Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? (5541 Views)

Don't Be Deceived, Sex Is Marriage / Importance Of Restitution - Case Study Of Juliana Olayode (aka Toyo Baby) / Is Restitution Necessary For Repentance? (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)

Please, I want to know because it is practised in many Pentecostal churches. If you marry two or more wives before you got born again, you have to leave one and live with just one. this act of forsaking is known as restitution. I really want to know if this is scriptural. 1 Like

lonikit:

pls, I want to knw bcus it is practise in many Pentecostal churches. if you marry two or more wives before you got born again, you hav to leave one and live with just one. this act of forsaking is known as restitution. I really want to know if this is scriptural.

Yes, u cannot be marrying 2-3 wives and be sleeping with them and claim to be born again. U must return the last 2 u married and keep the first wife. That is whn u are really born again, not jst returning them, u must be responsible for their upkeep until they re-marry 5 Likes

Pierohandsome:

Yes, u cannot be marrying 2-3 wives and be sleeping with them and claim to be born again. U must return the last 2 u married and keep the first wife. That is whn u are really born again, not jst returning them, u must be responsible for their upkeep until they re-marry

any scriptural backup sir??

and a separated wife is not allowed to marry again sir. so hw do I justify ur been born again any scriptural backup sir??and a separated wife is not allowed to marry again sir. so hw do I justify ur been born again 7 Likes

mod help. I really nid to know

lonikit:





any scriptural backup sir??

any separated wife is not allowed to marry again sir. so hw do I justify ur been born again they were never regarded as wives in the first place. The one recognized as wife is the first one u Married, the other 2 u married after are not wives by scriptures so they are free to re-marry. It is the first wife that is regarded by God as a wife and she cannot re-marry they were never regarded as wives in the first place. The one recognized as wife is the first one u Married, the other 2 u married after are not wives by scriptures so they are free to re-marry. It is the first wife that is regarded by God as a wife and she cannot re-marry 7 Likes

Pierohandsome:

they were never regarded as wives in the first place. The one recognized as wife is the first one u Married, the other 2 u married after are not wives by scriptures so they are free to re-marry. It is the first wife that is regarded by God as a wife and she cannot re-marry

so wht are they sir are u saying Rachael was nt a wife of jacob

I dont understand pls so wht are they sirare u saying Rachael was nt a wife of jacobI dont understand pls 9 Likes

lonikit:





so wht are they sir are u saying Rachael was nt a wife of jacob

I dont understand pls bro Abraham was not a christian, but a Jew. Christ is our example that is why we are christians. One wife and one husband, any other marriage aside one wife is not recognized by God as marriage but adultery.



Under the old covenant it was permitted but under the new tastament it is only one wife bro Abraham was not a christian, but a Jew. Christ is our example that is why we are christians. One wife and one husband, any other marriage aside one wife is not recognized by God as marriage but adultery.Under the old covenant it was permitted but under the new tastament it is only one wife 24 Likes 2 Shares

Pierohandsome:

bro Abraham was not a christian, but a Jew. Christ is our example that is why we are christians. One wife and one husband, any other marriage aside one wife is not recognized by God as marriage but adultery.



Under the old covenant it was permitted but under the new tastament it is only one wife

bro, show me where we can find marriage restitution in the new covenant. I mean where its written dat u can forsake a wife after being born again. bro, show me where we can find marriage restitution in the new covenant. I mean where its written dat u can forsake a wife after being born again. 23 Likes

lonikit:





bro, show me where we can find marriage restitution in the new covenant. I mean where its written dat u can forsake a wife after being born again.



i dnt knw why u are arguing. If u knw it u shouldn't have bothered asking. U asked for clarification and somebody is giving u answer and u are argueing in it again.



U are not getting the point. Dnt call them wives they are not wives. The only wife among the 3 is the 1st one, the other 2 are not recognized by God as wives but adulterous partners that is why it is a sin.



The bible is clear on this issue, under the new covenant it is only one wife that is allowed any additional one is adultery which u must return them to go marry their own husband properly because by scripture u are not their God's ordained husband. i dnt knw why u are arguing. If u knw it u shouldn't have bothered asking. U asked for clarification and somebody is giving u answer and u are argueing in it again.U are not getting the point. Dnt call them wives they are not wives. The only wife among the 3 is the 1st one, the other 2 are not recognized by God as wives but adulterous partners that is why it is a sin.The bible is clear on this issue, under the new covenant it is only one wife that is allowed any additional one is adultery which u must return them to go marry their own husband properly because by scripture u are not their God's ordained husband. 13 Likes 1 Share

Pierohandsome:

i dnt knw why u are arguing. If u knw it u shouldn't have bothered asking. U asked for clarification and somebody is giving u answer and u are argueing in it again.



