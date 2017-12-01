₦airaland Forum

Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) - Foreign Affairs - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) (5916 Views)

Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by lodgerill2: 12:45pm
Kenyan lawmaker surprises her husband of 5 years, Murega Baichu, with a N52m Prado for Christmas.

She took to her facebook use Hon Mwangaza Kawira to share the post and photo.

She wrote;
"Proverbs 31.14,&15.This Christmas God has blessed me to bless others especially the disadvantaged.In this case, from my own earnings i will bless over 1000 families within Meru county and show them mother’s love.To a special brave Man who has fought the toughest battles to see me happy,please Murega Baichu humbly appreciate my gift for Christmas.As you drive this car remember to thank God and remind me always to serve my people and to keep my pledge of Lifting lives. Amen"



http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/kenyan-lawmaker-surprises-her-husband.html

Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by marshalldgreat: 12:50pm
Better woman

Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 12:51pm
This is good nothing is too much for your husband or to express your love for him.


But the area I am mostly concerned is that it should not be at the expense of the masses or spending money meant for basic fundamentals that the citizens would have enjoyed .


No beef and no disrespect but politicians in Africa really need to be checked.

Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by GloriaNinja(f): 1:04pm
MONEY TALKS
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Swaggzkid: 1:19pm
LUBBISH. A new SUV without tyres and a mechanic loosing unts under grin grin


Looks more like a jalopy to me.

Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by b0rn2fuck(m): 1:29pm
Nigerians slay queen will not love this
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Navyguy(m): 1:29pm
Wetin that person De do under the said new car?
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by BruncleZuma: 1:29pm
grin grin grin grin

Aunty where you dey work?
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 1:29pm
Good


Good
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Toniapsalm121: 1:30pm
Good starte
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Puffydon1(m): 1:30pm
Our money
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by mrvitalis(m): 1:30pm
Prado jeep for over $150k
Which kind lie be this

Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by ImpressionsNG: 1:31pm
Our Nigerian women should emulate this. Not many men here can boast of being recipients of such generosity by their wives.

By the way, are you dissatisfied with your height? It is possible to grow taller, add a few inches to your height, even as an adult, believe it or not. Most people don't know this. A combination of some highly targeted exercises and powerful herbs can do the magic. Get the full details........

http://www.impressions.ng/how-to-grow-taller-increase-height-naturally
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by passyhansome(m): 1:31pm
Proverbs 31:14-15 She looks for wool and flax And works with her hands in delight. 14.She is like merchant ships; She brings her food from afar. 15.She rises also while it is still night And gives food to her household And portions to her maidens.…
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by karbiyeshii(m): 1:32pm
Hahaha
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 1:32pm
Kenyan lawmaker surprises her husband of 5 years, Murega Baichu, with a N52m Prado for Christmas.

She took to her facebook use Hon Mwangaza Kawira to share the post and photo.

She doesn't look like a feminist and doesn't talk like one, infact she follows the bible and yet she stands for her home.
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by amokeme(f): 1:32pm
I love this women! And she is so pleasant too...
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Puffydon1(m): 1:32pm
At least she have bought a car for her husband, unlike Nigeria gals that only expect from their men
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Pavore9: 1:32pm
Nice one.
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by datola: 1:32pm
Good gestures but we need to be sure it's not 'our' money she stole in buying the expensive prado 'jeep'.
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by championeh(m): 1:32pm
I wonder why body just dey pepper them to take pictures and upload......They cant even be patient and allow the mechanic complete changing the Oil and replace the filter grin
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by amanwis(m): 1:32pm
N52m jeep as gift..

I need this kinda lady in my life cheesy cheesy
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by ShitHead: 1:33pm
My wife surprised me with a long list of her needs for Christamas. How I wish Jesus was adopted.
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 1:33pm
thats landcruiser jeep j200 not prado and the price is overhyped or is because the car is customized.
Congrats to the man!!
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by pixblog: 1:33pm

2 Ghanaian ladies have tied the knot in Holland.They were pictured sharing a kiss at their wedding.The photos have been trending online. One word for them! As the dusts on the controversial legalization of homosexuality in Ghana seems to have settled, a picture has once again resurrected the topic. Pictures showing yet to be identified Ghanaian lesbians tying the knot has gone viral.read more at
https://free.facebook.com/PIX-1521015771533164

Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by tayoxx(m): 1:33pm
Season on surprise.. .make person surprise me too na
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Watermelonman: 1:34pm
A brand new car and a Kazeem mechanic is already fixing sontin underneath.

Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 1:34pm
he who finds a good wife has find a good thing, and obtain favour from the Lord wink so she gave the husband the prada jeep, that is very good of her, but make he husband no go use am carty all the slay queen tho, cos is the woman hard earn money, but wait a minute which work the woman dey do sef
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by KngGezy(m): 1:35pm
good
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by mamajaz(f): 1:35pm
amokeme:
I love this women! And she is so pleasant too...
Can I get her contact? I so need help now.
Re: Mwangaza Kawira Buys Her Husband Prado Jeep Of N52m For Christmas (Photos) by Tweetysparkles(f): 1:36pm
i hate these poo, all una 419 ish nairalander , make you stop all these and let it be for 2017, good radiance to bad rubbish undecided
xxx407373:

(0) (1) (Reply)

