|Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by Owambeuk: 11:31pm On Dec 15
Pastor Sam and Nike Adeyemi Of Day Star Christian Centre Celebrates Daughter As She Completes Her Masters degree In Law at Emory University School Of Law, Atlanta, Georgia USA.
Congrats to her
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by GloriaNinja(f): 11:50pm On Dec 15
ALTHOUGH I DON'T KNOW HER.. CONGRATULATIONS TO HER.
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by Nogodye(m): 2:48am
Congrats to the family of Pastor&Pastor(Mrs) Adeyemi...more of it IJN(Amen).
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by iamdrfresh: 5:45am
na all these people sha dey send their pikin go that side go school... wetin be my own sef?? I sha no be sheeple!
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by tstx(m): 6:53am
What can i say.... f you have money' send your children to good schools.
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by festwiz(m): 7:16am
Hmm, let me not say "tithe-payers money". Anyways, congrats to her.
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by Hiccups: 8:31am
Congrats to her. This pastor is very different from others, I admire his simple and practical approach to life.
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by Playz: 8:31am
Congrats Pst. Sam & Nike Adeyemi.
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by yesloaded: 8:31am
Money is good, when you have it you will be able to afford anything including quality education, luxury lifestyle. If you need job or profitable business ideas, always visit my blog on signature/profile
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by BruncleZuma: 8:31am
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by jolaka1: 8:32am
Pastor pastor
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by MhizzAJ(f): 8:32am
She looks like her dad
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by obajoey(m): 8:32am
The best you can do for yourself as an average person is to find money and send yourself abroad.
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by bitcoinmilliona: 8:32am
And the tithe payers attended OSU and ekpoma
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by stevezuks: 8:33am
nnd
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by frankgreat(m): 8:34am
Believe me..he is one of the good ones...These one get him own personal money..God bless you Sir..
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by yesloaded: 8:35am
frankgreat:you are right, he's a good mentor in business. I do watch his success power program
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by BuhariNaWah: 8:35am
Nice one
Daaaaaayyysssssttttttttaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by lexy2014: 8:35am
Owambeuk:y is she not wearing hijab?
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by Hiccups: 8:36am
It will be unfair to think Pastor Adeyemi survives off tithes from members. This man is very hardworking, has never exploited any and is into positively changing lives.
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by Olawalesadiq(m): 8:37am
na first class shebi.....? how does that affect me.....
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by BuhariNaWah: 8:37am
lexy2014:Are you ok?
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by Alexpetra: 8:38am
GloriaNinja:although you don't need to know her.
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by Egein(m): 8:39am
Pastor Sam Adeyemi; humility personified. A very good man, Pastor and mentor.
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by AuroraB(f): 8:40am
Not even Covenant or Redeemed university
Aju'm ekwensu na oru ya niile
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by erico2k2(m): 8:46am
Owambeuk:chey Una dey see as them dey snd their pikin go school abroad . From military , traditional to religious leaders all doing same same an some people are wasting thier talent preaching petriotism .
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by Kokaine(m): 8:46am
lexy2014:some people know how to talk without intelligence and information. you are a bigot and a low lifer. i cannot associate with a person like you.
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by lakesider(m): 8:47am
Sell heavenly protection.
Buy earthly protection with the proceed
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by millionboi2: 8:52am
Lawyers everywhere
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by PDPGuy: 8:55am
More like a Master of Arts in Law.
In the US, a Master of Arts in Law does not make you a lawyer. The only path to becoming a lawyer is going through law school, and passing the applicable state bar exam.
|Re: Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US by pDudd: 8:56am
Sheeple will still continue to come forward bearing their tithes while their children go to Ebute Elefun high school.
Your mumu never reach?
