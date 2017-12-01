₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by AnonymousIP: 9:47am
@VIVIANGIST
Ladies and gentlemen may we all rise as I introduce to you Viola-nuela Echebima, Esq.
- First Class UNN
- First Class NLS
- BGS, UNN Law Class of 2016
- BGS, NLS Class of 2017
Congrats on your Call to the Nigerian Bar today.
Take a bow dear
CC; lalasticlala
BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/viola-nuela-echebima-lawyer/
8 Likes
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by Homeboiy: 9:50am
Pm me her number op
I need to know how much for her bride price
16 Likes
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by Sage7(m): 9:53am
Ole!
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by rosy1992(f): 10:13am
Beauty and brain .
5 Likes
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by AdolfHitlerxXx: 11:40am
This one would just be blowing grammar like Obajiagbon in bed
"The fallacy of c0itus interruptus without cunninglingus is subject to defacto pre-intimacy"
Congratulations, brainac
91 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by Treasure17(m): 11:55am
Nice one
1 Like
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by MetroBaba1: 1:09pm
No Comment
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by judgedredd22(m): 1:10pm
AdolfHitlerxXx:
the unequivocal imbalance in a cöitus sans cunnilingus is prima facie, vis a viz, the male partner in the aforementioned cöitus!
13 Likes
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by Abee79: 4:05pm
This is the REAL SLAY QUEEN!
46 Likes
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by viviangist: 4:48pm
Cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by jaysmallz(m): 5:16pm
When studying is your calling
Thumbs up girl
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by zurielsam(m): 5:23pm
Viola-nuela Echebima, i dont understand this name is she afonja
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by OrestesDante(m): 6:25pm
∆ Excellent... Best Brain ∆
3 Likes
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by NnamdiKanu(m): 6:26pm
it can only be an Igbo girl....Give them Beerfra and watch the world scramble for beefran Visa
9 Likes
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by Secur: 6:26pm
H
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by passyhansome(m): 6:26pm
vgg
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by Pavore9: 6:26pm
zurielsam:
She is human.
6 Likes
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by malware: 6:27pm
AdolfHitlerxXx:
2 Likes
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by benjaminoikhe: 6:27pm
All the first these day are all ladies, hmmm.
1 Like
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by smithsydny(m): 6:27pm
Money no waste
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by roarik(f): 6:27pm
defination of a slayer,beauty nd brain
1 Like
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:27pm
slayer,beauty and brain....... girls need to learn from her..
1 Like
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by NnamdiKanu(m): 6:28pm
Pavore9:
When she involves in scam.. She is igbo
6 Likes
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by deji17: 6:28pm
With Biafra colour wrist watch? Kwantinue
2 Likes
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by bughead: 6:28pm
AnonymousIP:while the rest of her mate....
2 Likes
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by victorazyvictor(m): 6:28pm
na this type I dey like
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by fidet1(m): 6:28pm
Beauty jam Brain
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by NnamdiKanu(m): 6:28pm
roarik:she is ur mate.. And u are here struggling with typing definition
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by abdulrazat(m): 6:29pm
I pray you get all you deserve.
Don't let Nigeria frustrate you.
Jand if you must and never come back.
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by chukwuibuipob: 6:29pm
Good.Not one of those cowbell milk dispensal that trade their V shape to build house.
1 Like
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by adewumiopeyemi(m): 6:29pm
receive sense bro..
victorazyvictor:
|Re: Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures by NaijaElba(m): 6:29pm
This is the original slay queen...not those with empty brains that sleep around with married men to make a living.....Congratz girlie.
2 Likes
