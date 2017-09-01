₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,878,055 members, 3,790,877 topics. Date: Thursday, 14 September 2017 at 10:07 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) (17377 Views)
Regina Daniels Relaxes By The Poolside As She Holidays In USA / Chidinma Ekile Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday / Chidinma Ekile Poses With Awilo Logomba (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by zoho23(f): 4:30pm
The beautiful singer took to IG to share photos of herself holidaying in Zanzibar just days after showig off her 'King.'
More photos below:
More @ http://trendinghelm.blogspot.com/2017/09/chidinma-ekile-holidays-in-zanzibar.html
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 5:35pm
hmmm... chidinma looking so hot
4 Likes
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 7:46pm
okay
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by Bitchiamjay(m): 7:55pm
I don't know why I so much heart this lady
#YOLO
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by sotall(m): 8:27pm
Who is she sef??
Because those of us that schooled in France don't know her
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 8:27pm
Cucumber Chidinma
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:27pm
Ok but in other news, We are still waiting for Arsenal to start the match, Seems Arsene Wenger doesn't want his boys to play Europa oo
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by Flashh: 8:28pm
At her very young age with no child, her Olympus has fallen.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by folakemigeh(f): 8:28pm
Sweet Girl, She just know how to take good care of herself
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by bedmenik: 8:28pm
nairavsdollars:
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by MrRhymes101(m): 8:28pm
she has a unique type of beauty ...wedding MC
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by sirugos(m): 8:28pm
We re busy talking about the impending doom that is about to consume our dear country, the op is busy posting chidimma pic. @ op
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by Naff24(f): 8:28pm
She's adding up! Cute pics
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 8:29pm
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by NothingDoMe: 8:29pm
Her boobs be like say e fall.
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by adepeter2027(m): 8:29pm
Wetin come concern us
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by kafiz1(m): 8:29pm
darlin mi,fine bae,wil join u soon ova dere
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by sheyinoni(m): 8:29pm
While some Biafrans decide to kill dia self by demselves other (biafrans) are flexing. Smh
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by Christonjnr(m): 8:29pm
ok
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:29pm
See as those foods on their table dey hungry me
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by mybestlove(m): 8:30pm
R
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by ableguy(m): 8:30pm
Public disgrace is when you seeyour boyfriend
dancing"WO"for indomie officials
just to win Biro & T-shirt
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 8:30pm
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 8:30pm
This girl is beautiful in a calm way...like it just settles on your senses.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by adepeter2027(m): 8:30pm
NothingDoMe:E don fall jàre, no be say e b like
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 8:30pm
NothingDoMe:dem don digest nau
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by maamisco(f): 8:30pm
This is my girl! Enjoy ur life my dear.
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by Assensio(m): 8:31pm
i no lyk dis woman..make she com ma nack am..only 2 round is enof...jst joking jor..she b fyn gal[sup][/sup][url][/url][url][/url]
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Holidays In Zanzibar (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:31pm
Cool!
Richard Mofe Damijo Plans Returns To Acting Soon / Nigerian Celebrities And Google Popularity: Any Results? / Meet 60 Years Old Actress Who Looks Like 20 Years Old Woman [must See Photos]
Viewing this topic: mdbabah2008(m), luglio, Sunshine009, jintah4real(m), squad1, Raxxye(m), emmybliz(m), Davephilips(m), VictorAB, sugarsoul(m), Yksoul(m), SBJoji(m), Timidolski(m), Tjshizzle, bienimac, kaydon01(m), MasterEmmanu3l(m), majekdom2, nanyya5000(f), Muzanga(f), ngoziu(f), Ladyjumong(f), kayfuture, brianok(m), ayhorpharms, mukina2, Ucheizzy(m), Tobyjagz, Gentlebabs(m), ohiza, tylesh(f), BigBossMan(m), ojtech, JerryTemi(f), Firstgentleman1(m), dadee007(m), NwaAroOkeigbo(m), tuna4servi(m), Jonwesley(m), Jilov(m), yebo, stanjohn57, Killurself, SmartHomes(m), gloriteyemi(m), lewizylee(m), Vanquay, kaysy(m), getty02, kaka22(m), tobbies, Meridien09, Sunglass20(f), cooljoe(m), mustoupha(m), mambani, Cyberrex(m), animides, zubydave(m), Teeboy22(m), commoditiesnig, andyanders, fikayormie, kowasco(m), Akemmi(m), Dynamite02, sunkannmi, justjentle(m), dollz(f), MrSonik, lastkidconcepts, vic224real, Agbalanze(m), lovelyebony, isaacsegun(m), imstrong1 and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20