U are not getting the point. Dnt call them wives they are not wives. The only wife among the 3 is the 1st one, the other 2 are not recognized by God as wives but adulterous partners that is why it is a sin.



The bible is clear on this issue, under the new covenant it is only one wife that is allowed any additional one is adultery which u must return them to go marry their own husband properly because by scripture u are not their God's ordained husband.

u said I'm arguing. the topic states "is marriage restitution scriptural??"



pls prove ur point biblically sir.



why did u say God doesn't recognize them @ the bolded?? u said I'm arguing. the topic states "is marriage restitution scriptural??"pls prove ur point biblically sir.why did u say God doesn't recognize them @ the bolded?? 25 Likes 1 Share

lonikit:





u said I'm arguing. the topic states "is marriage restitution scriptural??"



pls prove ur point biblically sir.



why did u say God doesn't recognize them @ the bolded?? Mat 19:4-6



The above scripture gave us a clear picture abt hw many partners should be involve in marriage. The above scripture clearly stated that it is between a man and a woman ,not women. It said they two shall become one ,not they 3 or they 4 shall become one flesh. If the bible says 1 and u married 2 or 3, must u wait for the bible to tell u to return them b4 u believe it is not right?

Whn u miss ur way u have to retrace it and not continuing in it. As far as the scripture is concerned the other 2 are not recognized by God because the bible made us to uNderstand that it is only meant for a man and a woman ,so the other 2 are jst in adulterous relationship as far as God is concerned. Mat 19:4-6The above scripture gave us a clear picture abt hw many partners should be involve in marriage. The above scripture clearly stated that it is between a man and a woman ,not women. It said they two shall become one ,not they 3 or they 4 shall become one flesh. If the bible says 1 and u married 2 or 3, must u wait for the bible to tell u to return them b4 u believe it is not right?Whn u miss ur way u have to retrace it and not continuing in it. As far as the scripture is concerned the other 2 are not recognized by God because the bible made us to uNderstand that it is only meant for a man and a woman ,so the other 2 are jst in adulterous relationship as far as God is concerned. 10 Likes

Pierohandsome:

Mat 19:4-6



The above scripture gave us a clear picture abt hw many partners should be involve in marriage. The above scripture clearly stated that it is between a man and a woman ,not women. It said they two shall become one ,not they 3 or they 4 shall become one flesh. If the bible says 1 and u married 2 or 3, must u wait for the bible to tell u to return them b4 u believe it is not right?

Whn u miss ur way u have to retrace it and not continuing in it. As far as the scripture is concerned the other 2 are not recognized by God because the bible made us to uNderstand that it is only meant for a man and a woman ,so the other 2 are jst in adulterous relationship as far as God is concerned.

Jesus quoted from the old testament here sir. and u just said it was permitted on old testament on ur initial post. so wht is the correlation??



it sims u dont understand the question. is there scriptural basis for marriage restitution that is, after marriage.

I'm am not asking for marriage process.(before) Jesus quoted from the old testament here sir. and u just said it was permitted on old testament on ur initial post. so wht is the correlation??it sims u dont understand the question. is there scriptural basis for marriage restitutionthat is, after marriage.I'm am not asking for marriage process.(before) 11 Likes 1 Share

lonikit:





Jesus quoted from the old testament here sir. and u just said it was permitted on old testament on ur initial post. so wht is the correlation??



it sims u dont understand the question. is there scriptural basis for marriage restitution that is, after marriage.

I'm am not asking for marriage process.(before) common sense is in that verse. If the bible says that shall not steal, and u are in possession of what does not belong to u. Do u need a bible verse to tell u to return it, do u hold on to the stolen item? Common sense wil tell anyone to return it if u really want to repent.



U said it is marriage process, the vers said they 2 shall become one, is that a process or makeup?if he says 2 why making it 3 or 4? And if u have already made it 3 instead of 2 that he commands, do u need Jesus to come and write another bible for u on what to do? The bible says wisdom is profitable to direct. common sense is in that verse. If the bible says that shall not steal, and u are in possession of what does not belong to u. Do u need a bible verse to tell u to return it, do u hold on to the stolen item? Common sense wil tell anyone to return it if u really want to repent.U said it is marriage process, the vers said they 2 shall become one, is that a process or makeup?if he says 2 why making it 3 or 4? And if u have already made it 3 instead of 2 that he commands, do u need Jesus to come and write another bible for u on what to do? The bible says wisdom is profitable to direct. 15 Likes 1 Share

Pierohandsome:

common sense is in that verse. If the bible says that shall not steal, and u are in possession of what does not belong to u. Do u need a bible verse to tell u to return it, do u hold on to the stolen item? Common sense wil tell anyone to return it if u really want to repent.



