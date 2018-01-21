₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 9:30am On Dec 17, 2017
Please, I want to know because it is practised in many Pentecostal churches. If you marry two or more wives before you got born again, you have to leave one and live with just one. this act of forsaking is known as restitution. I really want to know if this is scriptural.
1 Like
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 10:04am On Dec 17, 2017
lonikit:
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by Pierohandsome: 10:20am On Dec 17, 2017
Yes, u cannot be marrying 2-3 wives and be sleeping with them and claim to be born again. U must return the last 2 u married and keep the first wife. That is whn u are really born again, not jst returning them, u must be responsible for their upkeep until they re-marry
5 Likes
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 11:46am On Dec 17, 2017
Pierohandsome:
any scriptural backup sir??
and a separated wife is not allowed to marry again sir. so hw do I justify ur been born again
7 Likes
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 11:46am On Dec 17, 2017
mod help. I really nid to know
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by Pierohandsome: 11:50am On Dec 17, 2017
lonikit:they were never regarded as wives in the first place. The one recognized as wife is the first one u Married, the other 2 u married after are not wives by scriptures so they are free to re-marry. It is the first wife that is regarded by God as a wife and she cannot re-marry
7 Likes
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 11:59am On Dec 17, 2017
Pierohandsome:
so wht are they sir are u saying Rachael was nt a wife of jacob
I dont understand pls
9 Likes
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by Pierohandsome: 12:08pm On Dec 17, 2017
lonikit:bro Abraham was not a christian, but a Jew. Christ is our example that is why we are christians. One wife and one husband, any other marriage aside one wife is not recognized by God as marriage but adultery.
Under the old covenant it was permitted but under the new tastament it is only one wife
24 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 12:14pm On Dec 17, 2017
Pierohandsome:
bro, show me where we can find marriage restitution in the new covenant. I mean where its written dat u can forsake a wife after being born again.
23 Likes
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by Pierohandsome: 12:22pm On Dec 17, 2017
lonikit:i dnt knw why u are arguing. If u knw it u shouldn't have bothered asking. U asked for clarification and somebody is giving u answer and u are argueing in it again.
U are not getting the point. Dnt call them wives they are not wives. The only wife among the 3 is the 1st one, the other 2 are not recognized by God as wives but adulterous partners that is why it is a sin.
The bible is clear on this issue, under the new covenant it is only one wife that is allowed any additional one is adultery which u must return them to go marry their own husband properly because by scripture u are not their God's ordained husband.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 12:33pm On Dec 17, 2017
Pierohandsome:
u said I'm arguing. the topic states "is marriage restitution scriptural??"
pls prove ur point biblically sir.
why did u say God doesn't recognize them @ the bolded??
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by Pierohandsome: 12:47pm On Dec 17, 2017
lonikit:Mat 19:4-6
The above scripture gave us a clear picture abt hw many partners should be involve in marriage. The above scripture clearly stated that it is between a man and a woman ,not women. It said they two shall become one ,not they 3 or they 4 shall become one flesh. If the bible says 1 and u married 2 or 3, must u wait for the bible to tell u to return them b4 u believe it is not right?
Whn u miss ur way u have to retrace it and not continuing in it. As far as the scripture is concerned the other 2 are not recognized by God because the bible made us to uNderstand that it is only meant for a man and a woman ,so the other 2 are jst in adulterous relationship as far as God is concerned.
10 Likes
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 1:01pm On Dec 17, 2017
Pierohandsome:
Jesus quoted from the old testament here sir. and u just said it was permitted on old testament on ur initial post. so wht is the correlation??
it sims u dont understand the question. is there scriptural basis for marriage restitution that is, after marriage.
I'm am not asking for marriage process.(before)
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by Pierohandsome: 1:11pm On Dec 17, 2017
lonikit:common sense is in that verse. If the bible says that shall not steal, and u are in possession of what does not belong to u. Do u need a bible verse to tell u to return it, do u hold on to the stolen item? Common sense wil tell anyone to return it if u really want to repent.
