Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:05am
According to a report shared by a social media user,Rev. Fr Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka(not a Roman Catholic priest) allegedly raised a dead man back to life in Owerri on 13th December 2017.The person who shared the story said he was an eyewitness to the incident.
See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/rev-fr-modestus-chilaka-allegedly.html?m=1
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Mztarstrechy(m): 8:05am
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Movic1(m): 8:07am
News: Reverend Father Raises Dead Man Back To Life In Owerri
Me: Easy oh Jeje, take it slow oh
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Horlufemi(m): 8:10am
Lies
Who confirmed him dead?
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by newyorks(m): 8:11am
if is not catholic father then, is not rev. father.
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Sprumbabafather: 8:12am
Can we see his death certificate first?
Which medical practitioner signed that he was dead?
How many days did he spend in the mortuary?
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by bugidon(m): 8:15am
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by eTECTIVe(m): 8:15am
So he was dead in d car and d guy was posing for pre-miracle photos with him and smiling abi? D mere fact dat he's not a Catholic Priest but dresses like one and goes by d name shows what a scam he is
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Feranchek(m): 8:17am
Op do me je je je jejely ooo
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Fmartin(m): 8:17am
newyorks:
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Spylord48: 10:35am
He is not a Catholic priest.Catholic church rejected him.
He later claimed to be an orthodox priest and orthodox church came out and disowned him. He is just on his own and not attached to any church.
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by purem(m): 11:33am
This outnumbered the total number of lies that has ever make FP this year so far
For those da will believe this lie.......
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by exlinkleads(f): 11:34am
hmmmm
story
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by greenvillle: 11:34am
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by SalamRushdie: 11:34am
This Reverend father has only exposed himself as con artist to any discerning mind ....No rigor motis no, darkening of skin and his hair was stilll alive
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Dmeji4444(m): 11:34am
Since we be mumu, na y dem no go dey act movie for us.
The director of that movie must be silly.
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by MrIjapa: 11:34am
Haaaaa
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Colybaly: 11:34am
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by rejosom(m): 11:35am
I believe this story.
To all the religious leaders "I stand against every daddy freeze that wants to free your sheeples this season. Your coffers shall never lack tithe" Amen. To the Rev.Fr. "You don't have to go to the morgue to prove anything to anybody...Your private jet is on the way". Can I hear you say the loudest AMEN!!!!!
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Prettythicksmee(f): 11:35am
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by earthsync(f): 11:35am
see staged acting o
he was probably sleeping
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Abudu2000(m): 11:36am
I won't mention biafrauud or Ipobs o before they come for someone's head
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by crownedprinz(m): 11:36am
You can't just snap pictures of a sleeping man and expect me to believe....where is the video...and even if they show a video......where is the medical prove the man was dead?
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by byemx06(m): 11:36am
scam........
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Innobee99(m): 11:36am
Those faces don't look shocked and suprised
Just an observation though
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by falcon01: 11:37am
Praise the lord
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by XXLDICK(m): 11:37am
The picture of him on a car; is that the posture of a dead man abi he is sleeping
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by genbaks(m): 11:37am
Well Let him go to the Mortuary and Do the needful. Shikenan!!
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Abdulazeez007(m): 11:39am
All ds pastors self. Una no dey cease to amaze me...... [right]
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Amarabae(f): 11:40am
Is that how dead people pose?
Look at the guy man flop posing in the car.
Re: Father Chiedozie Modestus Chilaka Raises Dead Man In Owerrri - TrezzyHelm by Salym(m): 11:41am
If it's true priests/pastors can raise dead people, then why do we have christians dying and being burried every day? smh for theor gullibility.
