|Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by stephenduru: 6:31pm
PRESS RELEASE
POLICE INTENSIFIED WAR ON CULTISTS IN AKWA IBOM STATE WITH THE ARREST OF SUSPECTED 67 CULT MEMBERS IN ONE MONTH AND RECOVERED ARMS AND AMMUNITION
On 7/12/2017 Operatives of Akwa Ibom State Police Command arrested one Miracle Joseph Etukudoh m, aged 20 years old, of Effiat Offot village in Uyo Local Government Area, who is the gang leader of a notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in robbing people of their GSM phones, handbags, monies and other personal effects around Uyo and environ.
During the course of investigation, three other gang members were arrested and one locally made pistol was recovered in the house of one Uko Effiong Edem m of Ikot Oduot village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area. Other items recovered from the suspects includes: wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, different types of GSM phones snatched from people, female handbags, electronic devices suspected to be stolen. They all confessed belonging to REDSKIN cult. Case charged to Court
On 9/12/2017, Police operatives acting on information busted a group of suspected cultist which converged at Isangedighi Lane, Oron for secret meeting and arrested one Ernest Etim Bassey m of No. 4 Eyo-Abasi Estate, Oron and 6 other members of his gang. One locally made pistol and photograph of suspect with other group members were recovered. Case charged to Court.
On 10/12/2017 following a credible intelligence, Police operatives raided another cult den at Abak town. Twelve (12) suspects were arrested. The following items were recovered; military belts, binoculars, Navy beret. The suspects confessed to be members of a secret cult engaged in various crimes in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District and its environs. case charged to Court
On 11/12/2017 at about 0115hrs in Oruk Anam Local Government Area Police arrested one Uyoattah Umoh Jacob m, a 100 level student of Akwa Ibom State university (Ata Obio Akpa Campus), for cultism.
One locally made single barrel pistol was recovered from him. Case charged to court.
On 12/12/2017 following a distress call, a gang of six cultists armed with machetes and Axe were arrested at Itam, uyo after robbing two female victims of their phones and purse containing some amount of money. Case charged to court.
It could also be recalled that on 3/11/2017 a combine team of Police operatives and Operation Thunder, Akwa Ibom State, stormed Ikwe village in Onna Local Government Area and arrested twenty (20) suspected cult members of two (2) different groups namely a.k.a ISAKABA and EKPAT cult. Suspects arrested include: Victor Udofia m aged 50 yrs, who confessed to be a leader of ISAKABA cult group and his gang members as Ezekiel Akpan Dickson m, aged 23 yrs, Monday Ekot Akpan m, aged 40 yrs, Emmanuel Akpan Ukoh m, aged 34 yrs, Udo Akpan Tom m aged 35 yrs, Sunday Akpan Ekpo m aged 35 yrs, Joseph Ufot Robinson m, aged 30 yrs, Anthony Nda Akpan m, aged 27 yrs, Nsikan Gregory Dickson m, aged 34 yrs, Sunshine Ufo Jacob m, aged 20 yrs and Samuel Ufot Robson m, aged 25 yrs. While Okon Andrew m aged 52 yrs is the leader of Ekpat cult group with his men as follows: Boniface Augustine Efurudo m, aged 37 yrs, Charlie Okon Udo m, aged 26 yrs, Daniel John Umoh m, aged 20 yrs, Prince Abel Ufot m, aged 37 yrs, Daniel Okoh Udoh m aged 35 yrs, Usoro Friday Johnson m, aged 25 yrs, Jacob Akpabio m, aged 28 yrs and Akpabio Jacob m, aged 54 yrs. One locally made pistol, five machetes, and two jack knives were recovered from them. Suspects were charged to Court and remanded in prison custody.
On 11/12/2017 at about 2325hrs one Akanimo Ndarake Akpan m and Nsidibe Pius Ekpenyong m of No. 43 Idoro road, Uyo were arrested during a routine patrol by the Police. One locally made pistol with three live rounds of cartridges were found in their possession. Case charged to court.
