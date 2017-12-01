₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by abefedammy: 5:55pm
Klint Da Drunk’s wife, Lilien shared these hilarious photos of her ‘cutting’ his hair with shears on Instagram.
She wroteon Instagram;
“#SideHustle……#Facts
I’m also a professional barber on the side…… This hustle MUST PAY ooh…. Thank you @klintdadrunk my very patient and loyal client. Pls repost this picture until it gets to every household. We are available for home service as well Come and “Barb” your Christmas hair#MultiTalented #HairStylist #MagicFingers #FashionDesigner #BarbequeParty #ChristmasHair”
http://www.lodgerill.com.ng/2017/12/see-hilarious-photos-of-klint-da-drunk.html
1 Like
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by PheezyLee(m): 5:56pm
So funny that I forgot to laugh
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by chriskosherbal(m): 5:58pm
Why shears ?? Why not scissors. .
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by goggleit: 5:59pm
Drunkenness run in their family
7 Likes
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by DOUBLEWAHALA: 5:59pm
in my language we call it 'showoff'
no hair on the ground
9 Likes
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by mazimee(m): 6:03pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:
Your language indeed
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by mazimee(m): 6:04pm
I just like Klint the Drunk, not just because he is commedian.
He has a good looking family too, upon all his worwor
2 Likes
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by nero2face: 6:05pm
Nice clean up, allso remember his armpit and the other one too
13 Likes
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by Larrey(f): 6:06pm
DOUBLEWAHALA:Abi o
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by internationalman(m): 6:11pm
My favourite 'night of a thousand laugh' ever was when he wore a police uniform and teased them...
He later ended up dancing break dance in the uniform... I never knew he could dance..
The drunk that never drinks.
21 Likes
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by 48noble(m): 6:12pm
I heard him let's give my fans something to talk about
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by Topestbilly(m): 6:15pm
No single piece of hair on the floor and you think you're doing me, It's yourselves you're doing.
Pretty lady.
3 Likes
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by mytime24(f): 6:58pm
goggleit:haha
1 Like
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by g1033: 9:44pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by rawpadgin(m): 9:44pm
These celebrities would do anything to be on the news
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by kaycee125: 9:45pm
Cool guy, I recall running into him earlier this year at my favourite spot. Humble and friendly
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by bart10: 9:45pm
Not hilarious
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by Referendum50(f): 9:46pm
I see no hair on the ground
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by BeReaSonAble: 9:46pm
his job... comedy
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by MisterDreamz(m): 9:47pm
Somebody help me...I didn't laugh!
...besides,Oshodi has another geographical location now
4 Likes
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by Valarmoghulis(m): 9:49pm
Nawaooo so klint marry this girl last last
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by Boland(m): 9:50pm
Oh well, he has a pretty wife.
1 Like
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by owomida1: 9:51pm
Dem no get money to buy petrol for their chain-saw?
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by emeijeh(m): 9:52pm
PheezyLee:
Me too.
Very dry
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by greetings(f): 9:52pm
Cool shots! I like the vibes it gives.
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by Ikwokrikwo: 9:52pm
See his dirty house
1 Like
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by rawtouch: 9:53pm
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by Amosjaj(m): 9:57pm
Shît
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by loadedvibes: 10:02pm
See fine wife o
1 Like
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by Marrtynze(m): 10:03pm
Ikwokrikwo:Knew something like this will show up
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by ochardbaby(m): 10:04pm
When she finish shaving under angle 70,they should tell us ...
|Re: Klint Da Drunk’s Wife Cutting His Hair With Shears (Hilarious Photos) by lilbest4(m): 10:05pm
Klint was never a funny comedian. He missed his calling as a village palmwine tapper. I don't know what's hilarious about this lame foto
