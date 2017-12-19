₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,930,729 members, 3,978,597 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 December 2017 at 07:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle (8619 Views)
‘I Was Born Blind’ – Chidinma Ekile Reveals In New Interview With Guardian Magaz / Demola Adedoyin: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her King (Pictured) / Chidinma Ekile's Outfit To Her Friend's Wedding (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by kidap: 12:32pm
The Home Of Nollywood News [Nollyzone.com]
Singer, Chidinma Ekile who is currently on a music break took to her Instagram page to show off her new hairstyle. The singer who featured in a new movie produced by Kunle Afolayan titled ''The Bridge'' is looking young, pretty in this new hair style.
See more photos at http://news.nollyzone.com/chidinma-ekile-shows-off-new-hairstyle/
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by OrestesDante(m): 12:53pm
∆ A whole chidinma... No album no singles but hairstyles... She try!! ∆
13 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by veeveejay(f): 1:05pm
Tecno sister
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Threebear(m): 1:15pm
This one's career has wrapped up like Suya.
Let her keep changing hair and baby sitting for flavour, she will soon auction her "virginity " at E bay for some living allowance
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by niyot124(f): 1:57pm
This her shoe tho
Been looking at it since I clicked on this thread
4 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by IamLaura(f): 2:32pm
Those shoes
2 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by KellyKertz(m): 2:36pm
Threebear:
Stop castigating sombori whose lifestyle is 10x better than yours...
She dies today, African will mourn her.
But you, Not even NL wii notice.. Go GET A LIFE BRO.
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Threebear(m): 2:49pm
KellyKertz:I reject it.
Back to sender.
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Osucoward: 6:03pm
Girlllllllll.... no no no
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by eddieguru(m): 6:03pm
her shoes tho
i just keep wondering...
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Follysho707: 6:03pm
niyot124:
Abeg, go look urself for mirror!
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Pidginwhisper: 6:04pm
Threebear:You been dey blv the Virgin part?
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Oye0404(m): 6:04pm
This lady us just too beautiful, make up or not...
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Phoniex23(f): 6:04pm
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Mcsenior(m): 6:05pm
Visit NaturalRemedyLab for natural remedy for various medical challenges.
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Henry1006(m): 6:05pm
KellyKertz:Why ;DU wicked o
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by UbanmeUdie: 6:05pm
Chidinma is a true definition of money miss road.
Nothing special about her, except her painful history of ditching her choir master boyfriend after winning MTN project fame.
3 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Austinoiz(m): 6:06pm
KellyKertz:Smart response to a nameless fellow
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by jerrybakermillz(m): 6:06pm
Ok...Fine pikin with creativity
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by AdolfHitlerxXx: 6:06pm
KellyKertz:
1 minute silence for ThreeBear
Negro please! Show some mercy
2 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by nonut: 6:06pm
Threebear:You no like better thing?
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:08pm
UbanmeUdie:
Just be yourself
Imitation is never original
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by naijamakossa(m): 6:09pm
Hmmm shoe
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by donblade85555(m): 6:09pm
she is a complete definition of natural beauty
anyway for funny jokes and riddles that will make you laugh like a mad man visit www.laughkillme.com
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by thedondada(m): 6:09pm
This one just say you are now a model. No more songs always pictures and new hairstyle.
Your time is up. Better get that beautiful behind back to the studio and belt out a hit cos 2018 no time to check time. Talk of slaying in new pics threads
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by giftcardstrader(m): 6:11pm
Phoniex23:Guy.
Lol
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by 9jaDoc(f): 6:13pm
What's with these people and looking at phones. Lose the stupid phone biko
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by SwayG: 6:15pm
she's just trying to stay relevant..
now that there's no hit song for her for more than a decade the next thing to do is to change hairstyle and make friends with lala and seun to make her trend here
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Olibboy: 6:17pm
I wonder who dey Bleep her
This Sexy Nigerian Medical Personnel Photos Are Making Guys Go Gaga Crazy On IG / I Will Bury Your Career Vic O Tells Falz – See What Happaned / Popular And Most Favourite Wrestler John Cena Is Dead
Viewing this topic: donneco(m), jessyz(f), FlyTee(m), neetahRay(f), mrmachine, reginaeb, kalchuka, classysupanova(f), Prime4Val(m), magajiumar4real, ChiefPiiko(m), tunisbaba(m), Sleezwizz, Doris25, uniquelyspecial(m), MissCokie(f), emmyclassic(m), kingblessed0, PapaNnamdi, Hambat, LadyH(f), oyesam2004(m), Stemalex(m), Chible17(f), MonsieurCoder, Novelle, FRESHG(m), MRXELA(m), Lemonade01(m), Mysticluv(f), lumydee44, peluhmii(f), youngelder(m), UniqueMB(f), TMDavidWest(f), jesusdiedLOL(m), Josenice(m), mesoprogress(m), chidiebere2020(m), evanstical and 57 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10