



The pretty woman who got married 10 years ago got people talking over the revelation. Gender equality advocates have called for the abolition of 'bride price' and 'marriage list' saying that it makes it look like the woman is nothing but an item for sale. Some say that bride price is not actually the problem, but the list which can drain a man's lifesaving.



Making the revelation, Dimgba wrote: "I'm from Mbaise.. The list alone cost close to 800k and that was my Dad being nice.

If only I knew then, what I know now.



Bride price is a stupid tradition that shouldn't have any place in a modern world. Whether 1 naira or 1 million.

Yes I said it!!!."



As more and more people advocate for the abolition of the bride price, a Nigerian woman by name Vivian Emesaraonye Dimgba from Mbaise, Imo state today shocked many people after revealing that her husband was given a marriage list that was nearly N800,000.

The pretty woman who got married 10 years ago got people talking over the revelation. Gender equality advocates have called for the abolition of 'bride price' and 'marriage list' saying that it makes it look like the woman is nothing but an item for sale. Some say that bride price is not actually the problem, but the list which can drain a man's lifesaving.

Making the revelation, Dimgba wrote: "I'm from Mbaise.. The list alone cost close to 800k and that was my Dad being nice.

If only I knew then, what I know now.

Bride price is a stupid tradition that shouldn't have any place in a modern world. Whether 1 naira or 1 million.

Yes I said it!!!."