On 13/11/2017, following a distress call on cultists activities resulting to the death of one person from Ifa Ikot Akpan village, Uyo, the Command’s Anti-Cultism Team arrested one Etteidung Edem Aniedi and nine others. Exhibits recovered from them includes: Three locally made pistols with six rounds of live ammunition, one locally made revolver pistol, one double barrel gun, one single barrel gun, nine machetes and fetish/cultist items. Case charged to court.
On 27/11/2017 at about 1100hrs one Daniel Cyril Akpan m of Essien Iwole Mkpanak, Ibeno Local Government Area, reported at the station that on the same date at about 0900hrs, while sitting at the frontage of his house at same address. suspected to be cultists, armed with machetes, knives, and bottles. He stated further that when he demanded to know what they are doing, they attacked him with matches, inflicted injury on his left shoulder. A team of Policemen was dispatched immediately to the scene, one Anietie Bassey Asuquo m of Owong Ule village, Ibeno Local Government Area and four others were arrested. One machete and a knife were recovered.
DSP BALA ELKANA
POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER
AKWA IBOM STATE
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by brownsugar23: 6:34pm
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Nairalanddist: 6:40pm
I hope those screaming #EndSars can see why we can't throw away the baby and bath water. Imagine this heartless criminals visit you at night with these weapons just to rob you of your hard earned possessions all because they are lazy and looking for fast money. A Sars-less Nigeria will mean hell for we citizens cos criminal activities will triple and ordinary police officer are not trained to confront robbers. Even though we have bad officers in SARS, i support a reform of the entire police force. These criminals should be wasted instead of feeding them with tax payers money. I hate crime
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by aybabz101: 6:41pm
stephenduru:
naxo....nice work NPL. make dem intensify their productivity against cultisim in d state especially I.K and Ukana.
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by kmcutez(f): 6:44pm
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 6:57pm
They should be made to face the law!
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by DaGC(m): 7:03pm
Abeg, the bread, slippers and drinks join the recovered weapons
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by dedugba(m): 9:05pm
i can see a guy in a hood, i hope these guyswere not falsely accused as we know, that is not too far from our security agencies.
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by justscorchone(m): 9:06pm
I did mine the ski mask way,get money.
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Ayodejioak(m): 9:07pm
can someone pass me that "I am not understanding" meme by that young Abija because I find it hard to believe these are the stolen items
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 9:07pm
the police are trying now.
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:07pm
Please free them so they can celebrate Xmas with their families.
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Sammybase(m): 9:07pm
nigerian police ehn abeg wetin slippers dey do there abi that one sef na weapon..
all this bois are underage sef...
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 9:07pm
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 9:07pm
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by fashrola(m): 9:07pm
DaGC:
Lol.... I'm surprised hahahaha
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by divicode: 9:07pm
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Follysho707: 9:07pm
Wait... Never realized Lagbaja na cultist .
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by everlymoore86: 9:07pm
Let them give their lives to Christ.
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Gombs(m): 9:08pm
DaGC:
Izzz called exhibit
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by iykomo666(m): 9:08pm
DaGC:abeg help me ask them
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Richy4(m): 9:08pm
What were they doing with a doll
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Playz: 9:09pm
Crime doesn't Pay!
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Endtimesmith: 9:10pm
Akwatic Ibomated State...Una well done ooo
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by allsworthy(m): 9:11pm
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by ibkgab001: 9:11pm
Nairalanddist:
I laugh sote
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by benn94(m): 9:11pm
Flatinos
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Mznaett(f): 9:11pm
aybabz101:
My dear, cultism/robbery in I.k is something else...
|Re: Cultists & Robbers Arrested By Akwa Ibom Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by origima: 9:12pm
Nairalanddist:
Don't mind them.Endears ke!!! PDP looted and almost erase Nigeria from the surface of the Earth yet nobody asked to end PDP
(0) (Reply)
