Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Pastor Adeyemi's Daughter Graduates With Masters Degree In Law In US (6043 Views)

How Much Does It Cost To Complete A Masters Degree In Nigerian Universities? / Anu Yusuf Marries And Graduates Same Day With A First Class Degree In Law / Nigerian Quadruplets Graduates Simultaneously with Masters Degree In UK (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Congrats to her



More Juicy Gist: Pastor Sam and Nike Adeyemi Of Day Star Christian Centre Celebrates Daughter As She Completes Her Masters degree In Law at Emory University School Of Law, Atlanta, Georgia USA.Congrats to herMore Juicy Gist: http://www.owambeeuk.com/2017/12/pastor-nike-adeyemi-of-day-star.html 4 Likes 1 Share

ALTHOUGH I DON'T KNOW HER.. CONGRATULATIONS TO HER. ALTHOUGH I DON'T KNOW HER.. CONGRATULATIONS TO HER. 3 Likes

Congrats to the family of Pastor&Pastor(Mrs) Adeyemi...more of it IJN(Amen). 2 Likes

na all these people sha dey send their pikin go that side go school... wetin be my own sef?? I sha no be sheeple! 5 Likes

What can i say.... f you have money' send your children to good schools. 1 Like

Hmm, let me not say "tithe-payers money". Anyways, congrats to her. 3 Likes





Congrats to her. This pastor is very different from others, I admire his simple and practical approach to life. Congrats to her. This pastor is very different from others, I admire his simple and practical approach to life. 5 Likes 1 Share

Congrats Pst. Sam & Nike Adeyemi. 1 Like

Money is good, when you have it you will be able to afford anything including quality education, luxury lifestyle. If you need job or profitable business ideas, always visit my blog on signature/profile 1 Like

Pastor pastor

She looks like her dad

The best you can do for yourself as an average person is to find money and send yourself abroad. 1 Like

And the tithe payers attended OSU and ekpoma 10 Likes

nnd

Believe me..he is one of the good ones...These one get him own personal money..God bless you Sir.. 1 Like

frankgreat:

Believe me..he is one of the good ones...These one get him own personal money..God bless you Sir.. you are right, he's a good mentor in business. I do watch his success power program you are right, he's a good mentor in business. I do watch his success power program 4 Likes

Nice one





Daaaaaayyysssssttttttttaaaaaaarrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr

Owambeuk:

Pastor Sam and Nike Adeyemi Of Day Star Christian Centre Celebrates Daughter As She Completes Her Masters degree In Law at Emory University School Of Law, Atlanta, Georgia USA.



Congrats to her



More Juicy Gist: http://www.owambeeuk.com/2017/12/pastor-nike-adeyemi-of-day-star.html



y is she not wearing hijab? y is she not wearing hijab?





It will be unfair to think Pastor Adeyemi survives off tithes from members. This man is very hardworking, has never exploited any and is into positively changing lives. It will be unfair to think Pastor Adeyemi survives off tithes from members. This man is very hardworking, has never exploited any and is into positively changing lives. 4 Likes

na first class shebi.....? how does that affect me.....

lexy2014:

y is she not wearing hijab? Are you ok? Are you ok? 1 Like

GloriaNinja:

ALTHOUGH I DON'T KNOW HER.. CONGRATULATIONS TO HER. although you don't need to know her. although you don't need to know her.

Pastor Sam Adeyemi; humility personified. A very good man, Pastor and mentor. 1 Like

Not even Covenant or Redeemed university

Aju'm ekwensu na oru ya niile Not even Covenant or Redeemed universityAju'm ekwensu na oru ya niile 1 Like

Owambeuk:

Pastor Sam and Nike Adeyemi Of Day Star Christian Centre Celebrates Daughter As She Completes Her Masters degree In Law at Emory University School Of Law, Atlanta, Georgia USA.



Congrats to her



More Juicy Gist: http://www.owambeeuk.com/2017/12/pastor-nike-adeyemi-of-day-star.html



chey Una dey see as them dey snd their pikin go school abroad . From military , traditional to religious leaders all doing same same an some people are wasting thier talent preaching petriotism . chey Una dey see as them dey snd their pikin go school abroad . From military , traditional to religious leaders all doing same same an some people are wasting thier talent preaching petriotism .

lexy2014:

y is she not wearing hijab? some people know how to talk without intelligence and information. you are a bigot and a low lifer. i cannot associate with a person like you. some people know how to talk without intelligence and information. you are a bigot and a low lifer. i cannot associate with a person like you.

Sell heavenly protection.

Buy earthly protection with the proceed

Lawyers everywhere

More like a Master of Arts in Law.



In the US, a Master of Arts in Law does not make you a lawyer. The only path to becoming a lawyer is going through law school, and passing the applicable state bar exam.