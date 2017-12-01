Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) (16285 Views)

'Four men robbery gang parading as F-SARS operatives met their end today in Ogbogoro community in Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State'.





Source: As shared by Chris who lives in Port Harcourt....'Four men robbery gang parading as F-SARS operatives met their end today in Ogbogoro community in Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State'.

They are sleeping in pieces and never to disturb anybody again. They don't deserve my RIP. 1 Like

These corpses do not look like being killed in a gun fight. This is a disturbing evidence suggesting they were killed execution style. 100 Likes 1 Share







∆ Nigerians are taking no chill pill...

But who shot them?? ∆

This boys were beaten to death extra judiciary. They werent gun down. Who kmows they might be innocent 48 Likes 1 Share

Mumu boys, u no fit rob 4 Ogbogoro go free.na there u go die. 1 Like

These corpses do not look like being killed in a gun fight. This is a disturbing evidence suggesting they were killed execution style. They were probably stoned to death..I doubt if those guns belong to them. They were probably stoned to death..I doubt if those guns belong to them. 23 Likes

Mumu boys, u no fit rob 4 Ogbogoro go free.na there u go die.



Says who? Says who?

I notice one thing since this #end SARS issue came up the rivers state SARS team has been trying so hard to be in the news for from killing cultist to killing fake SARS operative I hope they are not killing innocent people just to prove a point......because they think the # end SARS is being sponsor to remove them from rivers state 49 Likes 1 Share

I fear Rivers state pass anything even though the governor is the leader of militant...

Akutunku won ni ona orun Eyah oma se oooooAkutunku won ni ona orun

Where are the others?

My state is hotter than hell 1 Like

Who certified them fake or is it because the dead don't talk? 5 Likes 1 Share

Se na bullets comot dat man prick from his pants?

O ma se o.... 4 Likes

Says who?

Dis ur question sef.

U don rob for their before an go scot-free ?? Dis ur question sef.U don rob for their before an go scot-free ??

see prick...lol

I support death penalty on armed robbers, kidnappers and corrupt government official or civilian. 1 Like

How do people waste human lives so easily 3 Likes

Only Court reserved the right to call them Armed Robbers...they were killed a suspect..

And who goes around with all this heavy Manchine just steal T.V and other Electronics.

FSARS should be questioned...

And who tear dia cloth?

This ain't right. 19 Likes

Don't be surprised they're innocent., Who goes to robbery with laptop 8 Likes

The dead can't talk sha... 4 Likes

This is serious

Since the police wrote a statement on my behalf accusing me of things I know nothing about, I hardly believe these type of news anymore... Even one still had a bottle of water beside him... Naija we hail thee 8 Likes

who knows who they killed thiz time around... fear police and it's pikin 3 Likes

Look at the other one tiny rope, wasted sperm,,abeg no body should disturb me,better waka pass