₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,930,675 members, 3,978,408 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 December 2017 at 05:21 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam (4714 Views)
MAPOLY Students Protest Delay In Semester Examination / Am In 100 Level I Performed Very Poorly In Our First Semester Exam / UNTH Enugu Nursing Students Sent Out Of Hostel For Protesting (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by Amastermovic(m): 3:41pm
*CampusAnchor Newsy*
#BLACKWEEK
#DAY2
*Protest Report*
Greatest Nigerian Students
I think its high time we let the Govt and the school management know that we are fed of this game they are involved in. Its affecting our personal life and if care is not taken things may worsen more than this.
the incident happened this morning when we all gathered at Skating ground to go and have dialogue with the school management most especially the Rector. On getting to school, the gate was locked, we told them at the school gate that we didn't come for Violence, that we are here to see the Rector.
The school gate was opened, on getting there, the school PRO was sighted trying to escape through the bush behind the uncommissioned filling station beside the gate, some students went after him and told him we only wanted to see the Rector, and he complied with us, he was taken down to the school admin with a bike to call the attention of the Rector to the students at the school entrance.
Few minutes later, the CSO brought the Rector in the Campus Security Surveillance hilux bus, open roof, the Rector actually started his speech, but it reached a point where he started acting cunning, so the students shouted that we want you to follow us down to the governor's office, and he actually agreed to do that.
We moved out of the school premises in masses having the Rector amidst us. When we got to Iyana Oloke at the end of the untarred road, some armed policemen approached us and ask that where are we going to, we told them we are heading to the governor's office, and they allowed us to pass. On getting to the tarred road, the person who drove the Hilux suddenly opened the door, and started driving recklessly, hitting students on the road, meanwhile we have close to 20 students at the back of the hilux jeep, some fell down, the bus stepped on some students leg, some from behind. The remaining students at the back of the Hilux were nowhere to be found now.
That was what happened that provoked the students and we mobbed the road and silence everywhere to panseke. On getting there, we met armed policemen fully loaded and set with their gun ready to fire shots at us.
Merciful Nigerians, come and save our lives from oppressors, we are tired, we can't continue to face this sufferness.
See the way police officers are harassing us.
God help us
We recorded about 29 students that were injured right now.
The Rector was not kidnapped, the CSO carried him away.
*Anymarshaun Reporting*
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by Amastermovic(m): 4:03pm
Loading
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by Aieboocaar(m): 4:31pm
Honestly, its xoo tough being a Nigerian
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by Kekx(m): 4:31pm
Why am I so sure that there are still students who'll be shouting "We no go gree!!!, We no go gree!!!!"...While deep down inside their heart, they don't want the exam to start sooner.
They are "I neva jack that man material finish" set of students.
7 Likes
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by CountDooku(m): 4:31pm
sorry
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by JayIlych: 4:31pm
This is what happens when you vote for Buhari. I blame Buhari and APC
3 Likes
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by oshe111(m): 4:31pm
k
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by Mcsenior(m): 4:31pm
Seems I no longer know what brutality means!
The only hope you have is to report NPF to NPF
2 Likes
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by jamexborn(m): 4:31pm
G
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by mayowascholar: 4:31pm
jeez
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by kolafolabi(m): 4:31pm
This is serious..
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by oshe111(m): 4:32pm
Amastermovic:SARS FALL ON U
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by IAmSkinny: 4:32pm
G
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by Nobodys(f): 4:32pm
.
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by michaelwilli(m): 4:32pm
Nigerian institutions and this new kinda dictatorship. Most schools suspending SUG cos dey want absolute power to do absolute nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by loneatar: 4:32pm
Nigerians are stubborn
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by joebroney005(m): 4:32pm
Dis too badt
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by loomer: 4:33pm
No matter how much Una plan peaceful protest for the country, it must end up in injuries or deaths
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by YINKS89(m): 4:33pm
Dis is sewious.... Why Dem open door d rector must b sacked.
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by Hayshoepofo(m): 4:33pm
Space bookers above me I hail Una
Check my signature
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by HermesParis: 4:35pm
Make ena go find one place sit down jawe.... Who education help sef.... Imagine first class BSc graduate re learning trades, yet u guys are fighting to get ond/hnd cert that is as worthless as tissue papers... Go and learn trade nd stop the nuisances
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by LibertyRep: 4:35pm
Hmnn
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by Coldfeets: 4:36pm
Kekx:
You are so sure because you're talking about yourself.
