Source: A lifeless child allegedly came back to life after Apostle Johnson Suleman's prayer at OFM HQ.Apostle Suleman was pictured holding the child in a joyous mood.See photos below

Make this man drop 100 sure odds for guys na. Abi him no knw say naija boiz aint smiling ni?



Abeg anyone close to him tell him to drop odds for guys 50 Likes 1 Share

Great.

But Err... Just wondering, who certified the child dead? 22 Likes 2 Shares

Na wa oo



This Apostle Suleman really has God's anointing in his life 7 Likes

I wonder what anaesthetic they gave the poor child in order to put him in a state of unconsciousness. 37 Likes 2 Shares

Good...

Whether it's true or fake that won't stop Pained Atheists from displaying their stupidity. 6 Likes

This is one of the reasons Nigeria is still toping in the list of most corrupt countries in the world



Amputees can't regrow lost limbs but a dead person can come back to life 43 Likes 3 Shares

Prodigious acting talent that little kid has.



Should be useful in movie production rather than wasting away working for a charlatan. 23 Likes 2 Shares

Who declared the child "Dead"? 10 Likes 3 Shares

Stupidity is swallowing this tale hook line and sinker



I'll wager the child fainted or at least just lost consciousness cuz it takes a certified medical professional to declare someone dead



This is why people have been mistakenly buried alive due to thinking "Unconsciousness different from sleep" = Death; a noteworthy example is Octavia Smith Hatcher who "died" due to a strange illness nobody knows anything about; she was buried and everyone went on living their lives as usual; less than a week after her burial the symptoms of her strange illness (coma) started showing amongst many of the townspeople except everyone that showed the symptom eventually regained their consciousness, seeing this Octavia's husband decided to exhume her grave only to find out his worst fears were true, The lining on the inside of the coffin had been scratched and torn to pieces. Octavia’s nails were bloodied and broken , and her face was contorted with horrific fear. She had woken up, suffered excruciating pain and died in the ground after being buried alive.



Stupidity is swallowing this tale hook line and sinker

I'll wager the child fainted or at least just lost consciousness cuz it takes a certified medical professional to declare someone dead

This is why people have been mistakenly buried alive due to thinking "Unconsciousness different from sleep" = Death; a noteworthy example is Octavia Smith Hatcher who "died" due to a strange illness nobody knows anything about; she was buried and everyone went on living their lives as usual; less than a week after her burial the symptoms of her strange illness (coma) started showing amongst many of the townspeople except everyone that showed the symptom eventually regained their consciousness, seeing this Octavia's husband decided to exhume her grave only to find out his worst fears were true, The lining on the inside of the coffin had been scratched and torn to pieces. Octavia's nails were bloodied and broken , and her face was contorted with horrific fear. She had woken up, suffered excruciating pain and died in the ground after being buried alive.

so forgive the atheists for being skeptical about this miracle claim; my advice to every human is simple "Question everything, even yesterday's truths"

Nice try! It's only unknown people that get healed or resurrected.



Cohbams is a gospel singer and has attended many services in the big churches, yet he is still blind.



Maybe God only heals those people that we can't verify their miracles 22 Likes 5 Shares

God is watching 1 Like

God is great, Glory to HIS name 1 Like

This guy also employs the services of kids? This is child labour. 6 Likes 1 Share

see lies

There's a difference between collapsed, and dead

The child was unconscious and not dead

He was dead and he was dressed on shoe

I don't believe it not even for 0.5% 5 Likes 2 Shares

Chai. Raise a dead child up? when people see dying in the mortuary daily.Who certified the child dead?

This lies no get part 11 5 Likes 1 Share

Apostle Suleiman the fake.





Where were you when Tagbo died?

Where were you when DJ Olu died?

Where were you when Suntai Danbaba died?

Where were you when Dora Akunyili died?



Why haven't you healed Carl Iheme?



I pity the mumus who take you seriously.

Keep up with the arrangee-miracles

The tithes and offerings will keep coming.



But I'd remind you that you have a pending court case in Canada.

Surprisingly, you've not set foot there after it was filed.



god of man

Apostle Suleiman the fake.

Where were you when Tagbo died?
Where were you when DJ Olu died?
Where were you when Suntai Danbaba died?
Where were you when Dora Akunyili died?

Why haven't you healed Carl Iheme?

I pity the mumus who take you seriously.
Keep up with the arrangee-miracles
The tithes and offerings will keep coming.

But I'd remind you that you have a pending court case in Canada.
Surprisingly, you've not set foot there after it was filed.

god of man
Endtime ass-shooker.

aint miracle but magic



Chai! Nigerian Pastors Chai! Nigerian Pastors 1 Like 1 Share

This one is strong.. Apostle must hear of this 1 Like 1 Share

Alaye, the boy fainted ni jor



I hope his parents were paid well 4 Likes 1 Share

I knew Suleiman when he was a nobody. He cannot con me into believing this poo. 6 Likes 1 Share