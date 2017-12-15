₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by Thandiubani(m): 5:51pm
As more and more people advocate for the abolition of the bride price, a Nigerian woman by name Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba from Mbaise, Imo state today shocked many people after revealing that her husband was given a marriage list that was nearly N800,000.
The pretty woman who got married 10 years ago got people talking over the revelation. Gender equality advocates have called for the abolition of 'bride price' and 'marriage list' saying that it makes it look like the woman is nothing but an item for sale. Some say that bride price is not actually the problem, but the list which can drain a man's lifesaving.
Making the revelation, Dimgba wrote: "I'm from Mbaise.. The list alone cost close to 800k and that was my Dad being nice.
If only I knew then, what I know now.
Bride price is a stupid tradition that shouldn't have any place in a modern world. Whether 1 naira or 1 million.
Yes I said it!!!."
Source:https://www.tori.ng/news/83410/nigerians-react-after-mbaise-woman-revealed-her-hu.htm
Here is how Nigerians reacted:
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by Thandiubani(m): 5:53pm
Here is how people reacted:
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by mazimee(m): 6:06pm
This bride price issue varies with different people.
Our people would say "aka onye wetere ka eji eso ya". I won't say more than that.
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by tolugar: 6:18pm
Thats the area am expecting the new commissioner to look into
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by Thandiubani(m): 6:31pm
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by boliswitpassprik(m): 6:40pm
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by hisgrace090: 7:51pm
To marry in mbaise is too expensive.
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by MrHistorian: 8:51pm
10 years ago??
800k??
Economists in the house,how much does that worth now??
Maybe 5 million.
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by g1033: 8:51pm
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by XXLDICK(m): 8:51pm
Mbaise women are very expensive. Money wey person suppose use build house...
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by ImpressionsNG: 8:52pm
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by Keneking: 8:52pm
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by Uyi168(m): 8:53pm
Babymamas all d way..cnt shout
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by yeyerolling: 8:53pm
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by Flashh: 8:53pm
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by nototribalist: 8:53pm
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by PotatoSalad(m): 8:53pm
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by donstan18(m): 8:53pm
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by Lexusgs430: 8:53pm
Ladies too should start paying groomprice for us too ......
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by safarigirl(f): 8:53pm
The first thing people need to do is know the difference between Bride Price and Marriage List, before they run their mouths about throwing anythih away. It is ignorance that causes such misplaced discussions
In my village, the bride price is 25 naira, till today.....so, what is the hullabaloo about? Can they not afford 25 naira?
Because some people have copied westerners, they want to abolish everything their forefathers stood for and what got them here. Shame to the African race
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by Bonjelomo: 8:53pm
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by Zykod: 8:53pm
Re: Mbaise Woman's Husband Was Given N800k Marriage List 10 Years Ago by EsotericMonk: 8:54pm
