She took to her facebook use Hon Mwangaza Kawira to share the post and photo.



She wrote;

"Proverbs 31.14,&15.This Christmas God has blessed me to bless others especially the disadvantaged.In this case, from my own earnings i will bless over 1000 families within Meru county and show them mother’s love.To a special brave Man who has fought the toughest battles to see me happy,please Murega Baichu humbly appreciate my gift for Christmas.As you drive this car remember to thank God and remind me always to serve my people and to keep my pledge of Lifting lives. Amen"







Better woman 1 Like

This is good nothing is too much for your husband or to express your love for him.





But the area I am mostly concerned is that it should not be at the expense of the masses or spending money meant for basic fundamentals that the citizens would have enjoyed .





No beef and no disrespect but politicians in Africa really need to be checked. 5 Likes

MONEY TALKS







Looks more like a jalopy to me. LUBBISH. A new SUV without tyres and a mechanic loosing unts underLooks more like a jalopy to me. 7 Likes

Nigerians slay queen will not love this

? Wetin that person De do under the said new car





Aunty where you dey work?

Good





Good starte

Our money

Prado jeep for over $150k

Which kind lie be this 1 Like





http://www.impressions.ng/how-to-grow-taller-increase-height-naturally Our Nigerian women should emulate this. Not many men here can boast of being recipients of such generosity by their wives.

Proverbs 31:14-15 She looks for wool and flax And works with her hands in delight. 14.She is like merchant ships; She brings her food from afar. 15.She rises also while it is still night And gives food to her household And portions to her maidens.…

Hahaha

She doesn't look like a feminist and doesn't talk like one, infact she follows the bible and yet she stands for her home.

I love this women! And she is so pleasant too...

At least she have bought a car for her husband, unlike Nigeria gals that only expect from their men

Nice one.

Good gestures but we need to be sure it's not 'our' money she stole in buying the expensive prado 'jeep'.

I wonder why body just dey pepper them to take pictures and upload......They cant even be patient and allow the mechanic complete changing the Oil and replace the filter





I need this kinda lady in my life N52m jeep as gift..

My wife surprised me with a long list of her needs for Christamas. How I wish Jesus was adopted.

thats landcruiser jeep j200 not prado and the price is overhyped or is because the car is customized.

Congrats to the man!!

pixblog:

Season on surprise.. .make person surprise me too na

A brand new car and a Kazeem mechanic is already fixing sontin underneath.

so she gave the husband the prada jeep, that is very good of her, but make he husband no go use am carty all the slay queen tho, cos is the woman hard earn money, but wait a minute which work the woman dey do sef he who finds a good wife has find a good thing, and obtain favour from the Lord

good

amokeme:

I love this women! And she is so pleasant too... Can I get her contact? I so need help now.