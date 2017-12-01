₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,918 members, 3,973,316 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 December 2017 at 09:26 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle (9106 Views)
My Encounter With 'Dreaded' SARS Operatives In Lagos; Man Narrates His Ordeal / Gunmen Neutralized By SARS Operatives In Rivers State. Photos / For Being In Possession Of 3 Phones, SARS Operatives Assault U.S Returnee (1) (2) (3) (4)
|SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by dre11(m): 6:51am
•Inside story of luxury lifestyle of SARS operatives
When Tunde Arigbabu (not real names) stepped out of his house in the Ijaiye Ojokoro area of Lagos State that fateful morning in June this year, he would not have entertained, even slightly, the idea that he would not be by his desk at his Ikeja office latest two hours from the time.
https://newtelegraphonline.com/2017/12/no-difference-us-criminals/
lalasticlala
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by Sprumbabafather: 6:51am
How SARS stopped chasing armed robbers and instead started kidnapping and extorting money from innocent Nigerians is clear, someone planned for the force to be used in making money for some big men.
Failed country.
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by RemedyLab: 6:54am
Who no like better thing?
Revealed just now:
learn how to treat diabetes naturally on
NaturalRemedyLab
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by Prince081: 7:09am
APC said it is Wike that is sponsoring the #EndSars campaign. Wike also voted against the Nigerian police in the global ranking body that ranked Nigerian Police as the worst. Please don't politicize the #EndSars campaign because Nigerians have suffered under the dreaded SARS.
11 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by princeade86(m): 7:13am
i no sabi grama pls. Just #EndSars
1 Like
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by hisgrace090: 7:13am
The more people they kidnap, the more people that will bail themselves.
What a way of getting rich?
1 Like
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by greatermax77(m): 7:16am
Nigerian Police Force is one major example of a failed Nigeria.
If the government work, Nigeria police will work.
The govt want the police like this.
Lets blame the failed govt over the years not the police.
The energy we used in criticizing the police, we should divert it on the govt to gives us a better police organisation.
While we are requesting for a better police, the masses should also behave better. As there is no way u have a reformed police in a barbaric society
6 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by Ishilove: 7:19am
Zoo country
1 Like
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by tstx(m): 7:28am
They should #endsars already
2 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by tstx(m): 7:28am
greatermax77:wisdom
2 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by NwaAmaikpe: 8:09am
SARS deserve to be wealthy.
Armed robbers who rob like twice in 3months are very wealthy let alone SARS that robs and fleeces several Nigerians daily.
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by AmoryBlacq: 8:21am
ReformSARS!
1 Like
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by hatchy: 8:22am
Rubbish!
#EndSARS
That is the only solution to this cancer that has eaten deep into the fabric of the police system.
The police authority can set up another unit with a new nomenclature and training,coupled with a disciplinary unit to cater for any kind of complain against them.
2 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by NEIGHBOUR(m): 8:36am
Very shallow write- up. This is not an investigative write- up. So poorly written.
2 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by Islie: 5:10pm
if police could be corrupt..... then SARS an arm of police which have free access to arms should be more and more corrupt by standards....
cc lalasticlala
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by popcykaylah(m): 8:52pm
The only difference btw Sars and our politicians na the gun dey dem carry.our polictitians are worse than sars yet they stroll and wave hands
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by LastSurvivor11: 8:52pm
SARS!!!!
From my experience, nobody thief pass them..
We spent close to 700k at sars when my brother had cultism issue that has nothing to do with robbery..
U can't believe that after paying the money, they "SARS" rewrote his statement and acquitted him without even a trial.
Yes I was happy but it still boils down to the rottenness of the system..
2 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by cyojunior1(m): 8:52pm
am.
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by tobtap: 8:53pm
Sars = thieves
2 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by Pharaoh001(f): 8:53pm
Rubbish.... the first paragraph discouraged me from reading it all
Summary next time...
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 8:54pm
what do you expect from people who robs the masses in braod day-light?
SARS are simply arm robbers backed by law.
1 Like
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by dakeskese(m): 8:54pm
...
God forbid! Tufiakwa
I rather become a policeman than to become a Sars officer.
God forbid... *Spits*
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by yomalex(m): 8:55pm
hmm na wa o
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by tstx(m): 8:57pm
Good for them
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by almarthins(m): 8:57pm
Ishilove:
MU-square! Gerraout jare
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by junkiesneverdie: 8:57pm
my fellow Nigerians the next time an igbo man or a Yoruba man wants to start abusing each other just remember this.....
How about telling a Yoruba man that an Igbo man, Ojukwu, it was, who released Awolowo from Calabar Prison and sent a security team to escort him to his village?
