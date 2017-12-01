₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by stephenduru: 9:39pm
As shared by Chris who lives in Port Harcourt....
'Four men robbery gang parading as F-SARS operatives met their end today in Ogbogoro community in Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers State'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/fake-sars-officials-gunned-down-in.html?m=1
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by stephenduru: 9:40pm
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by nerodenero: 9:43pm
They are sleeping in pieces and never to disturb anybody again. They don't deserve my RIP.
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by DerideGull(m): 9:48pm
These corpses do not look like being killed in a gun fight. This is a disturbing evidence suggesting they were killed execution style.
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by OrestesDante(m): 9:52pm
∆ Nigerians are taking no chill pill...
But who shot them?? ∆
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by meezynetwork(m): 9:53pm
This boys were beaten to death extra judiciary. They werent gun down. Who kmows they might be innocent
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by uyaima: 9:55pm
Mumu boys, u no fit rob 4 Ogbogoro go free.na there u go die.
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by ZorGBUooeh: 9:56pm
DerideGull:They were probably stoned to death..I doubt if those guns belong to them.
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by poshestmina(f): 9:58pm
uyaima:
Says who?
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by wisino1(m): 10:00pm
I notice one thing since this #end SARS issue came up the rivers state SARS team has been trying so hard to be in the news for from killing cultist to killing fake SARS operative I hope they are not killing innocent people just to prove a point......because they think the # end SARS is being sponsor to remove them from rivers state
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by youngsahito(m): 10:12pm
I fear Rivers state pass anything even though the governor is the leader of militant...
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by helphelp: 10:15pm
Rampage
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by phranklyn92(m): 10:15pm
Eyah oma se ooooo
Akutunku won ni ona orun
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by Fukafuka: 10:15pm
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by MrsNwaAmaikpe(f): 10:15pm
ok
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by dayleke(m): 10:16pm
Where are the others?
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by smithsydny(m): 10:16pm
My state is hotter than hell
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by talk2percy(m): 10:17pm
Who certified them fake or is it because the dead don't talk?
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by jimyjames(m): 10:17pm
I don't understand
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by dayleke(m): 10:17pm
Se na bullets comot dat man prick from his pants?
O ma se o....
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by Michaelpresh(m): 10:17pm
poshestmina:
Dis ur question sef.
U don rob for their before an go scot-free ??
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by fwesharumi(m): 10:17pm
see prick...lol
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by cowleg(m): 10:18pm
I support death penalty on armed robbers, kidnappers and corrupt government official or civilian.
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by kaycee125: 10:18pm
How do people waste human lives so easily
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by pol23: 10:18pm
Naija...
Only Court reserved the right to call them Armed Robbers...they were killed a suspect..
And who goes around with all this heavy Manchine just steal T.V and other Electronics.
FSARS should be questioned...
And who tear dia cloth?
This ain't right.
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by nototribalist: 10:18pm
Don't be surprised they're innocent., Who goes to robbery with laptop
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by dayleke(m): 10:18pm
The dead can't talk sha...
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by koolgee(m): 10:18pm
Hmm.
This is serious
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by Nonnyflex(m): 10:19pm
Since the police wrote a statement on my behalf accusing me of things I know nothing about, I hardly believe these type of news anymore... Even one still had a bottle of water beside him... Naija we hail thee
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by Collins4u1(m): 10:19pm
who knows who they killed thiz time around... fear police and it's pikin
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by Chyangel78(f): 10:19pm
Look at the other one tiny rope, wasted sperm,,abeg no body should disturb me,better waka pass
|Re: 4 Fake SARS Officials Killed In Rivers State (Graphic photos) by EVILFOREST: 10:21pm
So that the REAL SARS will be exonerated.
Liars
Rather, They should tell us that they killed Armed Robbers
