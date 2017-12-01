Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tope Alabi Builds A House At Fagba, Lagos, Moves In December 28 (18514 Views)

Davido Builds A House For Utibe Who Sang ‘IF’ (Photos) / Tope Alabi's Mother Is Dead (Photos) / Tope Alabi Pictured With Cece Winans (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

TOPE ALABI COMPLETES MULTIMILLION NAIRA EDIFICE…MOVES IN DEC. 28TH



Ace gospel singer, Tope Alabi is arguably in a festive moment and this is not unconnected to the fact that the award winning act has just finished building a multi million naira edifice at Fagba, Lagos State.



Insiders squealed to Sahara Weekly that the delectable gospel musician has completed her property she embarked on two years ago. Sitting atop two plots of land, we learnt she acquired the land two years ago and laid the foundation immediately.



According to our source, she invested most of the proceedings from her shows on this property and her musical career. The insider informed us that she would commission the new edifice precisely on Thursday, December 28th, 2017 and would pack out of her current apartment which she bought years ago.

TOPE ALABI was born on the 27th October, 1970 in Lagos State. Her parents are Pa Joseph Akinyele Obayomi and Madam Agnes Kehinde Obayomi. She was the only daughter out of the three children in the family. She hails from Yewa, Imeko of Ogun State. She obtained her West Africa School Certificate (WAEC) at Oba Akinyele Memorial High School, Bashorun Anlugbua, Ibadan in the year 1986. Thereafter, she proceeded to The Polythecnic , Ibadan where she studied Mass Communication and graduated in the year 1990. She pursued her educational attainment with all seriousness and dedication it deserves because her parents were disciplinarians of the highest order. Between 1982 to 1984 during her secondary school days and because of her interest in music and drama, Tope Alabi joined the then “Jesters International” ( Jacob, Papilolo & Aderupoko) group at Ibadan, where she got her initial training and experience in drama. She worked briefly with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) Ibadan as a correspondent under the supervision of Mr. Yanju Adegbite. She also worked at NTA Channel 7 Tejuosho (Now NTA Channel 10, Lagos) between 1990 & 1991. She worked with Centrespread Advertising Limited, at Ilupeju area of Lagos and worked with this Company within the year 1991 – 1992; she has worked with Re-Union Nigeria Limited, Gbagada, Lagos. Patricia Temitope Alabi came back into the Theartre Art profession as she joined the prestigious “Alade Aromire Theartre Group” in 1994. Here, she was able to distinguish herself as a gifted and talented actress and singer. At Alade Aromire Thearre Group, Tope Alabi was exposed to all the core area of drama and acting profession.



She was involved in various film productions, stage drama and most importantly the soundtrack production with which she was well known and considered as an authority in the Nigeria Yoruba Movie industry today. If there is anything Tope Alabi would be ever grateful for while with the Alade Aromire Threatre Group, it’s her exposure to and subsequent domination of the Yoruba Movie soundtrack production. Tope Alabi has been invited by various writers, producers and directors in the Yoruba movie industry to write and perform sound tracks for their various movies, she had to her credit to date, about 350 soundtracks which she had composed for various Yoruba movies. It would be of note to state here that Tope Alabi is the pacesetter of soundtracks in the Yoruba Home Video Industry.

http://www.saharaweeklyng.com/tope-alabi-completes-multimillion-naira-edifice-moves-dec-28th/ 7 Likes 2 Shares

Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid.. 10 Likes

DrinkLimca:

Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid..

are you the one who banged it thoroughly are you the one who banged it thoroughly 24 Likes

DrinkLimca:

Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid.. Say only what you know. I wonder why people jump into conclusion like diving into a pool. Say only what you know. I wonder why people jump into conclusion like diving into a pool. 11 Likes

DrinkLimca:

Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid.. Just ordinary Limca and you are this 'high', what if you drink something stronger, then your madness will supercede that of Nwaamipe. Let me help you a bit, this might reset your head. Oya, take this... Just ordinary Limca and you are this 'high', what if you drink something stronger, then your madness will supercede that of Nwaamipe. Let me help you a bit, this might reset your head. Oya, take this... 116 Likes 10 Shares

DrinkLimca:

Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid..







∆ Trying to Stay relevant either good or bad ∆ 9 Likes

DrinkLimca:

Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid..



Heyeh,your new dawn never start. Heyeh,your new dawn never start. 9 Likes

DrinkLimca:

Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid.. Low grade minds everywhere. Why vilifying her. SMH . No respect for womanhood Low grade minds everywhere. Why vilifying her. SMH . No respect for womanhood 4 Likes

And are we supposed to move in with her? 5 Likes 2 Shares

ttt

She completed her multimillion house while some Nigerians are crying about recession .

Shows that life is different for everyone



In Other News

Here Is How To Fall Asleep In One Minute

www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/here-is-how-to-fall-asleep-in-one-minute.html Shows that life is different for everyoneIn Other News

...and how is that any of my business?

DrinkLimca:

Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid.. as ur mother is been bang through out d year. not pay but pained. ur mum loose Tope gained as ur mother is been bang through out d year. not pay but pained. ur mum loose Tope gained 8 Likes 1 Share

I am a conc Hiphop head/fan but yet sometimes i find myself liking and listening to this Ladies songs...



Songs like Adake Dajo are always on repeat whenever am in mood.. I love that song especially the part it ends...



How about Omo ranti, Oroku Tuntun, & of of recent Aye le and alot others...



It doesn't matter the Genre, when you do Good music Good heads reckon. Enjoy woman 7 Likes

DrinkLimca:

Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid.. Any proof? Any proof? 1 Like

DrinkLimca:

Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid.. Trust same words form you to your sisters! Animal in human skin! 2 Likes

Kobicove:

ttt you're obsessed with thin tall Tony, see wetin human being take book space out of the many other things in the world

gayLusacsLaw

dude meet Lai to restructure things o you're obsessed with thin tall Tony, see wetin human being take book space out of the many other things in the worlddude meet Lai to restructure things o 1 Like 1 Share

DrinkLimca:

Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid.. The day you start condemning people, people start condemning you.

Thank God for the Bible! The day you start condemning people, people start condemning you.Thank God for the Bible! 1 Like 1 Share

1 Like

nerodenero:

Just ordinary Limca and you are this 'high', what if you drink something stronger, then your madness will supercede that of Nwaamipe. Let me help you a bit, this might reset your head. Oya, take this...

lol. He combined urine of cow into that Limca, that why he became high on madness.



What a silly comment from him lol. He combined urine of cow into that Limca, that why he became high on madness.What a silly comment from him 1 Like

Sooooo wheres the house? 1 Like

DrinkLimca:

Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid..

What a pity!!! This guy has later run mad before this 2017 runs out What a pity!!! This guy has later run mad before this 2017 runs out 3 Likes

Truly a pacesetter in terms of soundtrack







Current guy now is Shina Irawo

DrinkLimca:

Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid..

Your case is beyond redemption Your case is beyond redemption 2 Likes

... and how is that any of my business? 1 Like

In other news for your E-cards sales and you are in need of a tested and trust worthy and reliable buyer. Just feel free to check my signature or visit my profile 1 Like

DrinkLimca:

Years of thorough banging of her vagina has finally paid.. 2 Likes