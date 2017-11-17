₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,766 members, 3,968,990 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 02:02 PM

"Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) (4600 Views)

Mr. Eazi Is A Goat – Nigerians Blast Singer Over His Dressing / Fan To Mr Eazi: Is This The Only Sweater That You Have? (Photos) / This Lady Is Claiming Mr. Eazi Is Her Boyfriend, See Birthday Shout Out (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

"Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by metroblogger: 11:05am
Nigerians have taken their time to tear Mr. Eazi to shreds over his dressing.

The singer had posed alongside other artsites Skales, DJ Jimmy Jatt and another person but was the only different one there as he had on two different sneakers.

Not wasting time, Nigerians tore into him calling him all sorts.

Read some of the comments below;

http://www.metronaija.com/nigerians-come-mr-eazi-dressing/

Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by metroblogger: 11:05am
More at http://www.metronaija.com/nigerians-come-mr-eazi-dressing/

1 Like

Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by ojay2053(m): 11:07am
grin
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by ammyluv2002(f): 11:18am
Nigerians always yabbing someone. .....Is it their dressing? So someone can not just dress in peace again?

4 Likes

Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Yeligray(m): 11:19am
Nigerians have finished this guy
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by MENTE(m): 11:24am
Mr Eazi again....

7 Likes

Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by tammyboy1(m): 12:39pm
angry

2 Likes

Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by vicfash: 12:52pm
wako
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Emotionless100: 1:49pm
The fight for nairaland FTC is real, 2018 God let it be fight for billions
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by agbonkamen(f): 1:49pm
But the guy well so ?
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Russianruble: 1:49pm
grin
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by bamasite(m): 1:49pm
E wan form creative before!
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 1:49pm
grin grin grin grin

70's Nostalgia
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by enemyofprogress: 1:49pm
Na to fok Otedola pikin him sabi
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Ruggedfitness: 1:49pm
The singer had posed alongside other artsites Skales, DJ Jimmy Jatt and another person but was the only different one there as he had on two different sneakers.

Are those sneakers for real?
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by lilfreezy: 1:50pm
grin

Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Kreasse(m): 1:50pm
Mtcheww. Someone cannot dress in peace?
But come to think of it. Is he mad?
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by dhamstar(m): 1:50pm
nigerians and yabbing sha
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by gmoney12: 1:50pm
are u tired of your bald head,short hair, weak hair or desert jaw..contact me 09085067573

Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Swaggzkid: 1:51pm
grin This dude fashion sense is so degrading as days goes by. He should have lived in the 17th century and not here. grin


We all thought Kcee was the worst, here comes the scapegoat.


tiri minutes of silence for DJ cuppy
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by starlentboi(m): 1:51pm
mtchew

Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by OvieNeo(m): 1:51pm
father , we promise not to care abt stupid posts immediately we get employed. wetin concern us wit e dressing
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Toniapsalm121: 1:52pm
Swagamolestic
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by heckymaicon(m): 1:53pm
which kind weed this homosapien dey smoke


eazi don dey mad like play like play ooo

safe journey on your trip to the kolomental empire
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by sam3244x: 1:53pm

Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Ireboya(m): 1:54pm
No chill at all grin
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by obojememe: 1:55pm
cheesy

Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by waxxydude: 1:55pm
.
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by brainpower(m): 1:56pm
Mr Easi's show is not what's paining me about this post.
My problem is calling a full grown man "and somebody else". Chai. May God forgive you. grin grin grin
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Abudu2000(m): 1:59pm
Ok, Meanwhile

Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by OkpaAkuEriEri: 2:01pm
HW did he make such mistake

(0) (Reply)

Angelina Jolie Or Jennifer Aniston / Download Ur Hit Song Hybikay Ft Ab1 -blacberry: Don't Miss It Blackberr Po / Cheap Wigs/ Premium Wigs Of Kinds Of Virgin Human Hair

Viewing this topic: yeahh(m), Melvin95(m), waxxydude, sen8or(m), sunepapi14, sunkuns003(m), olakunseyin, Adebaba1(m), bethelbrill(m), FREEDON, wilsonchilboy(m), niceG, Voldamos, geetom(m), alukotope, emmy99(m), melc4real(m), finest0007(m), PqsMike, phisayomee(m), iblog, Onliie(m), ib22003(m), Marcdon10(m), patsunday(m), chloedogie(m), 88natzy(m), mrklean(m), wagazala, olumose001(m), Dracoe(m), Rizmo(m), cnc(m), Debbie66, sam3244x, anyimontana(m), jisky(m), rayboym, Zigoziglar(m), uzohrome(m), veraponpo(m), Galadimabawa, Paduasmart, Brightontc(m), orangb, smoy, OluOlaLekan(m), halabama, nnatobryno(m), Effiezynews, jennyjennyjenny, adigsdecor, joshuatop1313, grandstar(m), otonzy(f), malcom2x(m), thelastmediator, DoTheNeedful, OlaMiki, juliusnobisugo(m), Freak4achild(f), OG1BABY(f), Tinnytony24(m), cliquevibes(m), enet1(m), dynamo007(m), ayanfede(m), travelpoint, fishbone123, Nathdoug(m), blingxx(m), dafexoxo, Surjman, dammypat(f), Raphwise(m), Ayomidegbenga1(m), sybarite7(m), Day11(m), priapus(m), R2bees(m), babloh, Awodipog(m), alfredo1(m), qualityovenbake(m), Cyriloha(m), cartimor, Nymeria247(m), Augustinaz(m), chinwezdasilva, Bambless1(m), Abmus, anizy(f), IamLaura(f), winofu, akins56(m), phlame(m), 1N9a, blinzho69(m), TheGreatest1, odeade1(m), desmond2pk, beambally, twilliamx, boneruns(m), eedrissa(m), Lekcy001(m), Chrisjane(f), lordmurphy(m), Geniero, oluskid5(m), doseni(m), adajiboyy(m), luvissweet2f(f), LazyBoi(m), MystiqueTaurus(m), Tjshizzle, Adedeji013(m), pius4luv, voicelez, Daffydoc, Goovo(m), joeysuki(m), whisperofGod(m), melivon356, Confirmeroptima(f), Markmiz(m), jevonny2, ophatlewis(m), faradexs09(m), kuraking(m), Maydfourth, Enemking, rhetorical17, OversightTM(m), clitah, Eraddray(m), katerine7(f), brobro, FrankGathers1, bettercreature(m), wilmysterious00, chikeze(m), aleshmotors, introvertious, WhoBeThisMan, sirusX(m), norriswood(m), porshnuel(m), yettyberry(f), kimbraa(f), Julietcutie(f), Kylekent59, danishdon(m), Rubyventures, princeade86(m), Pricelessangel0(f), Jaybeee(m), Dyt(f), eugenela(m), joek, MikeBetty(m), ghost3040, Movic1(m), empress101(f), ebyjoyken(f), ProfEinstein, mayoadegbola(m), elyte89, Bj5all(m), Adeneyagrofeeds, Vitualcop, Harfosky(m), huthmanadam(m), bundur(m), jd3trice(m), mikmabray, headTO, ugobanks, Danialuone, captainlofe(m), toluxa1(m), naija4all(m), victor260(m), cloud9usher, chordrylateral(m), stepup2know, dROC1, Adunn1ade(f), sawdi and 323 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.