CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





A 14-year old house maid dislodged a barren woman after she was impregnated by the woman’s husband simply known as Emmanuel, as she insisted she will not share or live with Emmanuel’s wife under the same roof.



The incident happened at Egbeda area of Lagos where Emmanuel resided with his wife and they had not been able to bear a child after years of marriage.



P.M.EXPRESS reports that the maid reportedly insisted that the embattled woman should look for another husband elsewhere since she was unable to bear a child for Emmanuel before she got pregnant for him.



This had caused serious problem between Emmanuel and the wife to the extent the matter was reported to the police at Area M Command, Idimu, Lagos.



Thus, Emmanuel was arrested and charged before a Lagos Magistrates court for rape and impregnating an underaged girl.



P.M.EXPRESS sought to know why Emmanuel will have to face such serious charge since the girl consented. Police sources explained that the girl was below 18 years before Emmanuel impregnated her.



P.M.EXPRESS scooped that the house maid was brought from the eastern part of the country by Emmanuel’s neighbour who was a single mother.



Emmanuel had sought for medical and spiritual solutions for his wife to get pregnant to no avail.



He was said to be secretly sleeping with the house maid until she became pregnant.



When her madam suspected her condition, she took her to a hospital, doctors conducted tests and confirmed that she was pregnant. She then opened up and mentioned Emmanuel as the one responsible. He admitted and promised to take of the girl and the baby.



However, everything turned upside down when the house maid gave the condition that she will not share him with his wife, thereby dislodging the wife which has landed Emmanuel in trouble.



Emmanuel was charged before Ogba Magistrates court for the alleged offence and he pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate granted him bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.



He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect the bail condition.



The matter was adjourned till 15 January, 2018.



lalasticlala







14yrs old maid, Oga Emma why?



14yrs old maid, Oga Emma why?

Just look at the insult,shame and unnecessary expenses you brought to yourself,#250,000.







More women use the time they would have used in making babies to watch Telemundo and Jenifas diary.

When their husbands do the needful, they'd begin to cry foul.





But some women don't have conscience sha.



You refused to give him a child and another lady gave it to him. Yet you still want to stay in the same house with them.



More women use the time they would have used in making babies to watch Telemundo and Jenifas diary.

When their husbands do the needful, they'd begin to cry foul.

But some women don't have conscience sha.

You refused to give him a child and another lady gave it to him. Yet you still want to stay in the same house with them.

I ga-a bu ogbenye bu kwa amosu?

14yrs old proud of being pregnant and even boasting of not capable of being a "house-sharer" with her boss?

Mehn this world is really turning upside down. I feel for the woman 9 Likes

14 years....!!!!...Emmanuel why..? 3 Likes

A 14year old giving condition!!! When I dey 14years, wetin I sabi? Laziness don finish some women because if house help no dey, maybe Emmanuel for keep im thirdleg under control but the matter really weak me.



@Luckgurl, my Hopeful Hope, I love reading your write-ups. Many of us have had to study courses we never wanted and when we tried switching, it was like hell. I have been there so I can relate as your experience isn't new. Age is still on your side, fix the mistakes you can fix, graduate and move on. If you're not still satisfied with your graduating grade, you can go for your masters.



Remember you can always be the best that you want to be. Only Hope can stop Hope from making Hope happy and achieving success. The sky is your starting point. Best wishes. 2 Likes

Sakobi

that's it...I'm done! 5 Likes

P.M.EXPRESS sought to know why Emmanuel will have to face such serious charge since the girl consented. I've read all manner of rubbish that passes for journalism in recent times, but this has got to be the dumbest sentence from a so called journalist I've seen this year.



I've read all manner of rubbish that passes for journalism in recent times, but this has got to be the dumbest sentence from a so called journalist I've seen this year.

Who edits these stories, for God's sakes? Hungry bloggers??

Ladies and gentlemen, it's CYRIACUS IZUEKWE again.

This looks like one of those made up stories Lie Mohammed can conjure. PM express They look 4 traffic oh. 2 Likes

This is super story ....

Child of the world

NwaAmaikpe:







More women use the time they would have used in making babies to watch Telemundo and Jenifas diary.

When their husbands do the needful, they'd begin to cry foul.





But some women don't have conscience sha.



You refused to give him a child and another lady gave it to him. Yet you still want to stay in the same house with them.



refused to give him a child ? Really ? Like she holds the power of getting pregnant in her hands. Abi she'd prefer her house help to get her husband ? Lemme just assume you are being sarcastic or making a joke





Standing ovation to the little lady.. That was a bleeping art of bavery to send the woman out of the house.. The bible said it afterall, a time shall come when the slave shall become king and the king become slave. It also says '' the forgotten pillar will become the main stay of the house ''..



