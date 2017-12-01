₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,927,766 members, 3,968,990 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 December 2017 at 02:03 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) (5916 Views)
|Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by lodgerill2: 12:45pm
Kenyan lawmaker surprises her husband of 5 years, Murega Baichu, with a N52m Prado for Christmas.
She took to her facebook use Hon Mwangaza Kawira to share the post and photo.
She wrote;
"Proverbs 31.14,&15.This Christmas God has blessed me to bless others especially the disadvantaged.In this case, from my own earnings i will bless over 1000 families within Meru county and show them mother’s love.To a special brave Man who has fought the toughest battles to see me happy,please Murega Baichu humbly appreciate my gift for Christmas.As you drive this car remember to thank God and remind me always to serve my people and to keep my pledge of Lifting lives. Amen"
http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/kenyan-lawmaker-surprises-her-husband.html
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by marshalldgreat: 12:50pm
Better woman
1 Like
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 12:51pm
This is good nothing is too much for your husband or to express your love for him.
But the area I am mostly concerned is that it should not be at the expense of the masses or spending money meant for basic fundamentals that the citizens would have enjoyed .
No beef and no disrespect but politicians in Africa really need to be checked.
5 Likes
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:04pm
MONEY TALKS
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Swaggzkid: 1:19pm
LUBBISH. A new SUV without tyres and a mechanic loosing unts under
Looks more like a jalopy to me.
7 Likes
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by b0rn2fuck(m): 1:29pm
Nigerians slay queen will not love this
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Navyguy(m): 1:29pm
Wetin that person De do under the said new car?
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:29pm
Aunty where you dey work?
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 1:29pm
Good
Meanwhile guy's check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys..
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Toniapsalm121: 1:30pm
Good starte
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Puffydon1(m): 1:30pm
Our money
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 1:30pm
Prado jeep for over $150k
Which kind lie be this
1 Like
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 1:31pm
Our Nigerian women should emulate this. Not many men here can boast of being recipients of such generosity by their wives.
By the way, are you dissatisfied with your height? It is possible to grow taller, add a few inches to your height, even as an adult, believe it or not. Most people don't know this. A combination of some highly targeted exercises and powerful herbs can do the magic. Get the full details........
http://www.impressions.ng/how-to-grow-taller-increase-height-naturally
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 1:31pm
Proverbs 31:14-15 She looks for wool and flax And works with her hands in delight. 14.She is like merchant ships; She brings her food from afar. 15.She rises also while it is still night And gives food to her household And portions to her maidens.…
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by karbiyeshii(m): 1:32pm
Hahaha
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 1:32pm
Kenyan lawmaker surprises her husband of 5 years, Murega Baichu, with a N52m Prado for Christmas.
She doesn't look like a feminist and doesn't talk like one, infact she follows the bible and yet she stands for her home.
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by amokeme(f): 1:32pm
I love this women! And she is so pleasant too...
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Puffydon1(m): 1:32pm
At least she have bought a car for her husband, unlike Nigeria gals that only expect from their men
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Pavore9: 1:32pm
Nice one.
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by datola: 1:32pm
Good gestures but we need to be sure it's not 'our' money she stole in buying the expensive prado 'jeep'.
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by championeh(m): 1:32pm
I wonder why body just dey pepper them to take pictures and upload......They cant even be patient and allow the mechanic complete changing the Oil and replace the filter
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by amanwis(m): 1:32pm
N52m jeep as gift..
I need this kinda lady in my life
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by ShitHead: 1:33pm
My wife surprised me with a long list of her needs for Christamas. How I wish Jesus was adopted.
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 1:33pm
thats landcruiser jeep j200 not prado and the price is overhyped or is because the car is customized.
Congrats to the man!!
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by pixblog: 1:33pm
pixblog:
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by tayoxx(m): 1:33pm
Season on surprise.. .make person surprise me too na
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Watermelonman: 1:34pm
A brand new car and a
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 1:34pm
he who finds a good wife has find a good thing, and obtain favour from the Lord so she gave the husband the prada jeep, that is very good of her, but make he husband no go use am carty all the slay queen tho, cos is the woman hard earn money, but wait a minute which work the woman dey do sef
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by KngGezy(m): 1:35pm
good
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by mamajaz(f): 1:35pm
amokeme:Can I get her contact? I so need help now.
|Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 1:36pm
i hate these poo, all una 419 ish nairalander , make you stop all these and let it be for 2017, good radiance to bad rubbish
xxx407373:
Finland To Give Every Adult $10,000 Annually / Andrew Dedman Mi5 / Buhari Returns To Nigeria Today
Viewing this topic: KunmiHuston(m), dayskid(m), underwater, Pipo, Suspense12(m), ENETWORKHOMES, leemond(m), Ushafaiza(m), Kexcellency, Cyberrex(m), larrysworld, loadedvibes, thaddeuschuks, bamidelee, fadigun, pastorswaggz(m), lieNEWS, Bakbillz44(m), charaph, otunbadreautos, GREATESTPIANIST, kayceeD2(m), ABBA869, secpowell, Seankay323, ArcSEMPECJ(m), Dovie1240(m), Olastedy10, hushshinani(m), habibest06(m), lilslim(m), yusufobinna1(m), ridgeman, Donny2060, emmateejay(m), Oyime15, kolaaderin, hechno(m), sojfaith243, umeh39(m), CMH7, oluwafreshkid(m), virus05(m), johhnnie(m), tradepunter, Mztarstrechy(m), GasSupply(m), tayecrypto, kuraking(m), drejeje84, jonnyjustcome22, Crystalprince(m), leocobis, sanerugwei, paulstrings(m), haywai(m), millionz, nettan, dondo83(m), Sheuns(m), Fidelmalek(m), Iriruaga100(m), Diogo1(m), Monaco2(m), relevanteism(m), metronaija, DukeNija(m), saiga, chikeze(m), vaisroy(m), bizzylee110, Versatella and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16