Today 16th February 2018, Commissioner of Police Kwara State, Cp Lawan Ado, paraded a total number of twenty five suspects arrested for various crimes committed between January and February 2018.Nineteen of the suspects were arrested for armed robbery offences while six of them were for kidnapping offences. Kwarans will recall that on 25/112017 at Chikanda in Yashikra axis of Baruteen, one Alhaji Ibrahiim Taiwo was kidnapped and taken away by four armed men, two of them wearing military uniforms. The Commissioner of Police stated at the time that the victim would be rescued and the suspects will be arrested, true to his promise, two of the kidnappers were among the suspects arrested and paraded today.



In another very unfortunate incident that happened earlier this year, where hoodlums numbering over twenty attacked residents of Nuku village via Kaiama, which brought about insinuation that armed men has attacked Kwara state, the command came out to straighten the records by telling members of the public the facts of the incident,six of the suspects that were suspected to have actively participated in the attack were also among suspects paraded.Four Toyota corolla cars were either snatched at gun points or removed from where packed, were also recovered, while the robbers also arrested. Ten new Bajaj motorcycles stolen from various owners were recovered from the thieves.



Six cattle rustlers were arrested with the collaboration of Niger State Police Command, Mokwa Division, leading to the recovering of two hundred and three cattles, sadly enough, in the process of effecting the arrest of the kingpin of the rustlers by name, Ibrhim Abacha, one Sars operative was shot by the suspect, in the gun duel that ensued, the suspect who escaped with bullet injury was later found dead in the bush while Sars operatives were in search of him. His Ak 47 rifle was found burrried in a shallow grave beside him.



All the arrested suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded. The Commissioner of Police, advised members of the public to always furnish police with information, he also advised vehicles owners to endeavour to install tracking devises in their vehicles to aid easy recovery in the case of it being stolen.



Dsp Okasanmi Ajayi

Police Public Relations Officers

Kwara state.







Looks more like herdsmen 7 Likes 1 Share

These are killer Fulani herdsmen 7 Likes 2 Shares

See as their faces strong

8 Likes



Whenever I tell my buddy from kwara state that's he's a fulani man he'll start shouting thinking I'm insulting him or making jest of him This kwara of a state sef, i thought it's a south-western state but na Fulanis and hausas full the stateWhenever I tell my buddy from kwara state that's he's a fulani man he'll start shouting thinking I'm insulting him or making jest of him 4 Likes 2 Shares

Hope they keep arresting and bringing them to justice, it is good for the progress of the nation .

WOW SEE THEIR FACES

.

Hausa/Fulani Herdsmen 2 Likes

Only God knows where them get them guns from

Afonja muslims 2 Likes

Cone heads everywhere enjoying the change they voted for...... All is good that ends well 1 Like

See their forehead

Good work from our men in uniform

They look like buhari kinsmen.

ZombieBuster:

Cone heads everywhere enjoying the change they voted for...... All is good that ends well

The shape of his head gives him out The shape of his head gives him out 3 Likes





No pity for robbers. I escaped an ambush by those bast.erds in that State. All I heard was a terrible gunshot directed at my chest... God saved me... Just kill them all



Awon omo ale Whether they are herdsmen robbers, afonja robbers, iPOD robbers or flatirons.... Just kill them allNo pity for robbers. I escaped an ambush by those bast.erds in that State. All I heard was a terrible gunshot directed at my chest... God saved me... Just kill them allAwon omo ale

See this one face

What will I do with their faces... Mtchweeee

i love dat windchester...my type of 4.naira

Earthquake1:

Afonja muslims When you wan get sense nah? When you wan get sense nah? 2 Likes

i don't care. If this life continue like this, i will not give myself a second thought before joining ndelta militant. I have tried my best

Why do they always look dirty?

let them face the law asap...

Only if Nigerian Polithiefcian's Looters Face can be revealed/treated this way....



Buh issa Money Over Power Something.....

So unfortunate this is what the labelled leaders tomorrow of few years back has resorted to. Who is to blame for this? Our Government or their greed and wickedness?

ok

Lexusgs430:

Why do they always look dirty? cos they've spent days in cells and given the Nigeria cell treatment. cos they've spent days in cells and given the Nigeria cell treatment.

Earthquake1:

Afonja muslims

Mztarstrechy:

Hunger-stricken faces denied good livelihood by Nigeria's political class beginning from Buhari who injected another set of kleptocratic dictatorships that killed Nigeria.



A senator earns as much as N36 million a month in Nigeria. Hunger-stricken faces denied good livelihood by Nigeria's political class beginning from Buhari who injected another set of kleptocratic dictatorships that killed Nigeria.A senator earns as much as N36 million a month in Nigeria.