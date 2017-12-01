Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / 'I And Jude Own Squareville' - Paul Okoye Speaks On Decision To Sell Mansion (15358 Views)

Paul Okoye has spoken about the decision to sell their mansion, Squareville stating that the building is owned by himself and Jude Okoye, his elder brother. This has raised lots of speculations as it was perceived as being owned by P-Square comprising Paul and Peter Okoye. Paul revealed in an interview with STV the reason for the decision to sell the house.

Their Building, Their Problem, Their Issue.

They keep disturbing us with their personal problem, if they as men and brothers can't resolve / manage their problem within themselves without bringing it to the media that means there have failed themselves.

it is not compulsory that they must continue as business partner but they have to settle their issues as brothers and matured men then they can go about doing their business as individual. 10 Likes

Okay. What should we now do since Peter has just been a tenant? 1 Like

I think because they realize people no longer give a fucck about their family scandal they now brought this one up to let us talk about them more again and keep on castigating Peter and his wife as the culprits

Why build house together, when you know you will later have wives in there?



It won't work for long at all. 19 Likes 4 Shares

Let them sell it na.. I'll buy it.. I have 1500 naira here with me, Make Una talk price lemme borrow the rest.. 2 Likes

And you didn't include the reason?



I watched part of the interviews (they interviewed both brothers separately and they asked them identical questions).



He said that it became a bother after they moved to the Island. They thought that they would be able to use Squareville as their studio, but the traffic jams between the Island and Mainland made them abandon the idea.



My pastor told me I am going to own a mansion before this year comes to an end Okay, how much you wan sell am? Be like say I still get 10k for bank acct.My pastor told me I am going to own a mansion before this year comes to an end 1 Like

The fall of the titan

A show of shame. 1 Like

A wise man once said 'when things fall apart, the center will hold no more'.



A wise man also says 'A settled home will only remain settled only if the bastard hasn't grown'.

One of them brother's actually married a bastard come witch and a yoruba demon. She has finally finally destroyed a sweet home.



They should have listened to their mother because the elders say 'what an old man see when sitting, the young will never see it even when viewing on top of sky scraper. And they say ' An elder's prediction, if it doesn't become true in the morning, must surely be at night..



I will only pray for psquare that '' may fight ensue in your marriages and may it end in Divorce so you can go back to being one happy family.



Meanwhile my advice is this '' sell the mansion and use it for daddy freeze poverty challenge ".. There are lot of needy people on the street of nairaland A wise man once said 'when things fall apart, the center will hold no more'.A wise man also says 'A settled home will only remain settled only if the bastard hasn't grown'.One of them brother's actually married a bastard come witch and a yoruba demon. She has finally finally destroyed a sweet home.They should have listened to their mother because the elders say 'what an old man see when sitting, the young will never see it even when viewing on top of sky scraper. And they say ' An elder's prediction, if it doesn't become true in the morning, must surely be at night..I will only pray for psquare that '' may fight ensue in your marriages and may it end in Divorce so you can go back to being one happy family.Meanwhile my advice is this '' sell the mansion and use it for daddy freeze poverty challenge ".. There are lot of needy people on the street of nairaland 1 Like

