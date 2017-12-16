₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,928,957 members, 3,973,484 topics. Date: Saturday, 16 December 2017 at 11:45 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) (11520 Views)
Port Harcourt Pleasure Park; A Place To Be This Holidays. / Gay Lions Getting Intimate At Kenya's National Park (Photos) / All You Need To Know About Port Harcourt Pleasure Park (photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 11:56am
Check out this Amazing Evening Views Of Portharcourt Pleasure Pack.
Took this shots while coming back from the Studio, had some sections with My artists.
Looks very beautiful right? Not Dubai, Its PH CITY.
ABOUT P.P.P
Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, is a public recreation park in Rumuola, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria . It is located along Aba Road, near the 2nd Amphibious Brigade Barracks also known as Bori Camp, Rumuola town on an expansive open land. The purpose of the park is to serve as both a tourist destination and a revenue generator for the state.
FACILITIES
The park boasts a wide range of facilities including an extensive children's playground, a miniature soccer field, 5 person paddle boats, each designed for drivers and 3 passengers and water steps.
The golf course consists of a series of holes characterized by their short length.
The park is also filled with various exercise machines ranging from simple walkers and massage machines to elliptical trainers. There is a parking lot, a jogging track, restaurants and a climbing tower.
More Photos>>> https://groovenaija360.com.ng/amazing-evening-views-of-portharcourt-pleasure-pack-photos
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 11:57am
Suen, Lalasticlala,mynd44, please let me host you guys here
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by NwaChibuzor: 12:01pm
There is nothing beautiful in what I'm seeing
16 Likes
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 12:03pm
U need urgent medical attention, i dont think your ok
NwaChibuzor:
31 Likes
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by Groovenaija360(m): 12:04pm
NwaChibuzor:
U need urgent medical attention, i dont think your ok
28 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by Eggcelent(m): 12:05pm
This Is Beautiful
Hope It Will Be Maintained (Improved Upon) By Successive Governments In The State.
Kudos To Governor Wike For Turning Marshy Land To Income-generating Venture
17 Likes
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by Gidoka(m): 12:22pm
NwaChibuzor:
You need to visit an optometrist
13 Likes
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by kaycee125: 1:34pm
Wike Mr projects governor
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 10:23pm
What's special or beautiful about this naw?
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by Narldon(f): 10:23pm
NwaChibuzor:
Who asked You?
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by purem(m): 10:23pm
Beautiful?
So
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by Flashh: 10:23pm
More like a Nursery school garden.
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by anuoluwapo884: 10:24pm
Mr project ride on is just that recent My love for you has reduced after mocking and rubbish Southwest because of PDP chairmanship position
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by mmsen: 10:24pm
I'm glad that Nigerians are beginning to see the need for public spaces and greenery.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by jboy73: 10:24pm
All those N200 Christmas lights.
Funny goats
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by Investorbj: 10:25pm
the place is cool n serene nd d climbing tower is dope. i have been there...
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by ebujany(m): 10:25pm
Nothing special. Its only special in a 3rd world country
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by BeijinDossier: 10:25pm
Looks good
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by DoTheNeedful: 10:25pm
Celebration of mediocrity . Why must you guys in Nigeria wait till the night to take pictures of your over-hyped places?
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 10:26pm
Na our maintenance culture dey kill me... Looking at our national stadium today buttresses that fact
3 Likes
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by ekojoe(m): 10:26pm
Currently in a cab passing by!
Very nice.. More of this should be encouraged!
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by medolab90(m): 10:26pm
Seen
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by tstx(m): 10:26pm
Crime filled city
3 Likes
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by koolgee(m): 10:26pm
Okay
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by biz9ja(m): 10:27pm
Wow This is lovely
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by dayleke(m): 10:28pm
Pleasure Park indeed...
Happy holidays....
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by KentoMarine(m): 10:29pm
Mtcheew, dat place wey be like zoo for day time, night dey make things fine sha.
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by safarigirl(f): 10:33pm
Groovenaija360:
Nice pictures bro, however, in case of next time. The word is SESSIONS, you have studio sessions, not studio sections. It is a general mistake most Nigerians make sha
#PeaceOut
#GrammarNazi
1 Like
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by anibi9674: 10:36pm
KentoMarine:paddyman u too lie.
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by djeezy(m): 10:40pm
Nice. More photos.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by constance500: 10:40pm
Nice view
|Re: Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) by eaglechild: 10:41pm
safarigirl:It is next time not nest time, in case of next time.
4 Likes 1 Share
Uae Embassy Address In Nigeria / FG Slashes British Airway's Flights To Nigeria / Canada Is My Dream Country: Who Can Help Me Get There?
Viewing this topic: emmy994, lovesky1, bamdly(m), timota(m), MICHAELFROST, moriarity(m), airsaylongcon, lordmayor2013(m), KngGezy(m), soGbruh, BamBella(m), HarunaWest(m), pfijacobs(m), InvertedHammer, Ttrrffyyghuuh, emi12(f), AbibiNwa(m), Finnest22, favyly(f), Groovenaija360(m), LexMacquin(m), mordecai11(m), themannia(m), ohhi, Emanex18, Abdulazeez007(m), Flex122, kenchizzy(m), engrsyer, nairanigger(m), Yusluvajide10, Kemimarch16(f), PENMIGHT(m), oyatake200, DoubleEmpire231(m), ABIOLAXYZ(m), Tomisinpraiz, Donian007, Omuka, henry247(m), elda2303(m), okopido, Austino50, otino(m), Narldon(f), Tobium1(m), rajman4001(m), Dizu(m), makdcash(m), Tapout(m) and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6