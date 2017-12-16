Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Port Harcourt Pleasure Park Night Views (Photos) (11520 Views)

Took this shots while coming back from the Studio, had some sections with My artists.



Looks very beautiful right? Not Dubai, Its PH CITY.



ABOUT P.P.P



Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, is a public recreation park in Rumuola, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria . It is located along Aba Road, near the 2nd Amphibious Brigade Barracks also known as Bori Camp, Rumuola town on an expansive open land. The purpose of the park is to serve as both a tourist destination and a revenue generator for the state.



FACILITIES



The park boasts a wide range of facilities including an extensive children's playground, a miniature soccer field, 5 person paddle boats, each designed for drivers and 3 passengers and water steps.



The golf course consists of a series of holes characterized by their short length.



The park is also filled with various exercise machines ranging from simple walkers and massage machines to elliptical trainers. There is a parking lot, a jogging track, restaurants and a climbing tower.



Suen, Lalasticlala,mynd44, please let me host you guys here

There is nothing beautiful in what I'm seeing 16 Likes





NwaChibuzor:

There is nothing beautiful in what I'm seeing U need urgent medical attention, i dont think your ok 31 Likes

NwaChibuzor:

There is nothing beautiful in what I'm seeing

U need urgent medical attention, i dont think your ok U need urgent medical attention, i dont think your ok 28 Likes 2 Shares

This Is Beautiful



Hope It Will Be Maintained (Improved Upon) By Successive Governments In The State.



Kudos To Governor Wike For Turning Marshy Land To Income-generating Venture 17 Likes

NwaChibuzor:

There is nothing beautiful in what I'm seeing

You need to visit an optometrist You need to visit an optometrist 13 Likes

Wike Mr projects governor 1 Like

What's special or beautiful about this naw?

NwaChibuzor:

There is nothing beautiful in what I'm seeing





Who asked You?



19 Likes 1 Share





So Beautiful?So 1 Like

More like a Nursery school garden. 1 Like

Mr project ride on is just that recent My love for you has reduced after mocking and rubbish Southwest because of PDP chairmanship position

I'm glad that Nigerians are beginning to see the need for public spaces and greenery. 6 Likes 1 Share

All those N200 Christmas lights.

Funny goats 1 Like

the place is cool n serene nd d climbing tower is dope. i have been there...

Nothing special. Its only special in a 3rd world country 6 Likes 1 Share

Looks good

. Why must you guys in Nigeria wait till the night to take pictures of your over-hyped places? Celebration of mediocrity. Why must you guys in Nigeria wait till the night to take pictures of your over-hyped places? 1 Like

Na our maintenance culture dey kill me... Looking at our national stadium today buttresses that fact 3 Likes

Currently in a cab passing by!

Very nice.. More of this should be encouraged! 1 Like

Seen

Crime filled city 3 Likes

Okay

Wow This is lovely

Pleasure Park indeed...



Happy holidays....

Mtcheew, dat place wey be like zoo for day time, night dey make things fine sha.

Nice. More photos. 3 Likes 2 Shares

Nice view