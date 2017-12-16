₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by Aminat508(f): 11:41am
Road users and passersby who witnessed the burning of a commercial vehicle (Korope) in front of National Open University of Nigeria centre in Osogbo yesterday broke down in tears resorted after their efforts to quench the inferno that engulfed the vehicle were fruitless.
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by Aminat508(f): 11:42am
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by kingrt2(m): 11:51am
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 11:51am
So many bad news I have gathered, scatter in Jesus name; Pit of death dug for me and my family swallow your digger in Jesus name; Every bad news, prepared for me this year, backfire, in the name of Jesus. ... Bad doors, close up, good doors open by fire in the name of Jesus.
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by robay(m): 11:51am
Chai,oga o
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by GeleFanzgore: 11:52am
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by SuperHigh(m): 11:52am
Thank God no life was lost
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by jobaltol: 11:52am
Thank God no life was lost...
I pray that as the year goes to an end...may any of us or our relatives die before the year runs out in Jesus name
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by Emac34: 11:52am
May God help us all
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by AgroSeeds: 11:52am
So unfortunate
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by oodua007(m): 11:52am
End of the year fire..
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by DaudaAbu(m): 11:52am
For this xmas?
Village people hav finally got him
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by Sunofgod(m): 11:52am
Osun fire service brought the situation under control...... lol.
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by enemyofprogress: 11:53am
I suspect aregbesola
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by okk4sure(m): 11:53am
Pathetic!
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by Aduksade(f): 11:53am
Thank God for your lives oooo.....
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by bughead: 11:53am
No graphic photo yet?
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by ahmg001(m): 11:53am
Nawao
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by DaudaAbu(m): 11:53am
Abi oooo.
SuperHigh:
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by simak1(m): 11:53am
What a pity
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by OBTMOS(m): 11:53am
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by ifyboy60(m): 11:53am
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by dushman04: 11:53am
No life was lost,that's good
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by djWALE(m): 11:54am
In this month of decemer,no evil shall come near any of us
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by JimloveTM(m): 11:54am
It's well
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by yesloaded: 11:56am
May God protect us
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by chinawapz(m): 11:56am
Jesus!!!!!!!
|Re: Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob by mrpackager(m): 11:58am
Ahh
.....Alhamdullilahi no life lost
