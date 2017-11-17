₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by metroblogger: 11:05am
Nigerians have taken their time to tear Mr. Eazi to shreds over his dressing.
The singer had posed alongside other artsites Skales, DJ Jimmy Jatt and another person but was the only different one there as he had on two different sneakers.
Not wasting time, Nigerians tore into him calling him all sorts.
Read some of the comments below;
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by metroblogger: 11:05am
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by ojay2053(m): 11:07am
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by ammyluv2002(f): 11:18am
Nigerians always yabbing someone. .....Is it their dressing? So someone can not just dress in peace again?
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Yeligray(m): 11:19am
Nigerians have finished this guy
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by MENTE(m): 11:24am
Mr Eazi again....
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by tammyboy1(m): 12:39pm
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by vicfash: 12:52pm
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Emotionless100: 1:49pm
The fight for nairaland FTC is real, 2018 God let it be fight for billions
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by agbonkamen(f): 1:49pm
But the guy well so ?
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Russianruble: 1:49pm
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by bamasite(m): 1:49pm
E wan form creative before!
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 1:49pm
70's Nostalgia
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by enemyofprogress: 1:49pm
Na to fok Otedola pikin him sabi
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Ruggedfitness: 1:49pm
The singer had posed alongside other artsites Skales, DJ Jimmy Jatt and another person but was the only different one there as he had on two different sneakers.
Are those sneakers for real?
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by lilfreezy: 1:50pm
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Kreasse(m): 1:50pm
Mtcheww. Someone cannot dress in peace?
But come to think of it. Is he mad?
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by dhamstar(m): 1:50pm
nigerians and yabbing sha
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by gmoney12: 1:50pm
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Swaggzkid: 1:51pm
This dude fashion sense is so degrading as days goes by. He should have lived in the 17th century and not here.
We all thought Kcee was the worst, here comes the scapegoat.
tiri minutes of silence for DJ cuppy
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by starlentboi(m): 1:51pm
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by OvieNeo(m): 1:51pm
father , we promise not to care abt stupid posts immediately we get employed. wetin concern us wit e dressing
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Toniapsalm121: 1:52pm
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by heckymaicon(m): 1:53pm
which kind weed this homosapien dey smoke
eazi don dey mad like play like play ooo
safe journey on your trip to the kolomental empire
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by sam3244x: 1:53pm
No chill at all
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by obojememe: 1:55pm
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by brainpower(m): 1:56pm
Mr Easi's show is not what's paining me about this post.
My problem is calling a full grown man "and somebody else". Chai. May God forgive you.
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by Abudu2000(m): 1:59pm
Ok, Meanwhile
Re: "Mr Eazi's Dress Sense Is Bad!" - Fans Slam Singer Over His Dressing (Photo) by OkpaAkuEriEri: 2:01pm
HW did he make such mistake
