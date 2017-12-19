₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by agarawu23(m): 2:06pm
These two brothers went missing after Friday jumat prayer last week around mile12 Lagos and are yet to be found.
If found, please take them to the nearest police station or call 08123502293.
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by Fynestboi: 2:09pm
By God's grace both of them would be found.
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by Yeligray(m): 2:11pm
So they went to pray on their own without a guardian?
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by ammyluv2002(f): 2:16pm
Fynestboi:
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by rifasenate11(m): 2:25pm
I hope they will be found..
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by kudsweet(f): 3:59pm
Insha Allah, they will be found unharmed
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by mayowascholar: 3:59pm
God will find them.
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by OrestesDante(m): 4:00pm
∆ Whosoever had gone out with those kids should be blamed... What sort of carelessness is that.
By God's grace they'll be found ∆
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by joenor(m): 4:00pm
Pls ooo, anyone with useful info should... Not to worry, I pray they are fine where ever they are.
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by EmmaLege: 4:00pm
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by zolonzo85(m): 4:01pm
Na wa oooh
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by Trustme2(m): 4:01pm
We pray for their safety
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by Mrkumareze(m): 4:01pm
Allah locate sharp sharp
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by Follysho707: 4:04pm
Damn it.. for dis December time? Hmm.. God protect them. I pray they're not in the hands of the Ritualists.
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by Esomchi44(m): 4:06pm
Ghana tinz
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by sKeetz(m): 4:08pm
Soft work
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by Alao046(m): 4:12pm
OnyeOGA:which god is ur strength, is it d god that could not help himself when he was hanged and nailed like a pig and slaughtered like a cow by ordinary jews, is dat d lord u say is ur strength. U are not normal
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by davit: 4:17pm
BS
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by Dunkofia20(m): 4:24pm
Pls we need to look for this kids fast before they will mine their skull,pls I did not call name o
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by Mysselff2: 4:26pm
OnyeOGA:
I know how annoying it feels cos you can't delete it yourself,however the moronic mod will soon free you of that stupid tag cos of the negative publicity you're giving them.Trust me,it always works
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by Chukazu: 4:26pm
There shall be no loss!
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by J0hnTrevolt(m): 4:27pm
Please search for them in Ogun state.
May they be found in one piece with the heads intact.
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by jerflakes(m): 4:28pm
Ábōkì children
Future terrorists
I hate Islam
Useless religion of smelly people
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by J0hnTrevolt(m): 4:30pm
jerflakes:I had to
Then again I had to
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by loomer: 4:30pm
Since Friday sha.
God no turn your back on us
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by jerflakes(m): 4:31pm
J0hnTrevolt:
You be sure boy
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by Hades2016(m): 4:33pm
All this kind story da tire me ... Didn't their parents want to the prayer with them or is their mom all this lazy girls that can't take care of their kids ? You going to be found in Jesus name
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by shomutuski(m): 4:35pm
OnyeOGA:
smh
so much write up and little sense.
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by OnyeOGA(m): 4:38pm
shomutuski:smh.
Big head with little brain.
That's why you can't comprehend.
|Re: Two Brothers Missing In Lagos Since Friday (Pictured) by jerflakes(m): 4:40pm
OnyeOGA:
The guy na head slammer
Him brain don dey porous
