₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,895,825 members, 3,854,239 topics. Date: Sunday, 15 October 2017 at 05:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) (7297 Views)
Prophet Mezziah Mraphor Claims A Dead Child Was Raised Back To Life In Church / TB Joshua Arrives Israel. Deputy Major Of Jerusalem Said This About Him (pics) / 'Chris Okafor Raises Dead Baby Back To Life' (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 3:32pm
A lifeless child allegedly came back to life after Apostle Johnson Suleman's prayer at OFM HQ.Apostle Suleman was pictured holding the child in a joyous mood.See photos below
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/lifeless-child-comes-back-to-life-after.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by Mztarstrechy(m): 3:33pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by Rutley(m): 3:34pm
Make this man drop 100 sure odds for guys na. Abi him no knw say naija boiz aint smiling ni?
Abeg anyone close to him tell him to drop odds for guys
50 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by newbornmacho(m): 3:34pm
Great.
But Err... Just wondering, who certified the child dead?
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by ERockson: 3:34pm
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:34pm
Na wa oo
This Apostle Suleman really has God's anointing in his life
7 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by ThisShouldBeFun(f): 3:39pm
naso
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by oduastates: 3:40pm
I wonder what anaesthetic they gave the poor child in order to put him in a state of unconsciousness.
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by kingxsamz(m): 3:42pm
Good...
Modified:
Whether it's true or fake that won't stop Pained Atheists from displaying their stupidity.
6 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by obinna58(m): 3:50pm
This is one of the reasons Nigeria is still toping in the list of most corrupt countries in the world
Amputees can't regrow lost limbs but a dead person can come back to life
43 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by GavelSlam: 3:50pm
Prodigious acting talent that little kid has.
Should be useful in movie production rather than wasting away working for a charlatan.
23 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 3:51pm
Who declared the child "Dead"?
10 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by hopefulLandlord: 3:52pm
kingxsamz:
Stupidity is swallowing this tale hook line and sinker
I'll wager the child fainted or at least just lost consciousness cuz it takes a certified medical professional to declare someone dead
This is why people have been mistakenly buried alive due to thinking "Unconsciousness different from sleep" = Death; a noteworthy example is Octavia Smith Hatcher who "died" due to a strange illness nobody knows anything about; she was buried and everyone went on living their lives as usual; less than a week after her burial the symptoms of her strange illness (coma) started showing amongst many of the townspeople except everyone that showed the symptom eventually regained their consciousness, seeing this Octavia's husband decided to exhume her grave only to find out his worst fears were true, The lining on the inside of the coffin had been scratched and torn to pieces. Octavia’s nails were bloodied and broken , and her face was contorted with horrific fear. She had woken up, suffered excruciating pain and died in the ground after being buried alive.
so forgive the atheists for being skeptical about this miracle claim; my advice to every human is simple "Question everything, even yesterday's truths"
31 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by randomperson: 3:55pm
Nice try! It's only unknown people that get healed or resurrected.
Cohbams is a gospel singer and has attended many services in the big churches, yet he is still blind.
Maybe God only heals those people that we can't verify their miracles
22 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by An2elect2: 3:55pm
newbornmacho:Nothing great about false signs and wonders o
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 3:56pm
God is watching
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 4:01pm
Rutley:On point, make will hama dem just once
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 4:02pm
God is great, Glory to HIS name
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by Ranchhoddas(m): 4:10pm
This guy also employs the services of kids? This is child labour.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by Ranchhoddas(m): 4:11pm
This guy also employs the services of kids? This is child labour.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by Young03(m): 4:11pm
see lies
There's a difference between collapsed, and dead
The child was unconscious and not dead
He was dead and he was dressed on shoe
I don't believe it not even for 0.5%
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by Spylord48: 4:40pm
Chai. Raise a dead child up? when people see dying in the mortuary daily.Who certified the child dead?
This lies no get part 11
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by doctimonyeka(m): 4:44pm
Mztarstrechy:wooooww... All glory goes to God.... God bless you the Apostle of fire...
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:58pm
Apostle Suleiman the fake.
Where were you when Tagbo died?
Where were you when DJ Olu died?
Where were you when Suntai Danbaba died?
Where were you when Dora Akunyili died?
Why haven't you healed Carl Iheme?
I pity the mumus who take you seriously.
Keep up with the arrangee-miracles
The tithes and offerings will keep coming.
But I'd remind you that you have a pending court case in Canada.
Surprisingly, you've not set foot there after it was filed.
god of man
Endtime ass-shooker.
11 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by boman2014: 4:59pm
aint miracle but magic
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by Franco2017(m): 4:59pm
Chai! Nigerian Pastors
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by kiasolate: 4:59pm
This one is strong.. Apostle must hear of this
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by NIGHTMAREOO7: 4:59pm
Nawao
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by NotNairalandi(m): 4:59pm
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by roqrules04(m): 4:59pm
Alaye, the boy fainted ni jor
I hope his parents were paid well
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by Queenlovely(f): 5:00pm
I knew Suleiman when he was a nobody. He cannot con me into believing this poo.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Raises Dead Child Back To Life - Trezzyhelm (Photos) by Negotiate: 5:00pm
Haaaaaaaaa,!
Conjoined Twins Gone Wrong - God Is Great! (pictures) / A Story That Shows The Difference Between Nigerian And Western Christians / Let Us Work On A Strategy Fellow Pagans! Let Us Destroy XTIANISM & Save 9JAAAAA
Viewing this topic: rali123(f), loveme112, PalmTree(m), vivoge(f), petertony, Stbottle(m), christinme224, PMWSpirit(m), chelseaboi(m), Stevedison(m), SirMichael1, DrUcheMbah(m), Simplefemo(m), Kenola(m), deolurexy1(m), Pappyto, neetahRay(f), QueenBeeQBQ, toseen7, sonikstargirl(f), jonnyp(m), Lydiadj, AgbaraOpic, nsilordgmail(m), jeroskee, en1gma12, Rastamann, eridah2007(m), holywoman, Semper247(m), LordeCalifornia, nahd, Gadodoko, owelle22(m), maxkolino(m), Princejboy(m), femijay8271(m), olabode100, captcochrane(m), okpaire, epospiky(m), iamsparrow(m), zionmade1, realisticwise, glo4chuks, babzo(m), Beautiful4u(m), festusbiz(m), Wisedove(m), whiteprince(m), footprintD55(m), newsomtin(m), quenton02, Qasim6(m), Akuamia247, Ajmuluq(m), spelleti, sylva1, Frank54321, ceedwest(m), emvicks2(m), kINGS0347(m), GreatUniben, Begino1, vibrio(m), STANPASQUAL(m), olumidejosh, fabulousfortune(m), tmama1, hadrisleo(m), LyfeJennings(m), GeniusDavid(m), deriana(f), teshiam, nom44311, mcmbonu, ugo147, illicit(m), lobell, sureheaven(m), funsowilliams(m), stiggymode(m), maoolakanm(m), kevwemike, Superpower(m), RainjamesAkwu, uzomba(m), MRUNN(m), ladycomfort(f), geekay4real(m), VomeSchakleton(m), cnnamoko(m), azubix(m), Chaquil, OboOlora(f), kristisking(m), lyntiffany(f), adeblow(m), bcomputer101(m), Eness(m), youngdadus1, malware, Luvdmx(m), hopefulLandlord, earthstronaut, hanassholesolo, Fididiguy(m), Topend, phemolala07(m), eruditescholar1, Mhiztanoble, Adebaba1(m), obaataaokpaewu, dgudguy, pol01, Achibill, bmario1, Oforleta(m), Senorita123(f) and 157 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6