U said it is marriage process, the vers said they 2 shall become one, is that a process or makeup?if he says 2 why making it 3 or 4? And if u have already made it 3 instead of 2 that he commands, do u need Jesus to come and write another bible for u on what to do? The bible says wisdom is profitable to direct.

so why didn't God frown at those that practised it earlier bcus it obvious Jesus quoted from the old testament. besides, he was teaching them that there is no room for divorce bfr he quoted it.

hope u knw they asked him whether they can divorce bfr he quoted that portion from old testament so why didn't God frown at those that practised it earlier bcus it obvious Jesus quoted from the old testament. besides, he was teaching them that there is no room for divorce bfr he quoted it.hope u knw they asked him whether they can divorce bfr he quoted that portion from old testament 6 Likes

lonikit:





so why didn't God frown at those that practised it earlier bcus it obvious Jesus quoted from the old testament. besides, he was teaching them that there is no room for divorce bfr he quoted it.

hope u knw they asked him whether they can divorce bfr he quoted that portion from old testament we are drawing 2 lessons frm that one verse, we did not only learn abt God's position abt divorce, we also learn abt the makeup of a proper marriage. A proper marriage is the one between a man and a woman by joining the 2 of them to become 1 and not 3 to become 1 according to that verse so we dnt need anyother scripture on this subject, it is clear.



Unless u are looking for a scripture to soothe ur action which u cannot find any than this mathew 19:4-6. we are drawing 2 lessons frm that one verse, we did not only learn abt God's position abt divorce, we also learn abt the makeup of a proper marriage. A proper marriage is the one between a man and a woman by joining the 2 of them to become 1 and not 3 to become 1 according to that verse so we dnt need anyother scripture on this subject, it is clear.Unless u are looking for a scripture to soothe ur action which u cannot find any than this mathew 19:4-6. 5 Likes

Pierohandsome:

we are drawing 2 lessons frm that one verse, we did not only learn abt God's position abt divorce, we also learn abt the makeup of a proper marriage. A proper marriage is the one between a man and a woman by joining the 2 of them to become 1 and not 3 to become 1 according to that verse so we dnt need anyother scripture on this subject, it is clear.



Unless u are looking for a scripture to soothe ur action which u cannot find any than this mathew 19:4-6. the fact that Jesus draws his teaching from the old testament on divorce makes us understand that once u are married, u are not allowed to divorce again.

God says he hates divorce.

so, its gud to marry one but if u marry more than one bfr u got born again, there is no room for divorce anywhere in the bible.



marriage is a non essential tin the fact that Jesus draws his teaching from the old testament on divorce makes us understand that once u are married, u are not allowed to divorce again.God says he hates divorce.so, its gud to marry one but if u marry more than one bfr u got born again, there is no room for divorce anywhere in the bible.marriage is a non essential tin 2 Likes 1 Share

lonikit:



the fact that Jesus draws his teaching from the old testament on divorce makes us understand that once u are married, u are not allowed to divorce again.

God says he hates divorce.

so, its gud to marry one but if u marry more than one bfr u got born again, there is no room for divorce anywhere in the bible.



marriage is a non essential tin

Pierohandsome:

bro Abraham was not a christian, but a Jew. Christ is our example that is why we are christians. One wife and one husband, any other marriage aside one wife is not recognized by God as marriage but adultery.



Under the old covenant it was permitted but under the new tastament it is only one wife From beginning of creation it had being one man one wife. God’s plan is one man and woman (wife) for life (Genesis 2). . Genesis 2:23-24 says that a man shall leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife. God did not say that man was to be joined to his “wives.” He said that man was to be joined to his wife. That is one and only one.Jehovah over looked the men of old in old testament but it wasn't his original design From beginning of creation it had being one man one wife. God’s plan is one man and woman (wife) for life (Genesis 2). . Genesis 2:23-24 says that a man shall leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife. God did not say that man was to be joined to his “wives.” He said that man was to be joined to his wife. That is one and only one.Jehovah over looked the men of old in old testament but it wasn't his original design 10 Likes

asuustrike2009:



From beginning of creation it had being one man one wife. God’s plan is one man and woman (wife) for life (Genesis 2). . Genesis 2:23-24 says that a man shall leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife. God did not say that man was to be joined to his “wives.” He said that man was to be joined to his wife. That is one and only one.Jehovah over looked the men of old in old testament but it wasn't his original design so since jehova overlooked them and he says he hate divorce. are we now allowed after marrying more Dan one before we got born again to divorce.?? so since jehova overlooked them and he says he hate divorce. are we now allowed after marrying more Dan one before we got born again to divorce.??

