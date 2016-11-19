₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017
Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by 360metrosports: 9:44am
Sultry Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay, broke the Internet when a picture of her dressed in a transparent outfit surfaced on the web.
She told Saturday Beats recently she was so proud and comfortable wearing the outfit.
“I wore that dress in New York. I dare not wear such in Nigeria. New York is one of the most fashion inclined cities in the world. The dress was made by Sokayna who is a crème de la crème designer in the world. He is Senegalese but he is doing very well for himself. Recently, Rihanna, Madonna and even Nicki Minaj, wore the same jacket I got from him. They all shop from him so it was an honour and a privilege to wear his piece. Why would I say no to such an offer? Even if the dress were a string, I would have still worn it. Also, if I had worn anything underneath the dress, it would have spoilt the design, it was not designed for anything to be worn underneath it,” she said.
Apart from the fact that she has become more daring with her sense of style, Saturday Beats wondered aloud if the singer did cosmetic surgery as her backside, which used to be very flat has added some massive flesh.
.
To that, the singer admitted that having a bigger backside was one of the good things that happened to her this year. She further revealed that she almost went for a surgery to increase her boobs but later changed her mind. The songstress said,
“I did not get this big bum through injections or surgery. If I did not do surgery on my boobs, is it my backside I would then operate on? Someone advised me to be doing squats. Till now, I spend most of my time in the gym. Having big buttocks was one of the good things that happened to me this year. I do 100 squats in the morning, in the afternoon I do 50 and then at night, I do another 100. It hurts a lot but it is worth it; I would not lie about that, the pain is worth it.
“I have been getting a lot of compliments since my backside added. I wanted to do a boob job but I changed my mind and the reason is that I realised that I could fit into almost anything especially sample sizes from designers. One of the things that Sokayna complimented me for when I was in New York was my body. He said that his clothes were not specifically made for African bodies but I have an extraordinary body and I would be ‘finished’ if I did a boob job. Everything fits, so I am happy with what God gave me.”
While chatting with Saturday Beats, Sheyi described this year as a rough one while thanking God for miracles.
“I am already excited about next year because, in March, I am going to release my EP. This 2017 has been a bit rough for me but it has been full of miracles. The highest point for me this year, professionally, has to be when I was featured on the cover of New York Times, which is a global newspaper. Also, one of my favourite songs, Yolo Yolo, was released this year. This year was when I met my new manager, Kamal Ajiboye, and we would work together for a very long time, by God’s grace,” she said.
http://www.metronaija.com/bigger-butt-one-good-things-happened-year-seyi-shay/
1 Like
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by AdeniyiA(m): 9:46am
Jezebelic butt..
1 Like 1 Share
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by MhizzAJ(f): 9:51am
Good for her
1 Like
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by nototribalist: 10:02am
See this ant.
62 Likes 4 Shares
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by Skillfull1: 10:04am
Congratulations
All Baking Hand Guide (Download)...check my profile
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by Treasure17(m): 10:10am
That's her prerogative. They have been deceiving us from time immemorial .
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by SamuelLoch(m): 10:23am
Who else came here to view the bigger butt?
37 Likes 1 Share
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by DuchessLily(f): 10:29am
SamuelLoch:
Lol. I came to see it too ooo
10 Likes 1 Share
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by OrestesDante(m): 10:46am
SamuelLoch:
∆ I am also wondering if the butt is on her face.... ∆
17 Likes
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by Ajfems(m): 11:05am
OrestesDante:
I waited several seconds to see if the pix was loading.... .
OK who started dis post .. Come ND take 6 strokes
16 Likes
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by femi4: 11:49am
Bigger but not detected.... Over!
3 Likes 1 Share
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by Tamarapetty(f): 11:58am
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by moshood521: 12:56pm
.
14 Likes
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by oluwasegun007(m): 2:53pm
you say WAT.....
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 3:20pm
CLEAN RUBBISH!!!
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by IAMSASHY(f): 3:20pm
invisible butt mayb
2 Likes
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by BruncleZuma: 3:20pm
1 Like
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by Fukafuka: 3:21pm
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by Fukafuka: 3:21pm
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by bchphils: 3:22pm
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by dakeskese(m): 3:22pm
...
Ahhh! My crush... The day I sleep with this damsel, I can now die ...
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by shegie(m): 3:22pm
dis girl dey craze sha
1 Like
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by Lalas247(f): 3:22pm
Which bigger bigger Butt you sure say you dey squat so
Seyi like u but not let person deceive u o ....
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by DRJECKYLL(m): 3:23pm
Of all the things God blessed and spared you from this year, you thank him for "bigger butt" for upgraded olosho activities. Forgive them Lord for they know not what they say.
1 Like
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by emmabest2000(m): 3:23pm
Danda buttocks
7 Likes 3 Shares
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by NoFavors: 3:23pm
Whatever makes her happy
1 Like
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by ICEMAN(m): 3:24pm
Where is the butt? I'm still looking for it!
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by Inspire01: 3:24pm
Pls is it a detachable butt, cus ain't seeing nothing or she probably left it in her closet
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by Princewalle(m): 3:24pm
wet d butt sef
Re: Seyi Shay: My Bigger Butt Was One Of The Good Things That Happened To Me In 2017 by Swaggzkid: 3:25pm
NAWA OO Is this one achievement?
sense fall on her.
