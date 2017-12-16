Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Bus Catches Fire On Motion In Osogbo, Burns Completely As Eyewitnesses Sob (9729 Views)

Road users and passersby who witnessed the burning of a commercial vehicle (Korope) in front of National Open University of Nigeria centre in Osogbo yesterday broke down in tears resorted after their efforts to quench the inferno that engulfed the vehicle were fruitless.





Amiloaded correspondent gathered that the fire was as a result of "overloading of local sponge which has rested on the silencer of the vehicle.







The heat that accumulated from the exhaust later got fire and led to an uncontrollable outbreak"







Efforts were made by several individuals to quench the outbreak but the dryness of the load proved their efforts fruitless and the whole vehicle burn down completely.







It took the service of the Osun Fire Fighters before the situation was brought under control, albeit the motor has burnt to ashes.





The driver of the vehicle could not be consoled as he sobbed saying that he was not the owner of the burnt vehicle.





The situation of the passenger whose goods burnt completely was thesame.





But no life was lost to the sudden fire outbreak that caught the attention of crowd.



Landlord

Thank God no life was lost 2 Likes

Thank God no life was lost...

I pray that as the year goes to an end...may any of us or our relatives die before the year runs out in Jesus name 1 Like

May God help us all 1 Like

So unfortunate 1 Like

Osun fire service brought the situation under control...... lol. 3 Likes

Pathetic!

Thank God for your lives oooo.....

SuperHigh:

Thank God no life was lost Abi oooo. 1 Like

What a pity

Terminator1234g:

No life was lost,that's good

In this month of decemer,no evil shall come near any of us

It's well

May God protect us 1 Like