How about telling an Igbo person that Adekunle Fajuyi, a Yoruba man, died with his guest, Aguyi Ironsi rather than give him up?
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by loadedvibes: 8:58pm
Thieves
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by mccoy47(m): 8:58pm
Useless Sars
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by Tobwins: 8:59pm
Say No to SARS.
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by Brillantman: 9:00pm
I do hope that you will be brainless as your husband
MrsNwaAmaikpe:
2 Likes
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by nnannakay: 9:01pm
sars and yahoo boiz b 5&6 now...pepper dey enter dia hand wella.......
|Re: SARS Operatives And Their Luxurious Lifestyle by admissionrunz: 9:02pm
issorite
Sophiscated Nigerians Take Kidnapping Abroad, 7 Arrested In Mexico / Psychiatric Test For Traffic Lawbreakers Begins July 1 –FRSC / Arsenal Star Raped Nigerian Model
Viewing this topic: GoldSpring, preizton(m), kejialabi, Kachigifto3, badmanschatz, mylove4God(f), princejenks(m), official2ak(m), innocent27(m), emeraldo56(m), vickzie(m), bodekom92(m), egbudugbu(m), fearnot1(m), somadinho10, simtosul, futurewise11(m), DaSugarBoi(m), bbee(m), olumydhe, Pat081, Jssamuel33(m), mrbinson(m), cpapa, siegfried99(m), larryclemperfec(m), Stamford007(m), quality01(m), CirocBoi(m), Dc4life(m), Braze9(m), Rajy00(m), Dimmamaero, Mexyz(m), mrkhaynoni, Adolak(m), stone316, Felaak47(m), EchoLima262, nature902001, aktom007, ogele, zikodem, Cladez(m), holutee(m), opesky74, kendocee, siralexis(m), Techydude, segzicres(m), delpee(f), jookunlaja(m), Chrisx1x(m), theophorus(m), AnnyDaniel(m), Jhunnyleel, dammie200, keandre, hillz0103(m), udoka2013, osomegbe(m), Elslim, TINO26, samsard(m), Greatgrandson(m), bidemirahmon, zigalo(m), Aybm(m), Bisywisyo, luizmendezgrant(m), Penuelseun(m), pesty100(m), Meritocracy, ZombiePUNISHER, andresia(m), sunnykaka1, TheAngry1, decasey(m), 4kimportX, Olesekeniwoye(m), Drinkwater(m), djaybaba, Danzeky, shonariwo(m), drake2(m), STEKENT, vimo3, Adeelijah17, dubemnaija, kajsa08(f), ObynoS1, Homguy(m), frankolala, drmingler(m), Taimony01, hakobaba(m), seadesi1986, foxe(m), doubledutch(f), Oluwasaeon(m), koresN(m), Thanlease, yinkaellamz(m), Abluvs9ja, Zimzy(m), sirsamzy, tayorh(m), dtimz, elchymo, Otori123(m), toyeoye(m), udoudo244, confidencetimi, TRADEMARK(m), Beziel(m), Realdeals(m), kingjo96, timsucces(m), senseihuey(m), information1, sweetkev(m), Oju4190, ayxmania, Rexleo(m), skytreader(m), Blackrev, snoopy(m), sal1974, Yomboy4ever, JAMANZE, Hezaking(m), Eldoni, Elnuk34(m), Adeoba10(m), brain54(m), ChristianFreedo(m), hmqs, ndiboy01(m), Brunel(m), gascoign1(m), gudnex22(m), JeffreyJamez(m), pulsa(m), petrelli07, yanshDoctor, Bemby69(m), Adifranka(m), zeyheed(m), Siki355(m), olutop(m), ibijoh(m), JONNYSPUTE(m), Dimaya, circular(m), afilaka(f), lovere, Santinojr, Bobo121(m), onecornerboy, TTGIL, bilaal29, Hurlarzan139(m), JoYeye, yankeezconcept, Tekecoms1(m), princejones(m), toyad(m), Jaypower2(m), princebergz(m), cenaboy(m), Biodup, akin7686(m), iroko212, xcesswag(m), FBIL, eugenela(m), horlakunle25(m), dontbothermuch, ENIGMA11(m), hizick14(m), feb4real, statrata(m), lukfame(m), nathanomochi(m), INTROVERT(f), precris(m), dodobytes, tolexy123, Tochex101(m), Samakus(m), fataiiyo(m), ekpeye(m), iykepromotions, Ikwokrikwo, DonCandido, nitrogen(m), Sojebrand(m), Ysboy(m) and 224 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16