Standing ovation to the little lady.. That was a bleeping art of bavery to send the woman out of the house.. The bible said it afterall, a time shall come when the slave shall become king and the king become slave. It also says '' the forgotten pillar will become the main stay of the house ''..

Dont ask me which chapter and verse

This is why i insist on tests before marriage. I hate reading things like this.

I don't know why people still take PM EXPRESS serious.



Nairaland mods and the NLers should know that pm express do not give news, all they give is forged sensational stories, without any credibility.



They'll never put related pictures (if there is, its usually fake and unrelated), because everything is made up.



I believe somebody or group of persons just sit on a round table in some shabby room, spin useless stories, and try to pass it on as news. I see through their bùllshìt, and I hope everybody else will too.

Why is Cyriacus Izuekwe always a harbinger of weird news?

















dre11:



















http://pmexpressng.com/barren-woman-dislodged-14-year-old-house-maid/











PM News = FAKE NEWS

Wat have my eyes not seen in this God forsaken world Wat have my eyes not seen in this God forsaken world

NwaAmaikpe:







More women use the time they would have used in making babies to watch Telemundo and Jenifas diary.

When their husbands do the needful, they'd begin to cry foul.





But some women don't have conscience sha.



You refused to give him a child and another lady gave it to him. Yet you still want to stay in the same house with them.



I ga-a bu ogbenye bu kwa amosu?

Marriage is for better for worse. No party as the right to break the marriage contract, whether the man or woman. We all owe an accounting to the True God, to, "whom every family in heaven and on earth owe their name" (Hebrew 3:4)



If my wife is barren, I'll stick with her to the end (Psalms 15:1 and 3c)



Marriage is for better for worse. No party as the right to break the marriage contract, whether the man or woman. We all owe an accounting to the True God, to, "whom every family in heaven and on earth owe their name" (Hebrew 3:4)

If my wife is barren, I'll stick with her to the end (Psalms 15:1 and 3c)

In the new world, which I always pray for to come(Matthew 6:10), I know I will have as many children as I want (Peter 3:13, Revelations 21:3-5)

Ishilove:



I've read all manner of rubbish that passes for journalism in recent times, but this has got to be the dumbest sentence from a so called journalist I've seen this year.



Who edits these stories, for God's sakes? Hungry bloggers??

Don't mind the stupid Cyracus fellow who literally camps at police stations and court houses but doesn't know that sleeping with an underaged girl is a criminal offense. Should a sane person even be asking such question let alone a crime journalist? Don't mind the stupid Cyracus fellow who literally camps at police stations and court houses but doesn't know that sleeping with an underaged girl is a criminal offense. Should a sane person even be asking such question let alone a crime journalist?

Maid wan sack madam after she don take in for oga...

Nawa o

Ishilove:



I've read all manner of rubbish that passes for journalism in recent times, but this has got to be the dumbest sentence from a so called journalist I've seen this year.



Who edits these stories, for God's sakes? Hungry bloggers?? This is why;

1. A certain Senator from a certain part of this country married a girl within that age range and nothing happened.

2. Child marriage is very common in a certain part of this country. How many people have been arrested?

3. Esther Oruru was put in a family way by Yinusa. How old was she? When the case was initially reported to the police, what was the outcome? Now that the police got involved, what is the outcome?

4. According to Vanguard, Aisha was 9 years old when she got pregnant and married buhari. Was he arrested?

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/03/edo-prostitutes-comment-activist-berates-aisha-buhari/



This is why;

1. A certain Senator from a certain part of this country married a girl within that age range and nothing happened.

2. Child marriage is very common in a certain part of this country. How many people have been arrested?

3. Esther Oruru was put in a family way by Yinusa. How old was she? When the case was initially reported to the police, what was the outcome? Now that the police got involved, what is the outcome?

4. According to Vanguard, Aisha was 9 years old when she got pregnant and married buhari. Was he arrested?

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/03/edo-prostitutes-comment-activist-berates-aisha-buhari/

So the question is not out of place.

NwaAmaikpe:







More women use the time they would have used in making babies to watch Telemundo and Jenifas diary.

When their husbands do the needful, they'd begin to cry foul.





But some women don't have conscience sha.



You refused to give him a child and another lady gave it to him. Yet you still want to stay in the same house with them.



I ga-a bu ogbenye bu kwa amosu?