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by Simpledude0847(m): 4:36pm
The guy with the bruised elbow wasn't brutalized. He fell from running on the tarred road. This is the kind of injury guys sustain while playing football. Those that know, know. Having said that, I feel for the students. I have friends there who have complained bitterly about the delay in writing the second semester exams. What I don't suggest is students staging protests, especially MAPOLY students. If care is not taking, most of these students will sleep in cells, get beaten, parents forced to sign undertaking before they are bailed out or in some unfortunate instances, get shot by trigger happy policemen. From the pictures, we could clearly see that the protest is no longer peaceful. What happened to intellectual aluta?
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:38pm
This is now becoming worrisome. Stakeholders in the education sector must not fold their arms as event unfold. Urgent attention should be given to the situation on ground before everything falls apart totally. The voice of the students must as well be heard so as to put an end to the unwanted situation.
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by SLIDEwaxie(m): 4:39pm
U get brutalized abi u fall drag ur body for ground?
Who protest help?
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by iammolise(m): 4:40pm
Na wa
eedrisss don talk am...
" Nigeria jaga jaga, Everything scatter scatter, poor man dey suffer suffer, kposah kposah! Gun shut ina d air " ...
This country tire me
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by nlander01: 4:46pm
Looking for an Auto Mechanic that provides BEST VALUE and MOST RELIABLE auto repairs and services? Look no further
At POISE AUTO CLINIC, our goal is to develop always develop trustworthy professional partnership with our customers to keep their vehicles safe and dependable. Trusting a repair facility with your automotive needs is no small matter as majority of Nigerians have one way or the other been battered by Nigerian Mechanic.
We do everything within our control to build and earn that trust every day, and have been doing it for over 23 years!
We have a team that is led by the Master Auto Technician, Dayo Samuel aka CAR SURGEON-GENERAL (the ‘Irunmole Jagaban’ with over 23 years of Auto Repairs) that strives to uphold these values with every auto service experience.
With such a great track record, why wouldn’t you want to bring your car to us for service, repairs and auto maintenance? Call or schedule service online today!
Poise Auto Clinic | Car Sales | Repairs | Servicing, Maintenance | Branding | Auto Mechanic Training | Auto Parts and Accessories
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by Oyebee91(m): 4:51pm
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by Oyebee91(m): 4:53pm
This one small ....e no rch the one we funaabites do last year August
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by webbb2: 4:54pm
This platform is powerfully created, designed and developed for Single ready to meet and settle down with their soulmates.
If you are a Sugar Daddy, this platform is not for you...
If you are a Sugar Mummy, this platform is not for you...
If you are player boy or Gigolo, this platform is not for you...
If you are already married and still looking to 'sample the lampoo', this platform is not for you...
If you are a 'runs babe', this platform is not for you...
If you are jobless and still job hunting (It is only a man that can provide not only for himself but also for his family should be the one looking forward to settle down. Moreso, a woman looking forward to settle down SHOULD not be a liability to her man!) this platform is not for you...
If you a lady of 25 years and above and ready to settle down with your true love, this platform is for you...
If you a man of 30 years and above and ready to settle down with your true love, this platform is for you...
If you are based in Lagos, Benin, Abuja, Kaduna, P/H, Enugu and ANY PART OF NIGERIA, this platform is for you...
Add me Ola Joseph, the DTW Community Admin on O8163429615 on whatsapp or Telegram
You can also drop you contact here to be added - your contact details, Location, Occupation, Your preference in partner you desire
NOTE: All members on the DTW platform are well verified because the genuine emotonal happiness and well-being of our members are MOST IMPORTANT to us at DTW
|Re: Mapoly Students Brutalized For Protesting Delay In Second Semester Exam by enemyofprogress: 4:55pm
Him blood no even thick well well like that of lala o
Ui 2009/2010 Admissions Shortlist. / Fire Guts Auchi Polytechnic Student's Off-campus Hostel / Lautech Pgd Center In Lagos, Help Pls.
Viewing this topic: MonsieurCoder, bratan(m), GJOHN001, Lanre4uonly(m), Damojoy(m), gungab(m), freedomessence, Dozieson(m), HEEBRAHIIM(m), dayoo111(m), shakkyrra, Dreamword24, neyo19(m), martineverest(m), Oolajumoke(f), becksdinho, Yungprince(m), schumastic(m), azeezhy(m), philkay(m), olasso12, Temmytea70(m), yrex01(m), Justina55, rukyrichie, Gbotun(m), Ximenes45(m), banntin and 71 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23