima, i dont understand this name is she afonja
Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by OrestesDante(m): 6:25pm
shocked


∆ Excellent... Best Brain ∆

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by NnamdiKanu(m): 6:26pm
angry

it can only be an Igbo girl....Give them Beerfra and watch the world scramble for beefran Visa

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by Secur: 6:26pm
H
Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by passyhansome(m): 6:26pm
vgg
Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by Pavore9: 6:26pm
zurielsam:
Viola-nuela Echebima, i dont understand this name is she afonja

She is human.

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by malware: 6:27pm
AdolfHitlerxXx:
This one would just be blowing grammar like Obajiagbon in bed

"The fallacy of c0itus interruptus without cunninglingus is subject to defacto pre-intimacy"

Congratulations, brainac

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by benjaminoikhe: 6:27pm
All the first these day are all ladies, hmmm.

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by smithsydny(m): 6:27pm
Money no waste
Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by roarik(f): 6:27pm
defination of a slayer,beauty nd brain

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:27pm
cool cool cool slayer,beauty and brain....... girls need to learn from her..

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by NnamdiKanu(m): 6:28pm
Pavore9:


She is human.

When she involves in scam.. She is igbo

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by deji17: 6:28pm
With Biafra colour wrist watch? Kwantinue

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by bughead: 6:28pm
AnonymousIP:
@VIVIANGIST

Ladies and gentlemen may we all rise as I introduce to you Viola-nuela Echebima, Esq.

- First Class UNN
- First Class NLS
- BGS, UNN Law Class of 2016
- BGS, NLS Class of 2017

Congrats on your Call to the Nigerian Bar today.

Take a bow dear

CC; lalasticlala

BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/viola-nuela-echebima-lawyer/

while the rest of her mate....

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by victorazyvictor(m): 6:28pm
na this type I dey like

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by fidet1(m): 6:28pm
Beauty jam Brain
Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by NnamdiKanu(m): 6:28pm
roarik:
defination of a slayer,beauty nd brain
she is ur mate.. And u are here struggling with typing definition angry

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by abdulrazat(m): 6:29pm
I pray you get all you deserve.

Don't let Nigeria frustrate you.

Jand if you must and never come back.
Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by chukwuibuipob: 6:29pm
cool Good.Not one of those cowbell milk dispensal that trade their V shape to build house.

Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:29pm
receive sense bro..
victorazyvictor:
na this type I dey like
Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by NaijaElba(m): 6:29pm
This is the original slay queen...not those with empty brains that sleep around with married men to make a living.....Congratz girlie.

