Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by contactmorak: 6:53pm On Dec 14
What won't one see on the internent? Here is somebody's son, husband or dad begging to drinking another person's pee!

1 Like

Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by contactmorak: 6:54pm On Dec 14
More
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by doyinisaac(m): 6:54pm On Dec 14
If her pee won't make him more stupid than he is already then he should drink what he came to this life to drink...psycho

11 Likes

Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by vivypretty(f): 6:58pm On Dec 14
is that person a human being or animal?
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Tamass: 6:58pm On Dec 14
person! angry
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by KardinalZik(m): 6:58pm On Dec 14
He really need to see his psychiatrist.
EXPONENTIAL MUMU!
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by mangadm123: 7:02pm On Dec 14
Madness in the highest places. Make your sister or wife as cute as this and drink her pee.... Mtchwwww
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Threebear(m): 7:15pm On Dec 14
Even the people eating their girl's asses will act disgusted with this man.
Na so cool

23 Likes

Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:18pm On Dec 14
This guy is not serious.
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Omoadeola(m): 7:22pm On Dec 14
Crazy people everywhere cool

Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:25pm On Dec 14
sad
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 7:33pm On Dec 14
Its only in Nairaland I see all these so called Actress. U will never see them in any movie. I tire ooo.

Are they actress in nairalandwood?

39 Likes

Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Nutase(f): 7:44pm On Dec 14
What too much of porn causes.

1 Like

Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by IamLaura(f): 7:47pm On Dec 14
Who is this one and what movie has she starred in??
All these Instagram actresses sef
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:49pm On Dec 14
The male fan is a big disgrace

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Martin0(m): 7:58pm On Dec 14
MhizzAJ:
The male fan is a big disgrace

Ershocked na wa oo,sha una say make dem dey chop d snail abigrin

If una fit talk dat kin tin and una fit advice on that then what the big deal to drink peegrin
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:21pm On Dec 14
Oya take, drink piss
Idiot

4 Likes

Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Biggty(m): 8:42pm On Dec 14
Some men are disgrace to manhood
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by dayleke(m): 9:08pm On Dec 14
It is his fantasy na....
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Justpassingby2(m): 11:20pm On Dec 14
.
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by cyborg123(m): 11:21pm On Dec 14
grin
His stomach must be a bio-reactor.
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Wizberg12(m): 11:21pm On Dec 14
I've discovered a slowpoke...
To ottos551

Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Fukafuka: 11:22pm On Dec 14
lipsrsealed.....Right from birth grin grin

Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by aku626(m): 11:22pm On Dec 14
Nutase:
What too much of porn causes.
is that what happens in porn?
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Fukafuka: 11:22pm On Dec 14

Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by pafestula(m): 11:22pm On Dec 14
No wonder they treat you people like a slave in Libya, what if Libyans are reading this now? Later una go dey complain of maltreatment.
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by exlinklodge: 11:22pm On Dec 14
omg


waaaat
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Kuluosha(m): 11:22pm On Dec 14
The guy mumu Na grade A.SMH
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by miqos02(m): 11:22pm On Dec 14
Good fan
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 11:22pm On Dec 14
Some men stupid sha
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by favourmic(m): 11:23pm On Dec 14
I curse the womb that carry that boy
Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by aftatechbiz(m): 11:23pm On Dec 14
sign of irresponsibility



Photo: Annie Idibia Visits Daughter's School Looking Sexier In Pregnancy! / Picture: Dbanj, Psquare, Iyanya, Jim Iyke,ikechukwu, C.ronaldo As They Stand / Check Out The Most Sexiest Woman On Earth

