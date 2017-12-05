₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:20pm On Dec 05
Two persons parading themselves as officers of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), have been arrested by Rivers police command.
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by yanabasee(m): 9:38pm On Dec 05
After #EndSARS campaign.... we should also campaign for #ENDPOLICE crusade on SM
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by dyadeleye(m): 9:45pm On Dec 05
one by one, them don dey caste..
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by ArchangeLucifer: 9:46pm On Dec 05
Flattino + Afonja combination.
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:49pm On Dec 05
Why didn't the pastor speak in tongues,
Or is that one only for the congregation?
When they enter trouble, they make distress calls to the Police.
But the same people will tell you to use your mantle and anointing oil when in trouble.
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by GloriaNinja(f): 9:55pm On Dec 05
ALL THE "END SARS ' RANTING WILL DEFINITELY NOT END THE SARS.
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by Solidkay(m): 9:58pm On Dec 05
Is this the height of their stewpidity or desperation,
How can you chose to be a #Fake__SARS especially now when the country is at war with them.
Bad market/wrong investment
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by punisha: 9:59pm On Dec 05
Kikikiki...
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by hatchy: 10:08pm On Dec 05
Honestly this #EndSARS will not yield any positive result because those who benefit from the rot in the system are fighting back.
The entire Nigeria Police should be disbanded and replaced by Civil defence and a new police act enacted with strict procedures for recruitment which will include mental evaluation, higher education degree and good remuneration,training and special unit to deal with corruption for officers.
Except this is done; else it will still be same circling round.
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by handsomeclouds(m): 10:12pm On Dec 05
I hope this is not a ploy to paint SARS as saint!
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by adeniyi55: 10:12pm On Dec 05
SARS again
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by Nizy64: 10:13pm On Dec 05
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by desreek9(f): 10:13pm On Dec 05
See them, the next news we will hear is that the fake sars are the ones threatening the lives of civilians and youths thereby destroying the image of the law abiding sars, so therefore they will all be flushed out
SMH
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by JaneMafrodite(f): 10:13pm On Dec 05
Pls let them leave d poor man hustling for his daily bread, Buhari dat is out there Killing pepul and Destroying Nigeria nko wu has arrested him??
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by dejavubobo1(m): 10:14pm On Dec 05
na now their pawpaw ripe
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by wiloy2k8(m): 10:15pm On Dec 05
who would believe this .
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by Dutchey(m): 10:15pm On Dec 05
,
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by Gwilld(m): 10:15pm On Dec 05
Guilty conscience
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by madridguy(m): 10:17pm On Dec 05
Thank God.
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by ebujany(m): 10:17pm On Dec 05
Akin Fakorode has been under pressure lately... Now he is suddenly arresting fake SARS few days after #endsars campaign started.
I smell damage control.
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by phlame(m): 10:17pm On Dec 05
LIES!!!
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by MISTAICEY02288(m): 10:18pm On Dec 05
hatchy:
I support this suggestion. If only the FG could really do this. Both the police and SARS are a total embarrassment to this country. Most of em are illiterates and lack common sense. The mental evaluation and proper training is highly required before recruiting them.
As for the topic, its actually easy for some criminals like these fools caught to disguise like SARS. This is because SARS dont have uniform, they only have shirts with the inscription "SARS" written on them and they wear jeans with it then hold their rifles.. There's no true means of identifying the real SARS and the fake ones.
Of which both the real and the fake, there's nothing to write home about them. All SARS officials generally are criminals
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by oshe111(m): 10:18pm On Dec 05
I smell LIES......
Sars na Sars
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by Dutchey(m): 10:18pm On Dec 05
hatchy:civil defence my foot...its like jumpping frm fry-pan to fire. its like u haven't been 2 exam centers before, i mean NECO...these people can take bribe like don't let me talk
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by Viula(m): 10:20pm On Dec 05
JaneMafrodite:may the day it will be your turn or someone close to you then you will have better thing to say. untill then i have nothing to say
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by ipobarecriminals: 10:20pm On Dec 05
cut his Right leg
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by Nonnyflex(m): 10:23pm On Dec 05
When will these people start telling us reasonable lies.. Always talking us for a fool... Fake Sars my foot...
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by chrisxxx(m): 10:24pm On Dec 05
Hey! Things don spoil. Afonja wey sabi fear don dey follow IPOBS dey do physical crimes.
I have always told people about crimes peculiar to different tribes in NIgeria. If it is an online fraud with credit card or any means of payment hold Afonjas responsible. They are very good in online frauds. They fear a lot so they prefer being at a distance to commit their crimes.
If there is dare devil attack on a bank, stealing at gun point, Hollywood kind of stealing, Hold the IPOBS responsible. They think they are bold so would openly attack whatever they desire.
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by STARKACE(m): 10:24pm On Dec 05
JaneMafrodite:It seems you bump your head while in the womb cos even Patrick in SpongeBob SquarePants reason way better than you and NwaAmaikpe
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by STARKACE(m): 10:25pm On Dec 05
STARKACE:you and NwaAmaikpe combined
|Re: Fake SARS Officers Arrested In Rivers State (Photo) by Danny287(m): 10:27pm On Dec 05
Naija my country the only place where anything is possible
