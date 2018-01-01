₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,962,567 members, 4,089,853 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 February 2018 at 12:37 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) (11896 Views)
|Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:06pm On Feb 17
HARVEST OF CRIMINALS
Today 16th February 2018, Commissioner of Police Kwara State, Cp Lawan Ado, paraded a total number of twenty five suspects arrested for various crimes committed between January and February 2018.Nineteen of the suspects were arrested for armed robbery offences while six of them were for kidnapping offences. Kwarans will recall that on 25/112017 at Chikanda in Yashikra axis of Baruteen, one Alhaji Ibrahiim Taiwo was kidnapped and taken away by four armed men, two of them wearing military uniforms. The Commissioner of Police stated at the time that the victim would be rescued and the suspects will be arrested, true to his promise, two of the kidnappers were among the suspects arrested and paraded today.
In another very unfortunate incident that happened earlier this year, where hoodlums numbering over twenty attacked residents of Nuku village via Kaiama, which brought about insinuation that armed men has attacked Kwara state, the command came out to straighten the records by telling members of the public the facts of the incident,six of the suspects that were suspected to have actively participated in the attack were also among suspects paraded.Four Toyota corolla cars were either snatched at gun points or removed from where packed, were also recovered, while the robbers also arrested. Ten new Bajaj motorcycles stolen from various owners were recovered from the thieves.
Six cattle rustlers were arrested with the collaboration of Niger State Police Command, Mokwa Division, leading to the recovering of two hundred and three cattles, sadly enough, in the process of effecting the arrest of the kingpin of the rustlers by name, Ibrhim Abacha, one Sars operative was shot by the suspect, in the gun duel that ensued, the suspect who escaped with bullet injury was later found dead in the bush while Sars operatives were in search of him. His Ak 47 rifle was found burrried in a shallow grave beside him.
All the arrested suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded. The Commissioner of Police, advised members of the public to always furnish police with information, he also advised vehicles owners to endeavour to install tracking devises in their vehicles to aid easy recovery in the case of it being stolen.
Dsp Okasanmi Ajayi
Police Public Relations Officers
Kwara state.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/see-faces-of-robbers-arrested-by-kwara.html?m=1
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:07pm On Feb 17
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:08pm On Feb 17
Mztarstrechy:more
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by haywire07(m): 8:08pm On Feb 17
Looks more like herdsmen
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by thesicilian: 8:09pm On Feb 17
These are killer Fulani herdsmen
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by micfoley: 8:10pm On Feb 17
See as their faces strong
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by abiodunalasa: 10:08pm On Feb 17
8 Likes
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by King990: 10:09pm On Feb 17
This kwara of a state sef, i thought it's a south-western state but na Fulanis and hausas full the state
Whenever I tell my buddy from kwara state that's he's a fulani man he'll start shouting thinking I'm insulting him or making jest of him
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by updateacademics: 10:09pm On Feb 17
Hope they keep arresting and bringing them to justice, it is good for the progress of the nation.
WOW SEE THEIR FACES
.
Study In Australia For Free - International Scholarships At Edith Cowan University, 2018
www.schoolllodge.blogspot.com/2018/01/study-in-australia-for-free.html
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by AishaBuhari: 10:10pm On Feb 17
Hausa/Fulani Herdsmen
2 Likes
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by abrahym(m): 10:10pm On Feb 17
Only God knows where them get them guns from
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Earthquake1: 10:10pm On Feb 17
Afonja muslims
2 Likes
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by ZombieBuster: 10:10pm On Feb 17
Cone heads everywhere enjoying the change they voted for...... All is good that ends well
1 Like
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by smokedfish: 10:12pm On Feb 17
See their forehead
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Lonestar124: 10:12pm On Feb 17
Good work from our men in uniform
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by sesaan(m): 10:13pm On Feb 17
They look like buhari kinsmen.
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Earthquake1: 10:13pm On Feb 17
ZombieBuster:
The shape of his head gives him out
3 Likes
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Burger01(m): 10:13pm On Feb 17
Whether they are herdsmen robbers, afonja robbers, iPOD robbers or flatirons.... Just kill them all
No pity for robbers. I escaped an ambush by those bast.erds in that State. All I heard was a terrible gunshot directed at my chest... God saved me... Just kill them all
Awon omo ale
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:14pm On Feb 17
See this one face
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by kaycyor: 10:14pm On Feb 17
What will I do with their faces... Mtchweeee
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by jonero4(m): 10:14pm On Feb 17
i love dat windchester...my type of 4.naira
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 10:15pm On Feb 17
Earthquake1:When you wan get sense nah?
2 Likes
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Emvico34: 10:15pm On Feb 17
i don't care. If this life continue like this, i will not give myself a second thought before joining ndelta militant. I have tried my best
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:15pm On Feb 17
Why do they always look dirty?
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Primusinterpares(m): 10:16pm On Feb 17
let them face the law asap...
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by ijebuloaded(m): 10:16pm On Feb 17
Only if Nigerian Polithiefcian's Looters Face can be revealed/treated this way....
Buh issa Money Over Power Something.....
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 10:17pm On Feb 17
So unfortunate this is what the labelled leaders tomorrow of few years back has resorted to. Who is to blame for this? Our Government or their greed and wickedness?
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by bobokeshington: 10:17pm On Feb 17
ok
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by ybalogs(m): 10:18pm On Feb 17
Lexusgs430:cos they've spent days in cells and given the Nigeria cell treatment.
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by mureday: 10:20pm On Feb 17
Earthquake1:
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by kikake: 10:20pm On Feb 17
Mztarstrechy:
Hunger-stricken faces denied good livelihood by Nigeria's political class beginning from Buhari who injected another set of kleptocratic dictatorships that killed Nigeria.
A senator earns as much as N36 million a month in Nigeria.
|Re: Robbers Arrested By Kwara Police & Weapons Recovered (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 10:21pm On Feb 17
ybalogs:
So they spend time in cell, they extract confession and then display them to the press?
Fresh Attack In Jol, Riyom LGA, Plateau: 2 Killed & 2 Injured (Pictures) / Airport Robberies Suspect Paraded / Please Rescue Little Fareedah! Urgent Appeal To The Lagos State Government.
Viewing this topic: Expertpick, nedsly, esuquin(f), neroskiinternal, zionwinn, Makaveli1166(m), emmydoaka, henrysam(m), razor123(m), Warixona, iambijo(m), keyzid, balogun27, Vondoola, Famocious(m), kanosalami, 12fb, Obynx, samtex10(m), shinarlaura(f), luckyogor(m), koropon(m) and 39 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6