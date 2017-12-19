₦airaland Forum

Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos)

Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by kidap: 2:53pm
The Home Of Nollywood News [Nollyzone.com]

Cute Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba, is not just a comedian who has been entertaining his fans on social media, but he is also a cheerful giver.

The actor was spotted in the streets of Lagos giving out cash to old woman,young youth etc.


See more photos at http://news.nollyzone.com/actor-williams-uchemba-hits-street-lagos-give-cash/

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by KellyKertz(m): 3:11pm
Good man

*modified*

Profcamsey:
Why broadcasting it? Smh. Unaccepted by God.

Why are you so pained? you that cannot leave cmon #10 or #20 change for pure water hawkers.. EwuAwusa undecided

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 3:19pm
Good man, God bless you

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by veeveejay(f): 3:26pm
Movie script

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Profcamsey(m): 3:45pm
Why broadcasting it? Smh. Unaccepted by God.

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by morereb10: 4:04pm
nice one bro
Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Esomchi44(m): 4:04pm
grin
Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 4:04pm
heard he was sent by Mrs Ogechi Ololo. How many people can remember her?

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by iampeter8(m): 4:04pm
cool cool
Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 4:04pm
This guy doesn't act like when he was a child

So where did he get all these money he is sharing

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Milllz: 4:05pm
Irrespective of the media coverage. We need more of this in our society. Not more tithe eating pastors.

It’s only in Nigeria we have more Churches than schools and industries combined.

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by ODVanguard: 4:05pm
He better be careful. Kidnappers aren't smiling.

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 4:05pm
angry



∆ Childishness... If you know you're rich enough... Start a foundation..

I hope this sharing of money is not what I'm thinking... ∆

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Nuhusky: 4:05pm
Givers never lack

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by kenkool(m): 4:05pm
Profcamsey:
Why broadcasting it? Smh. Unaccepted by God.
Shut up!

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by engrdosmen01(m): 4:06pm
Profcamsey:
Why broadcasting it? Smh. Unaccepted by God.

Keep Quite

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Follysho707: 4:06pm
If I get money ehn... I for do pass am. cheesy
Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by xreal: 4:06pm
Where is Evans sef?

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by NaijaCelebrity: 4:06pm
he is challenging others celebrities that is why he posted? And dont speak for God
Profcamsey:
Why broadcasting it? Smh. Unaccepted by God.

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by jide219(m): 4:06pm
Maye don' pay
Abeg who get legit picker make e holla @ me
Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 4:06pm
Good one smiley
Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 4:06pm
Someone said that he was sent by the Commissioner for Happiness...is this true? grin
Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by olaoyinloye(m): 4:06pm
Nice gesture
Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by MVLOX(m): 4:06pm
Its a gud gesture but y make it public? It makes it look like publicity stunts pulled by politicians

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by mayowascholar: 4:06pm
my own boo?
Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Prinzyy: 4:06pm
Is he giving money to his accomodators? Nice one my fellow developer tongue tongue tongue tongue tongue
Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 4:06pm
nairavsdollars:
heard he was sent by Mrs Ogechi Ololo. How many people can remember her?
and him being Junior
Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Rossburg(m): 4:07pm
Only if our Polithiefcians been dey do like this

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 4:07pm
Do it in secret said the Almighty. Doesn't how you view in but there won't be full reward. But there is a reward
Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 4:07pm
G
Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by Marcofranz(m): 4:07pm
Nice move . Hope he is not trying to use their destiny by giving them change.

Re: Williams Uchemba Shares Money On The Streets Of Lagos (Photos) by sunvick(m): 4:07pm
The good will of a mans heart will always bring him good luck.

God bless you bro!!!

