|Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by kidap: 2:53pm
Cute Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, is not just a comedian who has been entertaining his fans on social media, but he is also a cheerful giver.
The actor was spotted in the streets of Lagos giving out cash to old woman,young youth etc.
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by KellyKertz(m): 3:11pm
Good man
Profcamsey:
Why are you so pained? you that cannot leave cmon #10 or #20 change for pure water hawkers.. EwuAwusa
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 3:19pm
Good man, God bless you
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by veeveejay(f): 3:26pm
Movie script
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Profcamsey(m): 3:45pm
Why broadcasting it? Smh. Unaccepted by God.
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by morereb10: 4:04pm
nice one bro
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Esomchi44(m): 4:04pm
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 4:04pm
heard he was sent by Mrs Ogechi Ololo. How many people can remember her?
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by iampeter8(m): 4:04pm
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 4:04pm
This guy doesn't act like when he was a child
So where did he get all these money he is sharing
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Milllz: 4:05pm
Irrespective of the media coverage. We need more of this in our society. Not more tithe eating pastors.
It’s only in Nigeria we have more Churches than schools and industries combined.
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by ODVanguard: 4:05pm
He better be careful. Kidnappers aren't smiling.
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 4:05pm
∆ Childishness... If you know you're rich enough... Start a foundation..
I hope this sharing of money is not what I'm thinking... ∆
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Nuhusky: 4:05pm
Givers never lack
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by kenkool(m): 4:05pm
Profcamsey:Shut up!
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by engrdosmen01(m): 4:06pm
Profcamsey:
Keep Quite
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Follysho707: 4:06pm
If I get money ehn... I for do pass am.
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by xreal: 4:06pm
Where is Evans sef?
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 4:06pm
he is challenging others celebrities that is why he posted? And dont speak for God
Profcamsey:
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by jide219(m): 4:06pm
Maye don' pay
Abeg who get legit picker make e holla @ me
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 4:06pm
Good one
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 4:06pm
Someone said that he was sent by the Commissioner for Happiness...is this true?
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by olaoyinloye(m): 4:06pm
Nice gesture
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by MVLOX(m): 4:06pm
Its a gud gesture but y make it public? It makes it look like publicity stunts pulled by politicians
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by mayowascholar: 4:06pm
my own boo?
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Prinzyy: 4:06pm
Is he giving money to his accomodators? Nice one my fellow developer
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 4:06pm
nairavsdollars:and him being Junior
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Rossburg(m): 4:07pm
Only if our Polithiefcians been dey do like this
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 4:07pm
Do it in secret said the Almighty. Doesn't how you view in but there won't be full reward. But there is a reward
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 4:07pm
G
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Marcofranz(m): 4:07pm
Nice move . Hope he is not trying to use their destiny by giving them change.
|Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by sunvick(m): 4:07pm
The good will of a mans heart will always bring him good luck.
God bless you bro!!!
