John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by NaijaCelebrity: 4:17pm
Nollyzone.com

Nigerian-British actor, John Boyega of “Star Wars” seems to have gotten himself a new girlfriend and she's pretty indeed.

The 25-year-old actor and the mystery lady were pictured arm in arm earlier this week arriving in the UK Ahead of the UK premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The actor whose real name is John Adedayo B. Adegboyega once suffered a heartbreak. He revealed on The Graham Norton Show in April, that he was dumped after his date found out he was in Star Wars.

“She didn’t know what I did until we were driving through Times Square. She goes ‘What do you do for a living?’ [I] looked up and I said, ‘That.’ It was me over a lightsaber,” Boyega said (picture above for reference).

After finding out Boyega was starring in the new Star Wars film, it “affected her stance,” and things ended badly for them.

According to reports, the last woman who dated John was Nigerian.



http://news.nollyzone.com/nigerian-british-actor-john-boyega-steps-new-girlfriend/

Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by kunlesufyan(m): 4:22pm
Yorubad boy!

Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by classicMan22(m): 4:32pm
d gf is not fyne tongue

Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by captainking(m): 4:46pm
I see them next denzel Washington in this guy

Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by thelifepagesng: 6:04pm
#RichestManInAfrica



#RichestManInAfrica



Meanwhile check out my Signature

Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by desreek9(f): 6:05pm
He has a girlfriend embarassed
Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by afbstrategies: 6:05pm
ok
Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by NwaAmaikpe: 6:05pm
shocked


She's old enough to be his mom,
She's too ugly to be his date
She's probably a blind beggar he is assisting walk through a busy hall.

But if with his fame and his exposure, he actually settled for such a horrendous creature, it is an unforgivable pity.

Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by dotcomnamename: 6:05pm
Ok
Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by Blackfyre: 6:05pm
Only if the blue coat was black...

Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by IgboticGirl(f): 6:05pm
but the lady look older and she no fine



Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by leroi01(m): 6:05pm
Nairaland and the term "steps out" sef.... angry

Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by favourmic(m): 6:06pm
classicMan22:
d gf is not fyne tongue

show us ur pics or any of ur sister make we see
Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by Emmylyon(m): 6:06pm
O
Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by rawpadgin(m): 6:06pm
desreek9:
He has a girlfriend embarassed
No

That's his baby sitter

Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by donblade85555(m): 6:06pm
both of them really look alike.
They should ask their parents questions oh.
Incst na taboo for Naija oh

both of them really look alike.
They should ask their parents questions oh.
Incst na taboo for Naija oh
Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by DancingSkeleton(m): 6:07pm
classicMan22:
d gf is not fyne tongue
show us your babe or forever remain silent

Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by bigdot1759(m): 6:07pm
classicMan22:
d gf is not fyne tongue
wey ur own
Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by herdekunley9ja(m): 6:07pm
see his gorgeous and hot bae

Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by pTomz(m): 6:07pm
they kinda look alike
Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by oshe111(m): 6:07pm
Whenever I see this guy I feel fulfilled...

Its Good to help someone and it feels good when he becomes SUCCESSFUL
Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by Ojuororun: 6:07pm
classicMan22:
d gf is not fyne tongue
na yr wife?
Una wan make e step out with his enemy

Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by ItsTutsi(m): 6:08pm
and it's not you grin cheesy
desreek9:
He has a girlfriend embarassed

Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by bughead: 6:08pm
NaijaCelebrity:
Nollyzone.com

Nigerian-British actor, John Boyega of “Star Wars” seems to have gotten himself a new girlfriend and she's pretty indeed.

The 25-year-old actor and the mystery lady were pictured arm in arm earlier this week arriving in the UK Ahead of the UK premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

The actor whose real name is John Adedayo B. Adegboyega once suffered a heartbreak. He revealed on The Graham Norton Show in April, that he was dumped after his date found out he was in Star Wars.

“She didn’t know what I did until we were driving through Times Square. She goes ‘What do you do for a living?’ [I] looked up and I said, ‘That.’ It was me over a lightsaber,” Boyega said (picture above for reference).

After finding out Boyega was starring in the new Star Wars film, it “affected her stance,” and things ended badly for them.

According to reports, the last woman who dated John was Nigerian.



http://news.nollyzone.com/nigerian-british-actor-john-boyega-steps-new-girlfriend/
why black? undecided

Lot of pretty sexy white chicks around you but you settle for less undecided


Why


Biggest mistake in ya life is to date a black woman!

Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by bigdot1759(m): 6:08pm
IgboticGirl:
but the lady look older and she no fine



let see ur face to know how. ur worwor face look like.
Re: John Boyega And His New Girlfriend Step Out Together by desreek9(f): 6:10pm
ItsTutsi:
and it's not you grin cheesy
Yesssssssss embarassed