lonikit:

pls, I want to knw bcus it is practise in many Pentecostal churches. if you marry two or more wives before you got born again, you hav to leave one and live with just one. this act of forsaking is known as restitution. I really want to know if this is scriptural. Which Bible passage says that it is called Restitution? Which Bible passage says that it is called Restitution?

lonikit:





any scriptural backup sir??

and a separated wife is not allowed to marry again sir. so hw do I justify ur been born again I think you should have been the first to post Scriptures backing your OP. I think you should have been the first to post Scriptures backing your OP.

lonikit:





bro, show me where we can find marriage restitution in the new covenant. I mean where its written dat u can forsake a wife after being born again.



Lolzzz. He has told you that the first wife was the recognised spouse before God, every other one is sin hence, if the man gets saved, the others shd leave. Lolzzz. He has told you that the first wife was the recognised spouse before God, every other one is sin hence, if the man gets saved, the others shd leave. 2 Likes

analize701:



Lolzzz. He has told you that the first wife was the recognised spouse before God, every other one is sin hence, if the man gets saved, the others shd leave.





I'm not convinced sir. wht do u call other wives bfr God.??

was racheal not recognized by God?? I'm not convinced sir. wht do u call other wives bfr God.??was racheal not recognized by God?? 5 Likes

lonikit:



so since jehova overlooked them and he says he hate divorce. are we now allowed after marrying more Dan one before we got born again to divorce.?? The mind of God from creation is one man one wife.The Bible verse given is an illustration The mind of God from creation is one man one wife.The Bible verse given is an illustration 3 Likes

asuustrike2009:



The mind of God from creation is one man one wife.The Bible verse given is an illustration u hav not answered. after marrying them are u allowed to divorce since he said hate divorce?? u hav not answered. after marrying them are u allowed to divorce since he said hate divorce?? 2 Likes

lonikit:

pls, I want to knw bcus it is practise in many Pentecostal churches. if you marry two or more wives before you got born again, you hav to leave one and live with just one. this act of forsaking is known as restitution. I really want to know if this is scriptural.

You married them legally, they are your wives, in fact, if you are financially capable, you can marry another wife -



As far as you did not marry or steal another man's wife, you need not make any restitution.



Don't listen to those Pentecostal hypocrites who parrot these untruths while indulging in all sorts of sexual perversion including adultery. You married them legally, they are your wives, in fact, if you are financially capable, you can marry another wife -As far as you did not marry or steal another man's wife, you need not make any restitution.Don't listen to those Pentecostal hypocrites who parrot these untruths while indulging in all sorts of sexual perversion including adultery. 7 Likes 1 Share

,,

lonikit:

pls, I want to knw bcus it is practise in many Pentecostal churches. if you marry two or more wives before you got born again, you hav to leave one and live with just one. this act of forsaking is known as restitution. I really want to know if this is scriptural. first of all i want u to know that Jesus never told Zacchaeus to give half of his property to the poor or restore x4 of whatever he has taken from anyone..



let's put it this way, if a man married 2 wives and the 2 wives have all giving birth to grow up children, and latter the man gives his life to christ, do u expect him to divorce the second wife and also disown the children he had with her？



if u have already married b4 without knowing God we call it the days of ignorance, and the bible says that the time of ignorance that God overlooks..



u have to take care of all of them as ur wives with thier children, God is nt a wicked man who is always looking 4 a reason to punish u or send us to hell.. first of all i want u to know that Jesus never told Zacchaeus to give half of his property to the poor or restore x4 of whatever he has taken from anyone..let's put it this way, if a man married 2 wives and the 2 wives have all giving birth to grow up children, and latter the man gives his life to christ, do u expect him to divorce the second wife and also disown the children he had with her？if u have already married b4 without knowing God we call it the days of ignorance, and the bible says that the time of ignorance that God overlooks..u have to take care of all of them as ur wives with thier children, God is nt a wicked man who is always looking 4 a reason to punish u or send us to hell.. 20 Likes

PSTEMMA1960:

first of all i want u to know that Jesus never told Zacchaeus to give half of his property to the poor or restore x4 of whatever he has taken from anyone..



let's put it this way, if a man married 2 wives and the 2 wives have all giving birth to grow up children, and latter the man gives his life to christ, do u expect him to divorce the second wife and also disown the children he had with her？



if u have already married b4 without knowing God we call it the days of ignorance, and the bible says that the time of ignorance that God overlooks..



u have to take care of all of them as ur wives with thier children, God is nt a wicked man who is always looking 4 a reason to punish u or send us to hell..

thank sir thank sir