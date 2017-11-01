Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm (8516 Views)

See photos below





Source: According to a report shared by a social media user,Rev. Fr Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka(not a Roman Catholic priest) allegedly raised a dead man back to life in Owerri on 13th December 2017.The person who shared the story said he was an eyewitness to the incident.See photos belowSource: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/rev-fr-modestus-chilaka-allegedly.html?m=1 1 Like 1 Share





Me: Easy oh Jeje, take it slow oh

Lies



Who confirmed him dead? 22 Likes

if is not catholic father then, is not rev. father. 16 Likes

Can we see his death certificate first?

Which medical practitioner signed that he was dead?

How many days did he spend in the mortuary? 26 Likes 1 Share

So he was dead in d car and d guy was posing for pre-miracle photos with him and smiling abi? D mere fact dat he's not a Catholic Priest but dresses like one and goes by d name shows what a scam he is 43 Likes 1 Share

Op do me je je je jejely ooo 2 Likes

newyorks:

if is not catholic father then, is not rev. father. 2 Likes

He is not a Catholic priest.Catholic church rejected him.

He later claimed to be an orthodox priest and orthodox church came out and disowned him. He is just on his own and not attached to any church. 5 Likes

This outnumbered the total number of lies that has ever make FP this year so far



For those da will believe this lie....... 4 Likes

hmmmm





story

This Reverend father has only exposed himself as con artist to any discerning mind ....No rigor motis no, darkening of skin and his hair was stilll alive 1 Like

Since we be mumu, na y dem no go dey act movie for us.









The director of that movie must be silly. 1 Like

Haaaaa 1 Like

I believe this story.



To all the religious leaders "I stand against every daddy freeze that wants to free your sheeples this season. Your coffers shall never lack tithe" Amen. To the Rev.Fr. "You don't have to go to the morgue to prove anything to anybody...Your private jet is on the way". Can I hear you say the loudest AMEN!!!!!

see staged acting o

he was probably sleeping

I won't mention biafrauud or Ipobs o before they come for someone's head 3 Likes

You can't just snap pictures of a sleeping man and expect me to believe....where is the video...and even if they show a video......where is the medical prove the man was dead?

scam........

Those faces don't look shocked and suprised









Just an observation though

Praise the lord

The picture of him on a car; is that the posture of a dead man abi he is sleeping

Well Let him go to the Mortuary and Do the needful. Shikenan!!

[right] All ds pastors self. Una no dey cease to amaze me......[right]

Is that how dead people pose?

Look at the guy man flop posing in the car.