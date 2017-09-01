₦airaland Forum

Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by zoho23(f): 4:30pm


The beautiful singer took to IG to share photos of herself holidaying in Zanzibar just days after showig off her 'King.'

More photos below:





More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/09/chidinma-ekile-holidays-in-zanzibar.html

4 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 5:35pm
hmmm... chidinma looking so hot

4 Likes

Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:46pm
okay
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by Bitchiamjay(m): 7:55pm
I don't know why I so much heart this lady cheesy

#YOLO

1 Like

Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by sotall(m): 8:27pm
Who is she sef??

Because those of us that schooled in France don't know her

1 Like

Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 8:27pm
Cucumber Chidinma
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:27pm
Ok but in other news, We are still waiting for Arsenal to start the match, Seems Arsene Wenger doesn't want his boys to play Europa oo

19 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by Flashh: 8:28pm
At her very young age with no child, her Olympus has fallen.

11 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by folakemigeh(f): 8:28pm
Sweet Girl, She just know how to take good care of herself

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by bedmenik: 8:28pm
nairavsdollars:
Cucumber Chidinma
undecided
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by MrRhymes101(m): 8:28pm
she has a unique type of beauty ...wedding MC

1 Like

Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by sirugos(m): 8:28pm
We re busy talking about the impending doom that is about to consume our dear country, the op is busy posting chidimma pic. @ op

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by Naff24(f): 8:28pm
She's adding up! Cute pics wink
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 8:29pm
grin
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 8:29pm
Her boobs be like say e fall.

1 Like

Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by adepeter2027(m): 8:29pm
Wetin come concern us undecided
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by kafiz1(m): 8:29pm
grin darlin mi,fine bae,wil join u soon ova dere
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by sheyinoni(m): 8:29pm
While some Biafrans decide to kill dia self by demselves other (biafrans) are flexing. Smh
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by Christonjnr(m): 8:29pm
ok
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:29pm
See as those foods on their table dey hungry me
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by mybestlove(m): 8:30pm
R
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by ableguy(m): 8:30pm
grin

Public disgrace is when you seeyour boyfriend
dancing"WO"for indomie officials
just to win Biro & T-shirt

8 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:30pm
angry
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 8:30pm
This girl is beautiful in a calm way...like it just settles on your senses.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by adepeter2027(m): 8:30pm
NothingDoMe:
Her boobs be like say e fall.
E don fall jàre, no be say e b like

1 Like

Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:30pm
NothingDoMe:
Her boobs be like say e fall.
dem don digest nau
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by maamisco(f): 8:30pm
This is my girl! Enjoy ur life my dear. grin
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by Assensio(m): 8:31pm
i no lyk dis woman..make she com ma nack am..only 2 round is enof...jst joking jor..she b fyn gal[sup][/sup][url][/url][url][/url]
Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:31pm
Cool!

