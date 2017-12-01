₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by Triton1996(m): 2:16pm
TOPE ALABI COMPLETES MULTIMILLION NAIRA EDIFICE…MOVES IN DEC. 28TH
http://www.saharaweeklyng.com/tope-alabi-completes-multimillion-naira-edifice-moves-dec-28th/
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by DrinkLimca(m): 2:24pm
Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid..
10 Likes
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by duduade: 2:32pm
DrinkLimca:
are you the one who banged it thoroughly
24 Likes
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by squarelead(m): 2:33pm
DrinkLimca:Say only what you know. I wonder why people jump into conclusion like diving into a pool.
11 Likes
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by nerodenero: 3:04pm
DrinkLimca:Just ordinary Limca and you are this 'high', what if you drink something stronger, then your madness will supercede that of Nwaamipe. Let me help you a bit, this might reset your head. Oya, take this...
116 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by OrestesDante(m): 3:08pm
DrinkLimca:
∆ Trying to Stay relevant either good or bad ∆
9 Likes
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by Evablizin(f): 3:10pm
DrinkLimca:
Heyeh,your new dawn never start.
9 Likes
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by Treasure17(m): 4:05pm
DrinkLimca:Low grade minds everywhere. Why vilifying her. SMH . No respect for womanhood
4 Likes
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by tellwisdom: 5:43pm
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by greenvillle: 5:43pm
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by DIKEnaWAR: 5:44pm
And are we supposed to move in with her?
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by Kobicove(m): 5:44pm
ttt
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by Ruggedfitness: 5:53pm
She completed her multimillion house while some Nigerians are crying about recession.
Shows that life is different for everyone
In Other News
Here Is How To Fall Asleep In One Minute
www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/here-is-how-to-fall-asleep-in-one-minute.html
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by Kevosky: 5:53pm
...and how is that any of my business?
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by molas02: 5:53pm
DrinkLimca:as ur mother is been bang through out d year. not pay but pained. ur mum loose Tope gained
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by KingOfThePay(m): 5:53pm
I am a conc Hiphop head/fan but yet sometimes i find myself liking and listening to this Ladies songs...
Songs like Adake Dajo are always on repeat whenever am in mood.. I love that song especially the part it ends...
How about Omo ranti, Oroku Tuntun, & of of recent Aye le and alot others...
It doesn't matter the Genre, when you do Good music Good heads reckon. Enjoy woman
7 Likes
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by dontbothermuch: 5:53pm
DrinkLimca:Any proof?
1 Like
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by akinboyo: 5:53pm
Trust same words form you to your sisters! Animal in human skin!
DrinkLimca:
2 Likes
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by Uyiii: 5:53pm
Kobicove:you're obsessed with thin tall Tony, see wetin human being take book space out of the many other things in the world
gayLusacsLaw
dude meet Lai to restructure things o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by jeamie(m): 5:53pm
DrinkLimca:The day you start condemning people, people start condemning you.
Thank God for the Bible!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by Uyiii: 5:53pm
1 Like
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by davodyguy: 5:53pm
nerodenero:
lol. He combined urine of cow into that Limca, that why he became high on madness.
What a silly comment from him
1 Like
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by janellemonae: 5:54pm
Sooooo wheres the house?
1 Like
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by herdekunley9ja(m): 5:54pm
DrinkLimca:
What a pity!!! This guy has later run mad before this 2017 runs out
3 Likes
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by Hayah: 5:54pm
Truly a pacesetter in terms of soundtrack
Current guy now is Shina Irawo
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by davodyguy: 5:54pm
DrinkLimca:
Your case is beyond redemption
2 Likes
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by Kevosky: 5:55pm
... and how is that any of my business?
1 Like
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by giftcardstrader(m): 5:55pm
In other news for your E-cards sales and you are in need of a tested and trust worthy and reliable buyer. Just feel free to check my signature or visit my profile
1 Like
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by Nedfed(m): 5:55pm
DrinkLimca:
2 Likes
|Re: Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 by solpat(m): 5:55pm
Evablizin:
3 Likes 2 Shares
