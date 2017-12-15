₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by ManirBK: 6:59am
http://leadership.ng/2017/12/15/12-2m-farmers-join-rice-wheat-revolution/
Muhammadu Buhari has disclosed that over 12.2 million farmers have joined the rice and wheat revolution, as the country moves close to achieving self-sufficiency in grains production.
The President also declared the current administration’s Anchors Borrowers’ Programme a huge success.
Speaking at the 25th edition of the Nigeria Media Merit Award (NMMA) Ceremony in Lagos on Wednesday the President, who was represented by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said the success of the agriculture revolution has turned thousands of rice farmers into millionaires and drastically reduced rice import.
‘’Apart from the successes we have achieved in tackling insecurity and fighting corruption, perhaps our most remarkable progress has been in the area of agriculture. Quietly but steadily, our agriculture revolution is bearing fruits.READ MORE
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by ManirBK: 7:00am
GOOD DEVELOPMENT phython1 come see wo..
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by Jibril659: 7:02am
ManirBK:ana maku wasa da hankali.
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by ManirBK: 7:04am
Jibril659:Ai munfi son haka! pls read to the end more info on the web and dont feel irritated!
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by Jibril659: 7:05am
ManirBK:Allah ya shirye ku
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by ManirBK: 7:08am
Jibril659:wannan Gomnati tana aiki amma baku fadi mu kuma Masoyan BABA zamu Fadi abinda baku son kuji domin shine gaskiya!
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by Jibril659: 7:12am
ManirBK:wai meyasa kuke ma kanku karya? Admit it.Wahala akesha akasan nan.
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by donogaga(m): 7:14am
Lies.
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by tstx(m): 7:15am
English please
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by Geoxplorer: 7:16am
Sai Baba Buhari... Ku zabi Buhari a 2019 domin ci gaban kasarmu Najeriya... We will never Atikulate, not in this life and certainly not even in the next life...
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by ManirBK: 7:19am
Jibril659:Yayan PDP ne dake cikin wannan gomnatin ke yi muna zagon kasa kuma zamu ganosu insha Allah
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:23am
These ppl above me want to Hausalize this thread
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by Jumiadeals: 7:23am
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by Jibril659: 7:23am
ManirBK:Oga we are not getting anywhere. take kd for instance. El rufai is hell bent on generating monies from the state. duk at the detriment of the poor masses, that's like robbing peter to pay paul. Ana shan wahala and these guys are not helping.
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by martineverest(m): 7:26am
Python dance on rice production
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by VIPERVENOM(m): 7:26am
ken5444:
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by ManirBK: 7:26am
BABA 2019 pls do not Atikulate!
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by NightCrawler1: 7:27am
ManirBK:
PMB is really doing well, God bless the visionary leader. Soon we will be good sufficient in the country.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by SalamRushdie: 7:29am
Buhari and his imaginary numbers
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by ManirBK: 7:33am
Jibril659:.IF NOT FOR PMB.
.
How would you know that Patience Jonathan mama is currently spending billions of dollars even while in the grave?
How would you know that Saraki kept N1.4b to himself from Paris Club refunds and is richer than Kwara state?
How would you know that $2.1b was shared by ATM Dasuki among ranks and files?
How would you know that Wale Oke hide N4b raw cash at Ikoyi's apartment?
How would you know that someone abandoned N400m at Kaduna's Airport without looking back for the fear of EFCC?
How would you know that over N1trillion was shared every year by the subsidy cabals yet you still had fuel scarcity?
How would you know that Tompolo was paid over N43b to protect our water ways by Jonathan?
Tell me, how would you know that over N240b was spent to import rice every year thereby leaving the local farmers poor as church rats?
How would you know that Deziani embezzled billion of dollars not to talk of the 56 choice property recently forfeited to the Federal Government through the court?
How would you know that Jamb who had over the years remitted N3million now remitted N8billion to the Federation account within one year?
How would you know that Fayose collected N4.7billion from Jonathan through Obanikoro to fund his Ekiti state election?
How would you know that Nigeria Customs can generate over N300b within first quarter of 2017 compared to N3b remitted over the years?
How would you know that Atiku and company (Intel) has been stealing from Nigeria government through the NPA for past 17years?
How would you know that some judges and lawyers are encouraging corruption through perpetual injunctions and what have you?
How would you know that Stella Oduah used her maids to launder N2.4b?
How would you know that Patience Jonathan also used her maids to launder over N13b even own Hotel worth N11b in Bayelsa?
How would you know that the unscrupulous ones hide billions of dollars on farms, grave hards, suckaway pits, tanks etc.?
How would you know that Deziani bribed INEC officials with N23b in the last 2015 elections to achieve victory for Jonathan and his cronies.
How would you know that Femi Aluko (Deziani's boy boy) bought a Yatch (Boat) worth N32b.
Hmmm, how would you know, how would you know...? if not for the Best President of our time.
.
Like Oliver Twist, we are surely waiting to know more even if the National Assembly refused to pass the bill you sent to them (The Anti Corruption and Special Court bill) to Prosecute the corrupt elements in our midst besides our constitution which shelter the unscrupulous elites... the high and mighty ones in our society.
We all know that the House of Assembly/House of Legislatives are part of the rots in our country and we are eagerly waiting for them comes 2019.
We also know that their end is near because the lives of innocent people that died as a result of their callous ways will hunt them down.
.
PMB, God bless and guide you for us.
.
Share and let them know that we know everything..
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by lastempero: 7:33am
12.2milion farmers,how many are we in d country that 12.2 million people are cultivating rice and still their is still shortage of rice supply.
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by lorbah001(m): 7:35am
rice fall on you!
please tell ambode that I buy rice here in Abeokuta for same price lakerice is sold......make im reduce price abeg
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by mrvitalis(m): 7:35am
Only a blind man won't see the improvement
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by blacknp(m): 7:38am
donogaga:How do you know are you a farmer?
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by Doerstech(m): 7:41am
Seriously
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by BuhariCarryGo: 7:41am
Jibril659:Na him we go vote again!
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by BuhariCarryGo: 7:42am
ManirBK:Buhari ikon ALLAH ina gwanin wani ga nawa!
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by BuhariCarryGo: 7:46am
ManirBK:yes buhari our candidate do not Atikulate!
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by Fukafuka: 7:49am
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by Fukafuka: 7:52am
|Re: 12.2m Farmers Join Rice, Wheat Revolution by benzion72(m): 7:56am
Anything from Lia is lie, do you know anyone of them in your neighborhood come and disprove me that lia is not a liar
