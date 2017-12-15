₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|A Fortune-teller Said That Her Marriage Will Be Miserable! by iamgenius(m): 12:51am
|Re: A Fortune-teller Said That Her Marriage Will Be Miserable! by Rashduct4luv(m): 9:04am
This is common among some of our Yoruba Alfas. Being an alfa is similar to Babalawo. They use rosary, Qur'an, sand, cup, Jin, etc to guess what will happen to people.
They are truly Kaafir liars and scammers.
|Re: A Fortune-teller Said That Her Marriage Will Be Miserable! by Praktikals(m): 10:36am
Abi misfortune teller.
|Re: A Fortune-teller Said That Her Marriage Will Be Miserable! by walosky(m): 10:36am
, and whoever changes his religion [leaves Islam] is to be executed.
Please is this a RELIGION?
|Re: A Fortune-teller Said That Her Marriage Will Be Miserable! by stfadaanthony(m): 10:44am
whoever changes his religion [leaves Islam] is to be executed.
At least,the above is coming from you people now. I can therefore see reasons why those who want to quite your religion are very scared to...At least,since nairaland want to make me a Muslim forcefully, I should be able to comment on your trends.
|Re: A Fortune-teller Said That Her Marriage Will Be Miserable! by Xisnin(m): 10:46am
A fortune teller who can't extricate himself from web of poverty is
now scaring some people from making important life decisions.
SMH
|Re: A Fortune-teller Said That Her Marriage Will Be Miserable! by princeade86(m): 10:49am
buh if ur alfa or pastor tells u dis, u wil believe it straight.
|Re: A Fortune-teller Said That Her Marriage Will Be Miserable! by yeyerolling: 10:52am
may god punish all those involved in these act. olusho, alfas and even the parents. nonsense. if born again pastor christ cud not see his divorce , no alfa or olusho go fit see urs too( if any)
