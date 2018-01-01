



Today 16th February 2018, Commissioner of Police Kwara State, Cp Lawan Ado, paraded a total number of twenty five suspects arrested for various crimes committed between January and February 2018.Nineteen of the suspects were arrested for armed robbery offences while six of them were for kidnapping offences. Kwarans will recall that on 25/112017 at Chikanda in Yashikra axis of Baruteen, one Alhaji Ibrahiim Taiwo was kidnapped and taken away by four armed men, two of them wearing military uniforms. The Commissioner of Police stated at the time that the victim would be rescued and the suspects will be arrested, true to his promise, two of the kidnappers were among the suspects arrested and paraded today.



In another very unfortunate incident that happened earlier this year, where hoodlums numbering over twenty attacked residents of Nuku village via Kaiama, which brought about insinuation that armed men has attacked Kwara state, the command came out to straighten the records by telling members of the public the facts of the incident,six of the suspects that were suspected to have actively participated in the attack were also among suspects paraded.Four Toyota corolla cars were either snatched at gun points or removed from where packed, were also recovered, while the robbers also arrested. Ten new Bajaj motorcycles stolen from various owners were recovered from the thieves.



Six cattle rustlers were arrested with the collaboration of Niger State Police Command, Mokwa Division, leading to the recovering of two hundred and three cattles, sadly enough, in the process of effecting the arrest of the kingpin of the rustlers by name, Ibrhim Abacha, one Sars operative was shot by the suspect, in the gun duel that ensued, the suspect who escaped with bullet injury was later found dead in the bush while Sars operatives were in search of him. His Ak 47 rifle was found burrried in a shallow grave beside him.



All the arrested suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded. The Commissioner of Police, advised members of the public to always furnish police with information, he also advised vehicles owners to endeavour to install tracking devises in their vehicles to aid easy recovery in the case of it being stolen.



Dsp Okasanmi Ajayi

Police Public Relations Officers

Kwara state.







Source: HARVEST OF CRIMINALSToday 16th February 2018, Commissioner of Police Kwara State, Cp Lawan Ado, paraded a total number of twenty five suspects arrested for various crimes committed between January and February 2018.Nineteen of the suspects were arrested for armed robbery offences while six of them were for kidnapping offences. Kwarans will recall that on 25/112017 at Chikanda in Yashikra axis of Baruteen, one Alhaji Ibrahiim Taiwo was kidnapped and taken away by four armed men, two of them wearing military uniforms. The Commissioner of Police stated at the time that the victim would be rescued and the suspects will be arrested, true to his promise, two of the kidnappers were among the suspects arrested and paraded today.In another very unfortunate incident that happened earlier this year, where hoodlums numbering over twenty attacked residents of Nuku village via Kaiama, which brought about insinuation that armed men has attacked Kwara state, the command came out to straighten the records by telling members of the public the facts of the incident,six of the suspects that were suspected to have actively participated in the attack were also among suspects paraded.Four Toyota corolla cars were either snatched at gun points or removed from where packed, were also recovered, while the robbers also arrested. Ten new Bajaj motorcycles stolen from various owners were recovered from the thieves.Six cattle rustlers were arrested with the collaboration of Niger State Police Command, Mokwa Division, leading to the recovering of two hundred and three cattles, sadly enough, in the process of effecting the arrest of the kingpin of the rustlers by name, Ibrhim Abacha, one Sars operative was shot by the suspect, in the gun duel that ensued, the suspect who escaped with bullet injury was later found dead in the bush while Sars operatives were in search of him. His Ak 47 rifle was found burrried in a shallow grave beside him.All the arrested suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded. The Commissioner of Police, advised members of the public to always furnish police with information, he also advised vehicles owners to endeavour to install tracking devises in their vehicles to aid easy recovery in the case of it being stolen.Dsp Okasanmi AjayiPolice Public Relations OfficersKwara state.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/see-faces-of-robbers-arrested-by-kwara.html?m=1