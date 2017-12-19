₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by Aliyuminna(m): 4:51pm
The protest ended peacefully with all AEDC office plus a transmission line to Abuja station all padlocked.
More details later...
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by Aliyuminna(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by toluxa1(m): 7:46pm
This is the second time this is happening this year. First one produced very positive result. I hope this will too.
But what's with the Red
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by UbanmeUdie: 7:47pm
This is a shameful protest!
Niger state with a glorious condensation of political heavy weights and major hydroelectric dams in the country still have not grown pass this level of childish display?
Na wa o.
I hope Alhaji Abubakar Bello Sani their useless governor is watching redundantly as usual.
BTW, the lady in the long flowing hijab looks like Shamsiya my ex in Chachanga, Minna. I still miss her sucking prowess.
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by smithsydny(m): 7:47pm
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by PAGAN9JA(m): 7:47pm
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by deebee13(f): 7:47pm
What the heck is AEDC?
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by PAGAN9JA(m): 7:47pm
Only the Gods of our ancestors can save us from this mess. Let us return to Paganism and resurrect our traditional religions.
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by okey4reel(m): 7:47pm
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by giftcardstrader(m): 7:47pm
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by CrazyScientist: 7:47pm
You want light and you are locking transmission lines?
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by Emu4life(m): 7:47pm
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by Mcsenior(m): 7:48pm
Nigerians and protest are like green & white on the national flag.
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by MasViews: 7:48pm
Why are they smiling?
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by nairavsdollars: 7:48pm
its unfortunate Buhari cant achieve stable power supply in four years
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by Brightology2(m): 7:48pm
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by bentlywills(m): 7:49pm
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 7:50pm
BEDC is the worst
This country is finished.
If I catch Fashola en!
Wait! this shirt still dey market?!
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by taurusmena1(m): 7:50pm
What is this one saying!
PAGAN9JA:
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by PAGAN9JA(m): 7:52pm
taurusmena1:
The Gods are angry with us for abandoning their worship.
We need to rebuild the shrines and reconsecrated the idols to the Gods.
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 7:53pm
The only distribution company that means business in Nigeria is EEDC...Enugu Electricity Distribution Company.
If you think I'm lying go to Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi or Imo and see how lights wastes. Aba boosts of at least 22 hours a day supply.
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:54pm
Hmmm Niger state the home of power is withnessing poor electricity services yet some Fashola paid goons will come herr to claim they have " 23 to 24 hours of electricity everyday .
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by lakesider(m): 7:55pm
before u know it another group will be rented to protest for
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 7:57pm
nairavsdollars:
Its unfortunate he cannot achieve a single thing and yet some people want him back
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by princefunmmy(m): 7:58pm
This protest should have happened earlier than now, but its a good one. How can a state that is called power state with 3 generating stations not have good electricity. Imagine 4 hours of electricity at midnight..
This should be replicated in other places too
#ourmumudondo
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by Yusfunoble(m): 7:58pm
PAGAN9JA:
Keep kwayet
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by marwanafrica(m): 7:59pm
since yesterday wea we protest wuna no see am post, na today wuna come see am abi?
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by UgoFly: 8:01pm
we have had 48hrs of total blackout in Minna due to this protest.
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 8:02pm
deebee13:
Abuja Electricity Distribution Company
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by 9jakohai(m): 8:03pm
PAGAN9JA:
We also need $300bn too as well.
And people need to pay their bills regularly.
Whatever the religion
|Re: Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) by obaataaokpaewu: 8:04pm
What are they protesting? High tariff? Estimated billing? No supply? They should reserve their energy for next year if the tariff increment pulls through
