|'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by TunnyOgunnowo(m): 10:31am
Paul Okoye has spoken about the decision to sell their mansion, Squareville stating that the building is owned by himself and Jude Okoye, his elder brother. This has raised lots of speculations as it was perceived as being owned by P-Square comprising Paul and Peter Okoye. Paul revealed in an interview with STV the reason for the decision to sell the house.
Video: https://www.instagram.com/p/Bct595glBcL/?taken-by=goldmynetv
Source: http://www.absolutehearts.com/2017/12/video-i-and-jude-own-squareville-paul-okoye-speaks-on-decision-to-sell-mansion.html
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by fuckerstard: 12:23pm
Make una sell am, who cares.
I get one room for rent in ibafo for una
yeyebrity.
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by Teewhy2: 12:23pm
Their Building, Their Problem, Their Issue.
They keep disturbing us with their personal problem, if they as men and brothers can't resolve / manage their problem within themselves without bringing it to the media that means there have failed themselves.
it is not compulsory that they must continue as business partner but they have to settle their issues as brothers and matured men then they can go about doing their business as individual.
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by OboOlora(f): 12:23pm
Okay. What should we now do since Peter has just been a tenant?
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by Keneking: 12:23pm
Ok
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by eitsei(m): 12:24pm
Airtel fucck you for making me miss FTC
Back to the matter on ground... Sheybi you don sell am now, so what should we do with the information?
I think because they realize people no longer give a fucck about their family scandal they now brought this one up to let us talk about them more again and keep on castigating Peter and his wife as the culprits
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by marvizzy(m): 12:24pm
6th to comment
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by Rimimafia: 12:24pm
why
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by unitysheart(m): 12:24pm
Congrats
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by Lacomus(m): 12:24pm
I thank God it's not my Mansion
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by money121(m): 12:24pm
Ok
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by Flashh: 12:24pm
Why build house together, when you know you will later have wives in there?
It won't work for long at all.
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by XavierBlue(m): 12:24pm
Let them sell it na.. I'll buy it.. I have 1500 naira here with me, Make Una talk price lemme borrow the rest..
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by naptu2: 12:24pm
And you didn't include the reason?
I watched part of the interviews (they interviewed both brothers separately and they asked them identical questions).
He said that it became a bother after they moved to the Island. They thought that they would be able to use Squareville as their studio, but the traffic jams between the Island and Mainland made them abandon the idea.
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by Daraph(m): 12:24pm
Okay, how much you wan sell am? Be like say I still get 10k for bank acct.
My pastor told me I am going to own a mansion before this year comes to an end
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by iamleumas: 12:24pm
Okayo
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by ghiloman28: 12:24pm
WHO CARES ...
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by wolextayo(m): 12:25pm
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by Seun1stson: 12:25pm
The fall of the titan
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by HITdemUP: 12:25pm
A show of shame.
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by mn09abk: 12:25pm
SAI ATIKU.......SAI BARAWO
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by gerrardomendes(m): 12:25pm
Where are my fcuks
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by salvation101(f): 12:25pm
Overgrown kids.. Smh
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by edeXede: 12:26pm
A wise man once said 'when things fall apart, the center will hold no more'.
A wise man also says 'A settled home will only remain settled only if the bastard hasn't grown'.
One of them brother's actually married a bastard come witch and a yoruba demon. She has finally finally destroyed a sweet home.
They should have listened to their mother because the elders say 'what an old man see when sitting, the young will never see it even when viewing on top of sky scraper. And they say ' An elder's prediction, if it doesn't become true in the morning, must surely be at night..
I will only pray for psquare that '' may fight ensue in your marriages and may it end in Divorce so you can go back to being one happy family.
Meanwhile my advice is this '' sell the mansion and use it for daddy freeze poverty challenge ".. There are lot of needy people on the street of nairaland
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by Amberon11: 12:26pm
Ok
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by aftatechbiz(m): 12:27pm
thats your own cup of tea
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by marvizzy(m): 12:27pm
fuckerstard:
Lacomus:
unitysheart:
Rimimafia:
eitsei:
Bigleaguegra:
Keneking:
OboOlora:
Teewhy2:
|Re: 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion by level10: 12:27pm
Una sure say dat Jude Na them psquare real brother
