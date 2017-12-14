Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / NECO Releases 2017 November/December GCE Results (1353 Views)

Prospective candidates are expected to purchase NECO result checking scratch card before proceeding to check their results online,



Cards are available in all NECO offices.



How To Check Result…



1)Go to NECO result checking portal



2)Select your examination type i.e. Nov/Dec



3)Select your year of examination i.e. 2017



4)Enter the result checking scratch card PIN number in the required column



5)Enter your examination number



Finally, click on Check My Result button to access your 2017 NECO GCE result.



carry f9 parallel and try to touch Chicken



and that thug wey deh up, u deh steal FTC bah!!!! no worry Nah from here some people go know if them get hope for Christmas gift!carry f9 parallel and try to touch Chickenand that thug wey deh up, u deh steal FTC bah!!!! no worry

Lalasticlala Goan check urs









I just saw my shoe maker wearing the shoes I gave him to repair and I asked him why?He said they are on road test.. 1 Like

I pray the candidates pass well as a compliment

After writing Waec twice, my cousin passed the NECO exams, I want to thank all the Northern leaders who contributed in the establishment of the Body... They've saved so many lives. #waecnobebeans

Oya mke i check weda dat my nebo pikin dn pass......

hmmmm, I remember my NECO GCE result in 2012...9 F9









∆ Failures hoping to have a nice time this Christmas have been busted ∆ 1 Like

hmmmm, I remember my NECO GCE result in 2012...9 F9 Heart felt for ya... that na Parallel

I almost forgot there was NECO or WAEC

rokiatu,aminat508 and Dolemite una results don come out o. I pray you make it this 9th time

Sarki go and check your results

Gone where does days which days no make you sabi spell "THOSE?" which days no make you sabi spell "THOSE?"

I doubt the authenticity of this news. There is a process tagged "Grade Boundaries" that determines the performance of candidates before the results are released. This exercise has been scheduled for Jan 5th 2018.

∆ Failures hoping to have a nice time this Christmas have been busted ∆ you are right you are right