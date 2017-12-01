₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by contactmorak: 6:53pm On Dec 14
What won't one see on the internent? Here is somebody's son, husband or dad begging to drinking another person's pee!
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/12/how-aurora-got-me-job-in-multinational.html#more
1 Like
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by contactmorak: 6:54pm On Dec 14
More
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by doyinisaac(m): 6:54pm On Dec 14
If her pee won't make him more stupid than he is already then he should drink what he came to this life to drink...psycho
11 Likes
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by vivypretty(f): 6:58pm On Dec 14
is that person a human being or animal?
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Tamass: 6:58pm On Dec 14
person!
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by KardinalZik(m): 6:58pm On Dec 14
He really need to see his psychiatrist.
EXPONENTIAL MUMU!
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by mangadm123: 7:02pm On Dec 14
Madness in the highest places. Make your sister or wife as cute as this and drink her pee.... Mtchwwww
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Threebear(m): 7:15pm On Dec 14
Even the people eating their girl's asses will act disgusted with this man.
Na so
23 Likes
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:18pm On Dec 14
This guy is not serious.
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Omoadeola(m): 7:22pm On Dec 14
Crazy people everywhere
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 7:25pm On Dec 14
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by NextGovernor(m): 7:33pm On Dec 14
Its only in Nairaland I see all these so called Actress. U will never see them in any movie. I tire ooo.
Are they actress in nairalandwood?
39 Likes
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Nutase(f): 7:44pm On Dec 14
What too much of porn causes.
1 Like
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by IamLaura(f): 7:47pm On Dec 14
Who is this one and what movie has she starred in??
All these Instagram actresses sef
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:49pm On Dec 14
The male fan is a big disgrace
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Martin0(m): 7:58pm On Dec 14
MhizzAJ:
Er na wa oo,sha una say make dem dey chop d snail abi
If una fit talk dat kin tin and una fit advice on that then what the big deal to drink pee
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 8:21pm On Dec 14
Oya take, drink piss
Idiot
4 Likes
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Biggty(m): 8:42pm On Dec 14
Some men are disgrace to manhood
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by dayleke(m): 9:08pm On Dec 14
It is his fantasy na....
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Justpassingby2(m): 11:20pm On Dec 14
.
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by cyborg123(m): 11:21pm On Dec 14
His stomach must be a bio-reactor.
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Wizberg12(m): 11:21pm On Dec 14
I've discovered a slowpoke...
To ottos551
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Fukafuka: 11:22pm On Dec 14
.....Right from birth
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by aku626(m): 11:22pm On Dec 14
Nutase:is that what happens in porn?
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Fukafuka: 11:22pm On Dec 14
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by pafestula(m): 11:22pm On Dec 14
No wonder they treat you people like a slave in Libya, what if Libyans are reading this now? Later una go dey complain of maltreatment.
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by exlinklodge: 11:22pm On Dec 14
omg
waaaat
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Kuluosha(m): 11:22pm On Dec 14
The guy mumu Na grade A.SMH
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by miqos02(m): 11:22pm On Dec 14
Good fan
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 11:22pm On Dec 14
Some men stupid sha
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by favourmic(m): 11:23pm On Dec 14
I curse the womb that carry that boy
|Re: Onyi Alex Fan Begs To Drink Her Pee (Photos) by aftatechbiz(m): 11:23pm On Dec 14
sign of irresponsibility
