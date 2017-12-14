₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by Yarnvibes(f): 3:14pm
The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released 2017 November/December External Senior School Certificate Examination results.
Prospective candidates are expected to purchase NECO result checking scratch card before proceeding to check their results online,
Cards are available in all NECO offices.
How To Check Result…
1)Go to NECO result checking portal http://www.mynecoexams.com/results/default.aspx
2)Select your examination type i.e. Nov/Dec
3)Select your year of examination i.e. 2017
4)Enter the result checking scratch card PIN number in the required column
5)Enter your examination number
Finally, click on Check My Result button to access your 2017 NECO GCE result.
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by Thugnificent(m): 5:13pm
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by solidgidlas(m): 5:13pm
Nah from here some people go know if them get hope for Christmas gift!
carry f9 parallel and try to touch Chicken
and that thug wey deh up, u deh steal FTC bah!!!! no worry
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by itsandi(m): 5:13pm
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by Narldon(f): 5:13pm
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by grayht(m): 5:14pm
Lalasticlala Goan check urs
I just saw my shoe maker wearing the shoes I gave him to repair and I asked him why?He said they are on road test..
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by Joshintua(m): 5:14pm
I pray the candidates pass well as a compliment
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by mikeycharles(m): 5:15pm
After writing Waec twice, my cousin passed the NECO exams, I want to thank all the Northern leaders who contributed in the establishment of the Body... They've saved so many lives. #waecnobebeans
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by Lucky5966: 5:15pm
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by jhnmilano: 5:16pm
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by Worldbest281: 5:16pm
hmmmm, I remember my NECO GCE result in 2012...9 F9
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by OrestesDante(m): 5:17pm
∆ Failures hoping to have a nice time this Christmas have been busted ∆
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by forayfleo(m): 5:18pm
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by joenor(m): 5:18pm
Heart felt for ya... that na Parallel
Worldbest281:
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by Tajbol4splend(m): 5:18pm
I almost forgot there was NECO or WAEC
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by enemyofprogress: 5:20pm
Lalasticlala, ajepako,funjosh,Narldon
rokiatu,aminat508 and Dolemite una results don come out o. I pray you make it this 9th time
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by MufasaRebirth: 5:23pm
Sarki go and check your results
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by enemyofprogress: 5:25pm
jhnmilano:which days no make you sabi spell "THOSE?"
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by Flexherbal(m): 5:26pm
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by Edwardhead(m): 5:26pm
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by Engrduke: 5:29pm
I doubt the authenticity of this news. There is a process tagged "Grade Boundaries" that determines the performance of candidates before the results are released. This exercise has been scheduled for Jan 5th 2018.
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by princeemmma(m): 5:36pm
OrestesDante:you are right
|Re: NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results by Owerri1stSon: 5:44pm
The East would always Soar higher in academia exploration.
The wasted side of the country only know how to explore watery ewedu soup and drilling skulls
