₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,304 members, 3,970,962 topics. Date: Friday, 15 December 2017 at 01:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic (6765 Views)
Beautiful Makeup Photos Of Rita Dominic / Photos Of Rita Dominic As A Beautiful Bride In Wedding Gown / Wedding Photos Of Rita Edochie And Her Children's Pictures (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by Mrop(m): 10:54am
Pretty actress Rita Dominic stuns in New Makeup Photo.
So adorable
Gist from Praizeupdates
http://www.praizeupdates.com/beautiful-makeup-photo-of-rita-dominic/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by Mrop(m): 10:54am
So adorable
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by Ekeseges(f): 12:46pm
Nice
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by Freciprocal: 12:47pm
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by BornAgainMay: 12:47pm
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by ogilivictor: 12:48pm
Do born pikin madam
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by BEENUEL: 12:48pm
Go and marry Crew will storm this place now.
Smh
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by sexymoma(f): 12:48pm
She s getting old
7 Likes
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by barallanee(f): 12:48pm
Beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by Newsprex(m): 12:48pm
The Pussy is not intact even if the body is beautiful
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by Gifted4all(m): 12:48pm
Black is beautiful.we have beautiful girls here in nigeria and some people will still be running abroad to marry their grandma mate
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by lummy247: 12:48pm
Pretty old lady
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by goggleit: 12:48pm
Beauty indeed
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by Eshence: 12:48pm
cute rita
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by blessedmediocre: 12:48pm
Damn!!! the power of cool cash. Our slay queen at early 20s still look like a Hag.
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by ruboy(m): 12:50pm
Cute woman...u rock
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by aftatechbiz(m): 12:50pm
beauty enhanced by makeup
Best and cheapest bulk sms for your business, church and organization
@ www.aftasms.com
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by ufondunenye(f): 12:50pm
nwanyi oma
but me i cant stay husbandLESS and stay childLESS.
no nah!!! one must click,
its either the formal or the other way round
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by kingemmybxt(m): 12:50pm
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by FakoMaybach1: 12:50pm
Aggressive Marketing...Any rich widower interested in this fairly used tokunboh woman?
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by beautiful232(f): 12:51pm
oh my days,she's so bleeping beautiful
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by Odianose13(m): 12:51pm
Pretty face
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by MRSANITY(m): 12:52pm
masquerade
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by adem30: 12:52pm
Shey this Aunty no go marry ni?
1 Like
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by Primusinterpares(m): 12:53pm
so how is this news
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by Ugoeze2016: 12:53pm
stunning
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by Ultimus: 12:53pm
Adorable? Is that her real face?
|Re: Beautiful Makeup Photo Of Rita Dominic by MKO4ever(m): 12:54pm
And I was busy looking for where the booobs were hidden? Still can't find them!!!
Niyola Showsoff Curves In Stunning New Promo Photo / This Toke Makinwa And Linda Ikeji Issue / Check Out Denrele Edun's (werele) Birthday Pictures As He Turns 42 today
Viewing this topic: Ickes, ikwikwi, yinkaellamz(m), PetrePan(m), Dreambeat, pretty16(f), offor85, meetgaya(m), bana91(m), panaroma, Ernesthugo(m), chitexy, sameni123(m), Freeman50(m), Joan111, omotonia1, fjjc(m), cnc(m), odigilimorrison(m), Jenticles(f), macarson2k(m), nekyfine, phemmytom, tiamiyukunle69(m), shola0505, olumario(m), TEEKAY2000, LordeCalifornia, yudee233, enque(f), annyjatt, Onyin11, Landforce1, Chikabel(f), Viktoh(m), Freciprocal and 74 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13