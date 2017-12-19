₦airaland Forum

Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by kidap: 12:32pm
Singer, Chidinma Ekile who is currently on a music break took to her Instagram page to show off her new hairstyle. The singer who featured in a new movie produced by Kunle Afolayan titled ''The Bridge'' is looking young, pretty in this new hair style.

See more photos at http://news.nollyzone.com/chidinma-ekile-shows-off-new-hairstyle/

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by OrestesDante(m): 12:53pm
grin

angry


∆ A whole chidinma... No album no singles but hairstyles... She try!! ∆

13 Likes

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by veeveejay(f): 1:05pm
Tecno sister

3 Likes

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Threebear(m): 1:15pm
This one's career has wrapped up like Suya.
Let her keep changing hair and baby sitting for flavour, she will soon auction her "virginity " at E bay for some living allowance grin

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by niyot124(f): 1:57pm
This her shoe tho grin cheesy

Been looking at it since I clicked on this thread

4 Likes

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by IamLaura(f): 2:32pm
Those shoes kiss

2 Likes

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by KellyKertz(m): 2:36pm
Threebear:
This one's career has wrapped up like Suya.
Let her keep changing hair and baby sitting for flavour, she will soon auction her "virginity " at E bay for some living allowance grin

Stop castigating sombori whose lifestyle is 10x better than yours...
She dies today, African will mourn her.
But you, Not even NL wii notice.. Go GET A LIFE BRO.

26 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Threebear(m): 2:49pm
KellyKertz:


Stop castigating sombori whose lifestyle is 10x better than yours...
She dies today, African will mourn her.
But you, Not even NL wii notice.. Go GET A LIFE BRO.
I reject it.
Back to sender.

1 Like

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Osucoward: 6:03pm
Girlllllllll.... no no no
Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by eddieguru(m): 6:03pm
her shoes tho
i just keep wondering...
Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Follysho707: 6:03pm
niyot124:
This her shoe tho grin cheesy

Been looking at it since I clicked on this thread

Abeg, go look urself for mirror!
Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Pidginwhisper: 6:04pm
Threebear:
This one's career has wrapped up like Suya.
Let her keep changing hair and baby sitting for flavour, she will soon auction her "virginity " at E bay for some living allowance grin
You been dey blv the Virgin part?

1 Like

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Oye0404(m): 6:04pm
This lady us just too beautiful, make up or not...
Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Phoniex23(f): 6:04pm
Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Mcsenior(m): 6:05pm
Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Henry1006(m): 6:05pm
KellyKertz:


Stop castigating sombori whose lifestyle is 10x better than yours...
She dies today, African will mourn her.
But you, Not even NL wii notice.. Go GET A LIFE BRO.
Why ;DU wicked o cheesy cheesy
Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by UbanmeUdie: 6:05pm
shocked



Chidinma is a true definition of money miss road.


Nothing special about her, except her painful history of ditching her choir master boyfriend after winning MTN project fame.

3 Likes

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Austinoiz(m): 6:06pm
KellyKertz:


Stop castigating sombori whose lifestyle is 10x better than yours...
She dies today, African will mourn her.
But you, Not even NL wii notice.. Go GET A LIFE BRO.
Smart response to a nameless fellow

1 Like

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by jerrybakermillz(m): 6:06pm
Ok...Fine pikin with creativity
Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by AdolfHitlerxXx: 6:06pm
KellyKertz:


Stop castigating sombori whose lifestyle is 10x better than yours...
She dies today, African will mourn her.
But you, Not even NL wii notice.. Go GET A LIFE BRO.

1 minute silence for ThreeBear

Negro please! Show some mercy grin

2 Likes

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by nonut: 6:06pm
Threebear:

I reject it.
Back to sender.
You no like better thing? grin
Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by ZombiePUNISHER: 6:08pm
UbanmeUdie:
shocked


Just be yourself
Imitation is never original

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by naijamakossa(m): 6:09pm
Hmmm shoe
Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by donblade85555(m): 6:09pm
she is a complete definition of natural beauty

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by thedondada(m): 6:09pm
This one just say you are now a model. No more songs always pictures and new hairstyle.

Your time is up. Better get that beautiful behind back to the studio and belt out a hit cos 2018 no time to check time. Talk of slaying in new pics threads
Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by giftcardstrader(m): 6:11pm
Phoniex23:
Guy.
Lol
Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by 9jaDoc(f): 6:13pm
What's with these people and looking at phones. Lose the stupid phone biko
Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by SwayG: 6:15pm
she's just trying to stay relevant..
now that there's no hit song for her for more than a decade the next thing to do is to change hairstyle and make friends with lala and seun to make her trend here

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chidinma Ekile Shows Off Her New Hairstyle by Olibboy: 6:17pm
I wonder who dey Bleep her

