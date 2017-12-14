Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together (13410 Views)

Nollyzone.com



Nigerian-British actor, John Boyega of “Star Wars” seems to have gotten himself a new girlfriend and she's pretty indeed.



The 25-year-old actor and the mystery lady were pictured arm in arm earlier this week arriving in the UK Ahead of the UK premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”



The actor whose real name is John Adedayo B. Adegboyega once suffered a heartbreak. He revealed on The Graham Norton Show in April, that he was dumped after his date found out he was in Star Wars.



“She didn’t know what I did until we were driving through Times Square. She goes ‘What do you do for a living?’ [I] looked up and I said, ‘That.’ It was me over a lightsaber,” Boyega said (picture above for reference).



After finding out Boyega was starring in the new Star Wars film, it “affected her stance,” and things ended badly for them.



According to reports, the last woman who dated John was Nigerian.







Yorubad boy! 7 Likes 1 Share

d gf is not fyne 23 Likes

I see them next denzel Washington in this guy 5 Likes 1 Share

I'm going to be Great very Soon!







#RichestManInAfrica







Meanwhile check out my Signature

5 Likes

He has a girlfriend

ok







She's old enough to be his mom,

She's too ugly to be his date

She's probably a blind beggar he is assisting walk through a busy hall.



But if with his fame and his exposure, he actually settled for such a horrendous creature, it is an unforgivable pity. She's old enough to be his mom,She's too ugly to be his dateShe's probably a blind beggar he is assisting walk through a busy hall.But if with his fame and his exposure, he actually settled for such a horrendous creature, it is an unforgivable pity. 8 Likes 4 Shares

Ok

Only if the blue coat was black... 2 Likes









but the lady look older and she no fine 1 Like

Nairaland and the term "steps out" sef.... 1 Like

classicMan22:

d gf is not fyne

show us ur pics or any of ur sister make we see show us ur pics or any of ur sister make we see

O

desreek9:

He has a girlfriend No



That's his baby sitter NoThat's his baby sitter 4 Likes



They should ask their parents questions oh.

Incst na taboo for Naija oh



anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit both of them really look alike.They should ask their parents questions oh.Incst na taboo for Naija ohanyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com

classicMan22:

d gf is not fyne show us your babe or forever remain silent show us your babe or forever remain silent 7 Likes

classicMan22:

d gf is not fyne wey ur own wey ur own

see his gorgeous and hot bae 1 Like 1 Share

they kinda look alike

Whenever I see this guy I feel fulfilled...



Its Good to help someone and it feels good when he becomes SUCCESSFUL

classicMan22:

d gf is not fyne na yr wife? na yr wife?

Una wan make e step out with his enemy Una wan make e step out with his enemy 1 Like

desreek9:

He has a girlfriend and it's not you 1 Like

why black?



Lot of pretty sexy white chicks around you but you settle for less





Why





Biggest mistake in ya life is to date a black woman! why black?Lot of pretty sexy white chicks around you but you settle for lessWhyBiggest mistake in ya life is to date a black woman! 2 Likes

IgboticGirl:

but the lady look older and she no fine







let see ur face to know how. ur worwor face look like. let see ur face to know how. ur worwor face look like.