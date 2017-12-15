Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Army Sentences Soldier To Death For Manslaughter, Others life imprisonment (12761 Views)

The Nigerian army, on Friday, announced that a court-martial has handed down death and life imprisonment sentences to some soldiers for Manslaughter.



Below is a press release obtained by PoliticsNGR signed by the Deputy Director 7 Division Army Public Relations, Kingsley Mfon Samuel;



"The General Court Martial (GCM) sitting in Maiduguri, Borno State has sentenced a soldier serving in Operation LAFIYA DOLE to death for murder. Other soldiers also bagged jail sentences for various offences ranging from manslaughter to illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.



The soldier, Lance Corporal John Godwin, was charged with murder, which is punishable under Section 106 (a) of Armed Forces Acts (Cap A20), Laws of the Federation of Nigeria (LFN) 2004, for killing five rescued civilians in Yamteke town of Borno State. The civilians were earlier rescued by troops of the soldier's battalion and were taken for investigation at the time the soldier shot and killed 5 of them.



Another soldier, Sergeant Innocent Ototo, was sentenced to life imprisonment for manslaughter after torturing and killing a 13-year-old boy who he said stole his phone. The incident happened at Zamanbari area of Maiduguri metropolis in Borno State.



While Lance Corporal Benjamin Osage and Private Sunday Onwe were also sentenced to 20 years imprisonment each for offences bordering on manslaughter and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.



Delivering the judgement, the President of the Court Martial, Brigadier General Gbenga Olusegun Adesina, said that the offences run contrary to Nigerian Army’s Rules of Engagement (ROE) and also against Nigerian Laws and Geneva Conventions which Nigeria is signatory to and which the Nigerian Army as a professional Army holds in high esteem.



You are please requested to disseminate this information to the general public through your medium."



Nice one 6 Likes

I hope other Nigerians and the police will learn from this. Why should you kill innocent lives that you're paid salary to protect? You see bokoboyz you run for your dear life, now the armless 13 years old boy be your target. Mtsww 7 Likes 1 Share

Where will they serve their prison sentences? in a regular prison or in the Army barracks. Sounds funny!





Kizyte:

Until you sentence those soldiers that shot and killed innocent Biafran protesters, I'll never take the Nigerian Army as a professional army.

If you can actually prove that any biafran protester was killed, investigations will definitely be carried out. And note that obituary posters and pictures of dead people are not proofs of anything. Nigeria Army sefIf you can actually prove that any biafran protester was killed, investigations will definitely be carried out. And note that obituary posters and pictures of dead people are not proofs of anything. 4 Likes

Nigerian Army kill themselves more than Boko Haram in maiduguri 1 Like 1 Share

See marginalization, there is no single Yoruba man there. No problem keep on marginalizing us 2 Likes

its them,see their names,and always claiming victims,my potopoto brothers 2 Likes

Qwerty4u:

Check the names of those charged ....no northerner among...am.not justifying their offence but why are they at Bornu....

When will all these wickedness stop....



What am I even saying sef they’re seen as Nigerians not Igbo, Hausa or Yoruba





BafanaBafana:

Nigeria Army sef they committed the crime so they should pay for it they’re seen asnot Igbo, Hausa or Yorubathey committed the crime so they should pay for it 1 Like 1 Share





A soldier that can't protect life. Is that one soldier?

Check the names of those charged ....no northerner among...am.not justifying their offence but why are they at Bornu....

When will all these wickedness stop....



What am I even saying sef 7 Likes 1 Share

Are you surprised that all the condemned soldiers are christians?



The muslim police officer that ordered the killing of six Igbo traders in Apo abuja were let off the hooks.



This is Nigeria. 18 Likes 1 Share

I will be here when people will claim they are Christians and Southerners forgetting no one sent them to commit those attrocities



[/b] Modified[b] they're already here 3 Likes

Absobloodlutely lubbish!



So when are they going to court-marshall Burutai for the murder of innocent ipob members? 4 Likes 1 Share

hakeem4:

they committed the crime so they should pay for it I know. That isn't my problem I know. That isn't my problem 1 Like

hakeem4:

they committed the crime so they should pay for it I know. That is not the problem. The problem is that Nigeria doesn't have a strong army. Any army that delights in flexing muscles on and oppressing defenseless civilians will find it almost impossible to face and conquer any armed group, Idi Amin and Saddam can testify to that. Also besides firing long range missiles, carrying out aeriel bombardment and hiding behind big armoured vehicles, our army can't do poo! If the Chadian army decides, they can overrun Nigeria in less than a week. I know. That is not the problem. The problem is that Nigeria doesn't have a strong army. Any army that delights in flexing muscles on and oppressing defenseless civilians will find it almost impossible to face and conquer any armed group, Idi Amin and Saddam can testify to that. Also besides firing long range missiles, carrying out aeriel bombardment and hiding behind big armoured vehicles, our army can't do poo! If the Chadian army decides, they can overrun Nigeria in less than a week. 3 Likes

Until you sentence those soldiers that shot and killed innocent Biafran protesters, I'll never take the Nigerian Army as a professional army. 3 Likes 2 Shares

sars shud get such room trial also

and they should all be setenced to death by bullet force.

they should introduce freestyle escape sniper kind of thing.

where those sentenced to death should be two in an open field of about 400meters.

sniper behind them about 2000metres.

then allow them escape in the open field to an open gate at the other end.whoever makes it out alive ..cheats death.

the sniper must be the best in town.



i spit on u bastards soldiers.

fools 2 Likes

Killed recued civilians? He must be a member of boko haram 1 Like

Hmmmm. It be like say the war don make some lrun mad. How can you kill 5 rescued civilians?

BafanaBafana:

I know. That isn't my problem okay sir okay sir 1 Like

