Two persons parading themselves as officers of Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS), have been arrested by Rivers police command.



The suspects; Kenneth Obunwa, and Oluwagbenga Abe, were apprehended on Tuesday morning at Igwuruta near Port Harcourt in Ikwerre LGA of Rivers state.



The state Commander of SARS, Akin Fakorode while parading suspects, said they were arrested after the command received a distress call around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.



He said: “F-SARS received a distress call that Obunwa and Abe, who claimed to be operatives of F-SARS, accosted Pastor Finan and his younger brother and subjected them to thorough search in their compound at Igwuruta, with undisclosed sum of money extorted from them.



“The suspects impersonated as operatives of F-SARS and they have been doing it for a while.



“We quickly responded to the distress call, because the members of the public adequately utilised the distress lines that we gave. We traced the impersonators and we arrested them.



“We have a lot of miscreants who are impersonating security agents, especially F-SARS, thereby harassing, intimidating and extorting money from innocent members of the public, who ought to be very vigilant.



“I wish to admonish members of the public that whenever they find operatives of F-SARS extorting money or persons claiming to be from F-SARS, but involved in impersonation, they should please notify F-SARS through these numbers: 08054000001, 08057000002 and 08057000003, as well as Rivers State Police Command’s Control Room numbers: 08098880134 and 08032003514.”



Fakorode added that the two suspects would be thoroughly investigated and would appear in court soon to serve as a deterrent to other criminal-minded persons.

After #EndSARS campaign.... we should also campaign for #ENDPOLICE crusade on SM 3 Likes

one by one, them don dey caste.. 12 Likes 4 Shares

Flattino + Afonja combination. 11 Likes







Why didn't the pastor speak in tongues,

Or is that one only for the congregation?



When they enter trouble, they make distress calls to the Police.

Why didn't the pastor speak in tongues,

Or is that one only for the congregation?

When they enter trouble, they make distress calls to the Police.

But the same people will tell you to use your mantle and anointing oil when in trouble.

ALL THE "END SARS ' RANTING WILL DEFINITELY NOT END THE SARS.

Is this the height of their stewpidity or desperation,

How can you chose to be a #Fake__SARS especially now when the country is at war with them.

Bad market/wrong investment 7 Likes 1 Share

Honestly this #EndSARS will not yield any positive result because those who benefit from the rot in the system are fighting back.



The entire Nigeria Police should be disbanded and replaced by Civil defence and a new police act enacted with strict procedures for recruitment which will include mental evaluation, higher education degree and good remuneration,training and special unit to deal with corruption for officers.



Except this is done; else it will still be same circling round. 19 Likes 2 Shares

I hope this is not a ploy to paint SARS as saint! 5 Likes

See them, the next news we will hear is that the fake sars are the ones threatening the lives of civilians and youths thereby destroying the image of the law abiding sars, so therefore they will all be flushed out





Pls let them leave d poor man hustling for his daily bread, Buhari dat is out there Killing pepul and Destroying Nigeria nko wu has arrested him??

Akin Fakorode has been under pressure lately... Now he is suddenly arresting fake SARS few days after #endsars campaign started.







Akin Fakorode has been under pressure lately... Now he is suddenly arresting fake SARS few days after #endsars campaign started.

I smell damage control.

hatchy:

Honestly this #EndSARS will not yield any positive result.



The entire Nigeria Police should be disbanded and replaced by Civil defense and a new police act enacted with strict procedures for recruitment which will include mental evaluation, higher education degree and good remuneration,training and special unit to deal with corruption for officers.



Except this is done; else it will still be same circling round.

I support this suggestion. If only the FG could really do this. Both the police and SARS are a total embarrassment to this country. Most of em are illiterates and lack common sense. The mental evaluation and proper training is highly required before recruiting them.



As for the topic, its actually easy for some criminals like these fools caught to disguise like SARS. This is because SARS dont have uniform, they only have shirts with the inscription "SARS" written on them and they wear jeans with it then hold their rifles.. There's no true means of identifying the real SARS and the fake ones.

I support this suggestion. If only the FG could really do this. Both the police and SARS are a total embarrassment to this country. Most of em are illiterates and lack common sense. The mental evaluation and proper training is highly required before recruiting them.

As for the topic, its actually easy for some criminals like these fools caught to disguise like SARS. This is because SARS dont have uniform, they only have shirts with the inscription "SARS" written on them and they wear jeans with it then hold their rifles.. There's no true means of identifying the real SARS and the fake ones.

Of which both the real and the fake, there's nothing to write home about them. All SARS officials generally are criminals

hatchy:

Honestly this #EndSARS will not yield any positive result.



The entire Nigeria Police should be disbanded and replaced by Civil defense and a new police act enacted with strict procedures for recruitment which will include mental evaluation, higher education degree and good remuneration,training and special unit to deal with corruption for officers.



Except this is done; else it will still be same circling round. civil defence my foot...its like jumpping frm fry-pan to fire. its like u haven't been 2 exam centers before, i mean NECO...these people can take bribe like don't let me talk civil defence my foot...its like jumpping frm fry-pan to fire. its like u haven't been 2 exam centers before, i mean NECO...these people can take bribe like don't let me talk

JaneMafrodite:

Pls let them leave d poor man hustling for his daily bread, Buhari dat is out there Killing pepul and Destroying Nigeria nko wu has arrested him?? may the day it will be your turn or someone close to you then you will have better thing to say. untill then i have nothing to say may the day it will be your turn or someone close to you then you will have better thing to say. untill then i have nothing to say

When will these people start telling us reasonable lies.. Always talking us for a fool... Fake Sars my foot... 1 Like

Hey! Things don spoil. Afonja wey sabi fear don dey follow IPOBS dey do physical crimes.

I have always told people about crimes peculiar to different tribes in NIgeria. If it is an online fraud with credit card or any means of payment hold Afonjas responsible. They are very good in online frauds. They fear a lot so they prefer being at a distance to commit their crimes.

If there is dare devil attack on a bank, stealing at gun point, Hollywood kind of stealing, Hold the IPOBS responsible. They think they are bold so would openly attack whatever they desire.

JaneMafrodite:

Pls let them leave d poor man hustling for his daily bread, Buhari dat is out there Killing pepul and Destroying Nigeria nko wu has arrested him?? It seems you bump your head while in the womb cos even Patrick in SpongeBob SquarePants reason way better than you and NwaAmaikpe It seems you bump your head while in the womb cos even Patrick in SpongeBob SquarePants reason way better than you and NwaAmaikpe

STARKACE:

It seems you bump your head while in the womb cos even Patrick in SpongeBob SquarePants reason way better than you and NwaAmaikpe you and NwaAmaikpe combined you and NwaAmaikpe combined