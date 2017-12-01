₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by levrin: 11:42am
Former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo’s wife, Adaeze Yobo shared these beautiful new photos with her kids as they stepped out.
One showed them all dabbing for the camera and it’s adorable.
1 Like
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by biacan(f): 11:44am
Those kids are everything
2 Likes
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by itspzpics(m): 12:48pm
Oya wo
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by MISSCONGENIALITY(f): 2:52pm
If I can just still that little boy standing in front of their mother, I will live Nigeria for good. That's Tue gas when children are fun to be with. They will kill you with questions. Some annoying and some very tricky. God please give me children soon abeg
6 Likes
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by AdroitTee(m): 3:31pm
They don bellefull naa... Y den no o dab
7 Likes
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by GreatDreams: 6:08pm
�
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by Mcsenior(m): 6:08pm
Happy Family
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by Hades2016(m): 6:09pm
Yobo pls take her to the other room again
3 Likes
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by sisisioge: 6:10pm
Cute...na leg the littlest darling there carry dab her own.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by Osinowoosibanjo(m): 6:10pm
Amen.
MISSCONGENIALITY:
1 Like
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by donblade85555(m): 6:10pm
This is money speaking.
Oh God let 30 billion fall on my account
anyway
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by jerrybakermillz(m): 6:11pm
Nice
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by giftcardstrader(m): 6:11pm
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by devigblegble: 6:11pm
How is this going to change the cabbage they offering us in 2019, pls say #no to Atiku, no to buhari #
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by Oblitz(m): 6:11pm
beautiful
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by Akinlekanwr(m): 6:14pm
I thought we stopped 'dabbing'
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by Jaykolo10(m): 6:18pm
devigblegble:Then yes to who??
1 Like
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by onatisi(m): 6:20pm
if you no get money, hide your face
(I hide my face)
Make another man pikin, run my race
1 Like
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by noblealuu: 6:20pm
MISSCONGENIALITY:
God will grant your heart desires in Jesus Name. A set of identical twin. Coz ama twin masef...
2 Likes
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by Laple0541(m): 6:22pm
The baby is not dabbing, is s/he not part of the kids?
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by Deo1986(m): 6:32pm
She has bowleg
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by eliadekx(m): 6:36pm
3much swagalicious kids
1 Like
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by DoubleSixMUZIK(m): 6:45pm
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by Hayose: 6:57pm
that her dap na die
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by Joemetry(m): 7:00pm
HARD WORK OUTPUT...
|Re: Joseph Yobo’s Wife, Adaeze And Their Kids Dab In Beautiful New Photo by MISSCONGENIALITY(f): 7:05pm
noblealuu:Ameeeeem ooo.
Thanks brother
(0) (Reply)
