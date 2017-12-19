Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) (11854 Views)

Cute Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, is not just a comedian who has been entertaining his fans on social media, but he is also a cheerful giver.



The actor was spotted in the streets of Lagos giving out cash to old woman,young youth etc.





See more photos at http://news.nollyzone.com/actor-williams-uchemba-hits-street-lagos-give-cash/





Profcamsey:

Why broadcasting it? Smh. Unaccepted by God.

Why are you so pained? you that cannot leave cmon #10 or #20 change for pure water hawkers.. EwuAwusa Good man

Good man, God bless you 2 Likes

Movie script 2 Likes 1 Share

nice one bro

heard he was sent by Mrs Ogechi Ololo. How many people can remember her? 1 Like

This guy doesn't act like when he was a child



So where did he get all these money he is sharing 3 Likes 2 Shares

Irrespective of the media coverage. We need more of this in our society. Not more tithe eating pastors.



It’s only in Nigeria we have more Churches than schools and industries combined. 9 Likes

He better be careful. Kidnappers aren't smiling. 3 Likes









∆ Childishness... If you know you're rich enough... Start a foundation..



I hope this sharing of money is not what I'm thinking... ∆ 1 Like

Givers never lack 1 Like

Why broadcasting it? Smh. Unaccepted by God. Shut up! Shut up! 17 Likes

Why broadcasting it? Smh. Unaccepted by God.

Keep Quite Keep Quite 20 Likes

If I get money ehn... I for do pass am.

Where is Evans sef? 1 Like

Why broadcasting it? Smh. Unaccepted by God. he is challenging others celebrities that is why he posted? And dont speak for God 16 Likes

Maye don' pay

Abeg who get legit picker make e holla @ me

Good one

Someone said that he was sent by the Commissioner for Happiness...is this true?

Nice gesture

Its a gud gesture but y make it public? It makes it look like publicity stunts pulled by politicians 1 Like

my own boo?

Is he giving money to his accomodators? Nice one my fellow developer

nairavsdollars:

and him being Junior

Only if our Polithiefcians been dey do like this

Do it in secret said the Almighty. Doesn't how you view in but there won't be full reward. But there is a reward

Nice move . Hope he is not trying to use their destiny by giving them change.