U said it is marriage process, the vers said they 2 shall become one, is that a process or makeup?if he says 2 why making it 3 or 4? And if u have already made it 3 instead of 2 that he commands, do u need Jesus to come and write another bible for u on what to do? The bible says wisdom is profitable to direct.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 1:17pm On Dec 17, 2017
Pierohandsome:
so why didn't God frown at those that practised it earlier bcus it obvious Jesus quoted from the old testament. besides, he was teaching them that there is no room for divorce bfr he quoted it.
hope u knw they asked him whether they can divorce bfr he quoted that portion from old testament
6 Likes
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by Pierohandsome: 1:32pm On Dec 17, 2017
lonikit:we are drawing 2 lessons frm that one verse, we did not only learn abt God's position abt divorce, we also learn abt the makeup of a proper marriage. A proper marriage is the one between a man and a woman by joining the 2 of them to become 1 and not 3 to become 1 according to that verse so we dnt need anyother scripture on this subject, it is clear.
Unless u are looking for a scripture to soothe ur action which u cannot find any than this mathew 19:4-6.
5 Likes
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 1:57pm On Dec 17, 2017
Pierohandsome:the fact that Jesus draws his teaching from the old testament on divorce makes us understand that once u are married, u are not allowed to divorce again.
God says he hates divorce.
so, its gud to marry one but if u marry more than one bfr u got born again, there is no room for divorce anywhere in the bible.
marriage is a non essential tin
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 5:34pm On Dec 17, 2017
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 5:34pm On Dec 17, 2017
lonikit:
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by asuustrike2009: 1:36pm On Dec 18, 2017
Pierohandsome:From beginning of creation it had being one man one wife. God’s plan is one man and woman (wife) for life (Genesis 2). . Genesis 2:23-24 says that a man shall leave his father and his mother, and shall cleave unto his wife. God did not say that man was to be joined to his “wives.” He said that man was to be joined to his wife. That is one and only one.Jehovah over looked the men of old in old testament but it wasn't his original design
10 Likes
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 2:34pm On Dec 18, 2017
asuustrike2009:so since jehova overlooked them and he says he hate divorce. are we now allowed after marrying more Dan one before we got born again to divorce.??
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by analize701: 2:37pm On Dec 18, 2017
lonikit:Which Bible passage says that it is called Restitution?
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by analize701: 2:38pm On Dec 18, 2017
lonikit:I think you should have been the first to post Scriptures backing your OP.
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by analize701: 2:41pm On Dec 18, 2017
lonikit:Lolzzz. He has told you that the first wife was the recognised spouse before God, every other one is sin hence, if the man gets saved, the others shd leave.
2 Likes
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 2:44pm On Dec 18, 2017
analize701:
I'm not convinced sir. wht do u call other wives bfr God.??
was racheal not recognized by God??
5 Likes
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by asuustrike2009: 8:22pm On Dec 18, 2017
lonikit:The mind of God from creation is one man one wife.The Bible verse given is an illustration
3 Likes
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 8:27pm On Dec 18, 2017
asuustrike2009:u hav not answered. after marrying them are u allowed to divorce since he said hate divorce??
2 Likes
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by frosbel2: 8:28pm On Dec 18, 2017
lonikit:
You married them legally, they are your wives, in fact, if you are financially capable, you can marry another wife -
As far as you did not marry or steal another man's wife, you need not make any restitution.
Don't listen to those Pentecostal hypocrites who parrot these untruths while indulging in all sorts of sexual perversion including adultery.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 2:59pm
,,
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by PSTEMMA1960(m): 5:31pm
lonikit:first of all i want u to know that Jesus never told Zacchaeus to give half of his property to the poor or restore x4 of whatever he has taken from anyone..
let's put it this way, if a man married 2 wives and the 2 wives have all giving birth to grow up children, and latter the man gives his life to christ, do u expect him to divorce the second wife and also disown the children he had with her？
if u have already married b4 without knowing God we call it the days of ignorance, and the bible says that the time of ignorance that God overlooks..
u have to take care of all of them as ur wives with thier children, God is nt a wicked man who is always looking 4 a reason to punish u or send us to hell..
20 Likes
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by lonikit: 7:56pm
PSTEMMA1960:
thank sir
|Re: Is Marriage Restitution For Men With 2 Or More Wives Actually Scriptural? by GoodMuyis(m): 8:27pm
lonikit:
Matt 19vs8
He saith unto them, Moses because of the hardness of your hearts suffered you to put away your wives: but from the beginning it was not so.
If are in possession of two or more women as spouse, it's left to you to do what the spirit lead you.
frosbel2 is lying no church will force you to put away any woman, BUT the truth will preach to you and the decision is left for you to take.
The only sanction is that you are not eligible to hold and position in church and that is Biblical principles
5 Likes
