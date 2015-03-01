₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by dre11(m): 9:56pm On Nov 30
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by Evablizin(f): 9:58pm On Nov 30
14yrs old maid, Oga Emma why?
Just look at the insult,shame and unnecessary expenses you brought to yourself,#250,000.
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by NwaAmaikpe: 10:01pm On Nov 30
More women use the time they would have used in making babies to watch Telemundo and Jenifas diary.
When their husbands do the needful, they'd begin to cry foul.
But some women don't have conscience sha.
You refused to give him a child and another lady gave it to him. Yet you still want to stay in the same house with them.
I ga-a bu ogbenye bu kwa amosu?
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by suregalluv(f): 10:04pm On Nov 30
14yrs old proud of being pregnant and even boasting of not capable of being a "house-sharer" with her boss?
Mehn this world is really turning upside down. I feel for the woman
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by Ever8054: 10:04pm On Nov 30
14 years....!!!!...Emmanuel why..?
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by nerodenero: 10:19pm On Nov 30
A 14year old giving condition!!! When I dey 14years, wetin I sabi? Laziness don finish some women because if house help no dey, maybe Emmanuel for keep im thirdleg under control but the matter really weak me.
@Luckgurl, my Hopeful Hope, I love reading your write-ups. Many of us have had to study courses we never wanted and when we tried switching, it was like hell. I have been there so I can relate as your experience isn't new. Age is still on your side, fix the mistakes you can fix, graduate and move on. If you're not still satisfied with your graduating grade, you can go for your masters.
Remember you can always be the best that you want to be. Only Hope can stop Hope from making Hope happy and achieving success. The sky is your starting point. Best wishes.
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by emeijeh(m): 10:24pm On Nov 30
Chai
Sakobi
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by ceezarhh(m): 10:32pm On Nov 30
that's it...I'm done!
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by Ishilove: 10:57pm On Nov 30
P.M.EXPRESS sought to know why Emmanuel will have to face such serious charge since the girl consented.I've read all manner of rubbish that passes for journalism in recent times, but this has got to be the dumbest sentence from a so called journalist I've seen this year.
Who edits these stories, for God's sakes? Hungry bloggers??
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by not4sure(m): 11:02pm On Nov 30
What
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by eleojo23: 11:02pm On Nov 30
Is this a joke or what?
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by chuksanambra: 11:03pm On Nov 30
Ladies and gentlemen, it's CYRIACUS IZUEKWE again.
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by Naijacost22: 11:03pm On Nov 30
This looks like one of those made up stories Lie Mohammed can conjure. PM express They look 4 traffic oh.
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by Profcamsey(m): 11:03pm On Nov 30
This is super story ....
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by ishowdotgmail(m): 11:04pm On Nov 30
Child of the world
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by blackbeau1(f): 11:04pm On Nov 30
NwaAmaikpe:refused to give him a child ? Really ? Like she holds the power of getting pregnant in her hands. Abi she'd prefer her house help to get her husband ? Lemme just assume you are being sarcastic or making a joke
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by edeXede: 11:05pm On Nov 30
Standing ovation to the little lady.. That was a bleeping art of bavery to send the woman out of the house.. The bible said it afterall, a time shall come when the slave shall become king and the king become slave. It also says '' the forgotten pillar will become the main stay of the house ''..
Dont ask me which chapter and verse
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by Yeligray(m): 11:06pm On Nov 30
This is why i insist on tests before marriage. I hate reading things like this.
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by lookatew: 11:06pm On Nov 30
I don't know why people still take PM EXPRESS serious.
Nairaland mods and the NLers should know that pm express do not give news, all they give is forged sensational stories, without any credibility.
They'll never put related pictures (if there is, its usually fake and unrelated), because everything is made up.
I believe somebody or group of persons just sit on a round table in some shabby room, spin useless stories, and try to pass it on as news. I see through their bùllshìt, and I hope everybody else will too.
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by Referendum50(f): 11:07pm On Nov 30
Nice story
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by nawtyme: 11:08pm On Nov 30
Why is Cyriacus Izuekwe always a harbinger of weird news?
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by Modelqwen(f): 11:08pm On Nov 30
Otu ócha
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by kprez: 11:08pm On Nov 30
hnnmm dis one iz serious
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by VictorAB: 11:08pm On Nov 30
PM News = FAKE NEWS
dre11:
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by smarttjava(m): 11:08pm On Nov 30
.
Wat have my eyes not seen in this God forsaken world
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by grandstar(m): 11:09pm On Nov 30
NwaAmaikpe:
Marriage is for better for worse. No party as the right to break the marriage contract, whether the man or woman. We all owe an accounting to the True God, to, "whom every family in heaven and on earth owe their name" (Hebrew 3:4)
If my wife is barren, I'll stick with her to the end (Psalms 15:1 and 3c)
In the new world, which I always pray for to come(Matthew 6:10), I know I will have as many children as I want (Peter 3:13, Revelations 21:3-5)
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by dominique(f): 11:09pm On Nov 30
Ishilove:
Don't mind the stupid Cyracus fellow who literally camps at police stations and court houses but doesn't know that sleeping with an underaged girl is a criminal offense. Should a sane person even be asking such question let alone a crime journalist?
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by HarkymTheOracle(m): 11:09pm On Nov 30
Maid wan sack madam after she don take in for oga...
Nawa o
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by nawtyme: 11:09pm On Nov 30
Ishilove:This is why;
1. A certain Senator from a certain part of this country married a girl within that age range and nothing happened.
2. Child marriage is very common in a certain part of this country. How many people have been arrested?
3. Esther Oruru was put in a family way by Yinusa. How old was she? When the case was initially reported to the police, what was the outcome? Now that the police got involved, what is the outcome?
4. According to Vanguard, Aisha was 9 years old when she got pregnant and married buhari. Was he arrested?
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/03/edo-prostitutes-comment-activist-berates-aisha-buhari/
So the question is not out of place.
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by chuksanambra: 11:10pm On Nov 30
NwaAmaikpe:
|Re: Barren Woman Displaced By 14-year Old House Maid From Her Home by byemx06(m): 11:10pm On Nov 30
which cab lie be this bloggers .......una dy try oooo
