Singer, Chidinma Ekile who is currently on a music break took to her Instagram page to show off her new hairstyle. The singer who featured in a new movie produced by Kunle Afolayan titled ''The Bridge'' is looking young, pretty in this new hair style.



∆ A whole chidinma... No album no singles but hairstyles... She try!! ∆ 13 Likes

Tecno sister 3 Likes



Let her keep changing hair and baby sitting for flavour, she will soon auction her "virginity " at E bay for some living allowance This one's career has wrapped up like Suya.Let her keep changing hair and baby sitting for flavour, she will soon auction her "virginity " at E bay for some living allowance 10 Likes 1 Share





Been looking at it since I clicked on this thread This her shoe thoBeen looking at it since I clicked on this thread 4 Likes

Those shoes 2 Likes

Stop castigating sombori whose lifestyle is 10x better than yours...

She dies today, African will mourn her.

But you, Not even NL wii notice.. Go GET A LIFE BRO. Stop castigating sombori whose lifestyle is 10x better than yours...She dies today, African will mourn her.But you, Not even NL wii notice.. Go GET A LIFE BRO. 26 Likes 1 Share

But you, Not even NL wii notice.. Go GET A LIFE BRO. I reject it.

Back to sender. I reject it.Back to sender. 1 Like

Girlllllllll.... no no no

her shoes tho

i just keep wondering...

Abeg, go look urself for mirror! Abeg, go look urself for mirror!

This lady us just too beautiful, make up or not...

Chidinma is a true definition of money miss road.





Nothing special about her, except her painful history of ditching her choir master boyfriend after winning MTN project fame. Chidinma is a true definition of money miss road.Nothing special about her, except her painful history of ditching her choir master boyfriend after winning MTN project fame. 3 Likes

Ok...Fine pikin with creativity

1 minute silence for ThreeBear



Negro please! Show some mercy 2 Likes

Hmmm shoe





This one just say you are now a model. No more songs always pictures and new hairstyle.



Your time is up. Better get that beautiful behind back to the studio and belt out a hit cos 2018 no time to check time. Talk of slaying in new pics threads

What's with these people and looking at phones. Lose the stupid phone biko

she's just trying to stay relevant..

now that there's no hit song for her for more than a decade the next thing to do is to change hairstyle and make friends with lala and seun to make her trend here 2 Likes 1 Share