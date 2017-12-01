Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Viola-nuela Echebima: Lawyer Who Is A Double First Class Holder - Pictures (13517 Views)

@VIVIANGIST



Ladies and gentlemen may we all rise as I introduce to you Viola-nuela Echebima, Esq.



- First Class UNN

- First Class NLS

- BGS, UNN Law Class of 2016

- BGS, NLS Class of 2017



Congrats on your Call to the Nigerian Bar today.



Take a bow dear



CC; lalasticlala



BY VIVIAN GIST : http://www.viviangist.ng/viola-nuela-echebima-lawyer/



Pm me her number op





I need to know how much for her bride price 16 Likes

Ole!

Beauty and brain . 5 Likes

This one would just be blowing grammar like Obajiagbon in bed



"The fallacy of c0itus interruptus without cunninglingus is subject to defacto pre-intimacy"



Congratulations, brainac 91 Likes 4 Shares

Nice one 1 Like

No Comment

the unequivocal imbalance in a cöitus sans cunnilingus is prima facie, vis a viz, the male partner in the aforementioned cöitus! the unequivocal imbalance in a cöitus sans cunnilingus is prima facie, vis a viz, the male partner in the aforementioned cöitus! 13 Likes

This is the REAL SLAY QUEEN! 46 Likes

Cc; lalasticlala

When studying is your calling



Thumbs up girl

Viola-nuela Echebima, i dont understand this name is she afonja







∆ Excellent... Best Brain ∆ 3 Likes





it can only be an Igbo girl....Give them Beerfra and watch the world scramble for beefran Visa 9 Likes

H

vgg

All the first these day are all ladies, hmmm. 1 Like

Money no waste

defination of a slayer,beauty nd brain 1 Like

slayer,beauty and brain....... girls need to learn from her.. slayer,beauty and brain....... girls need to learn from her.. 1 Like

while the rest of her mate.... while the rest of her mate.... 2 Likes

na this type I dey like

Beauty jam Brain

roarik:

defination of a slayer,beauty nd brain she is ur mate.. And u are here struggling with typing definition

I pray you get all you deserve.



Don't let Nigeria frustrate you.



Jand if you must and never come back.

Good.Not one of those cowbell milk dispensal that trade their V shape to build house. Good.Not one of those cowbell milk dispensal that trade their V shape to build house. 1 Like

victorazyvictor:

na this type I dey like receive sense bro..