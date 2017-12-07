



POLICE INTENSIFIED WAR ON CULTISTS IN AKWA IBOM STATE WITH THE ARREST OF SUSPECTED 67 CULT MEMBERS IN ONE MONTH AND RECOVERED ARMS AND AMMUNITION



On 7/12/2017 Operatives of Akwa Ibom State Police Command arrested one Miracle Joseph Etukudoh m, aged 20 years old, of Effiat Offot village in Uyo Local Government Area, who is the gang leader of a notorious armed robbery syndicate specialized in robbing people of their GSM phones, handbags, monies and other personal effects around Uyo and environ.



During the course of investigation, three other gang members were arrested and one locally made pistol was recovered in the house of one Uko Effiong Edem m of Ikot Oduot village in Ibesikpo Asutan Local Government Area. Other items recovered from the suspects includes: wraps of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, different types of GSM phones snatched from people, female handbags, electronic devices suspected to be stolen. They all confessed belonging to REDSKIN cult. Case charged to Court



On 9/12/2017, Police operatives acting on information busted a group of suspected cultist which converged at Isangedighi Lane, Oron for secret meeting and arrested one Ernest Etim Bassey m of No. 4 Eyo-Abasi Estate, Oron and 6 other members of his gang. One locally made pistol and photograph of suspect with other group members were recovered. Case charged to Court.



On 10/12/2017 following a credible intelligence, Police operatives raided another cult den at Abak town. Twelve (12) suspects were arrested. The following items were recovered; military belts, binoculars, Navy beret. The suspects confessed to be members of a secret cult engaged in various crimes in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District and its environs. case charged to Court



On 11/12/2017 at about 0115hrs in Oruk Anam Local Government Area Police arrested one Uyoattah Umoh Jacob m, a 100 level student of Akwa Ibom State university (Ata Obio Akpa Campus), for cultism.

One locally made single barrel pistol was recovered from him. Case charged to court.

On 12/12/2017 following a distress call, a gang of six cultists armed with machetes and Axe were arrested at Itam, uyo after robbing two female victims of their phones and purse containing some amount of money. Case charged to court.



It could also be recalled that on 3/11/2017 a combine team of Police operatives and Operation Thunder, Akwa Ibom State, stormed Ikwe village in Onna Local Government Area and arrested twenty (20) suspected cult members of two (2) different groups namely a.k.a ISAKABA and EKPAT cult. Suspects arrested include: Victor Udofia m aged 50 yrs, who confessed to be a leader of ISAKABA cult group and his gang members as Ezekiel Akpan Dickson m, aged 23 yrs, Monday Ekot Akpan m, aged 40 yrs, Emmanuel Akpan Ukoh m, aged 34 yrs, Udo Akpan Tom m aged 35 yrs, Sunday Akpan Ekpo m aged 35 yrs, Joseph Ufot Robinson m, aged 30 yrs, Anthony Nda Akpan m, aged 27 yrs, Nsikan Gregory Dickson m, aged 34 yrs, Sunshine Ufo Jacob m, aged 20 yrs and Samuel Ufot Robson m, aged 25 yrs. While Okon Andrew m aged 52 yrs is the leader of Ekpat cult group with his men as follows: Boniface Augustine Efurudo m, aged 37 yrs, Charlie Okon Udo m, aged 26 yrs, Daniel John Umoh m, aged 20 yrs, Prince Abel Ufot m, aged 37 yrs, Daniel Okoh Udoh m aged 35 yrs, Usoro Friday Johnson m, aged 25 yrs, Jacob Akpabio m, aged 28 yrs and Akpabio Jacob m, aged 54 yrs. One locally made pistol, five machetes, and two jack knives were recovered from them. Suspects were charged to Court and remanded in prison custody.



On 11/12/2017 at about 2325hrs one Akanimo Ndarake Akpan m and Nsidibe Pius Ekpenyong m of No. 43 Idoro road, Uyo were arrested during a routine patrol by the Police. One locally made pistol with three live rounds of cartridges were found in their possession. Case charged to court.



On 13/11/2017, following a distress call on cultists activities resulting to the death of one person from Ifa Ikot Akpan village, Uyo, the Command’s Anti-Cultism Team arrested one Etteidung Edem Aniedi and nine others. Exhibits recovered from them includes: Three locally made pistols with six rounds of live ammunition, one locally made revolver pistol, one double barrel gun, one single barrel gun, nine machetes and fetish/cultist items. Case charged to court.



On 27/11/2017 at about 1100hrs one Daniel Cyril Akpan m of Essien Iwole Mkpanak, Ibeno Local Government Area, reported at the station that on the same date at about 0900hrs, while sitting at the frontage of his house at same address. suspected to be cultists, armed with machetes, knives, and bottles. He stated further that when he demanded to know what they are doing, they attacked him with matches, inflicted injury on his left shoulder. A team of Policemen was dispatched immediately to the scene, one Anietie Bassey Asuquo m of Owong Ule village, Ibeno Local Government Area and four others were arrested. One machete and a knife were recovered.







DSP BALA ELKANA

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

AKWA IBOM STATE





