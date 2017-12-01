₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by Newshelm: 5:48am
The reigning African footballer of the year, Asisat Oshoala paid a courtesy visit to Nigerian economist, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tony elumelu to discuss girl child education and football.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by marshalldgreat: 5:49am
Cool
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by maryjan8(f): 5:49am
Nice
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by segebase(m): 6:04am
nice
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by Durhleepee(f): 6:11am
Super Zee
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by YOUNGELDER1(m): 6:15am
Nice
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by OfficialAwol(m): 6:37am
why is this news?
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by femolacqua(m): 6:40am
That's a nice one
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by exguest: 9:49am
Dressed like a dude. Still love her though
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by nototribalist: 9:49am
Nice one, she no go sweet for bed.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by tstx(m): 9:50am
And so?
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by ojmetrix(m): 9:50am
my crush forever please who have her number
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by Playz: 9:50am
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by falconey(m): 9:50am
She is good.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by millionboi2: 9:50am
Ppl weh go drop beta cash.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by jimyjames(m): 9:53am
she plays wonderfully
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by Innobee99(m): 9:55am
That was the pose I was expecting from her before opening this thread... Same pose in all pix
Nice one from her though!
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by jieta: 9:56am
small breast, small yansh everything portable.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by purem(m): 9:57am
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by just2endowed: 10:04am
Nice development.
Nice development.
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by SweetJoystick(m): 10:08am
Nice
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 10:28am
seen
seen
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by pointstores(m): 10:44am
OK
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 11:10am
Nice one
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by buffalowings: 11:12am
The haters have arrived
OfficialAwol:
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by cadre88(m): 11:22am
Ladies like this should be celebrated.. Nice one
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by holsblog(f): 11:23am
Cool
Cool
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by MrEdimulo82(m): 11:24am
Go girl.....so proud of u
|Re: Asisat Oshoala Meets Tony Elumelu In Lagos (Photos) by Judolisco(m): 11:29am
D girl dey ball oh
