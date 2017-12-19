Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Massive Protest In Minna Against AEDC (Photos) (6851 Views)

Houses And Farms Flooded In Minna After Heavy Rainfall (Photos, Video) / Niger State To Protest And Occupy Aedc & Power Stations Over 9 Months Blackout / Woman Slumps At Minna Airport During The Airlift Of Hajj Pilgrims To Mecca. PICS (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

The protest ended peacefully with all AEDC office plus a transmission line to Abuja station all padlocked.

More details later...

cc; lalasticlala

This is the second time this is happening this year. First one produced very positive result. I hope this will too.



But what's with the Red 1 Like









This is a shameful protest!



Niger state with a glorious condensation of political heavy weights and major hydroelectric dams in the country still have not grown pass this level of childish display?





Na wa o.



I hope Alhaji Abubakar Bello Sani their useless governor is watching redundantly as usual.





BTW, the lady in the long flowing hijab looks like Shamsiya my ex in Chachanga, Minna. I still miss her sucking prowess. This is a shameful protest!Niger state with a glorious condensation of political heavy weights and major hydroelectric dams in the country still have not grown pass this level of childish display?Na wa o.I hope Alhaji Abubakar Bello Sani their useless governor is watching redundantly as usual.BTW, the lady in the long flowing hijab looks like Shamsiya my ex in Chachanga, Minna. I still miss her sucking prowess. 8 Likes

Oyindidi

ti

Ok.



What the heck is AEDC? 1 Like 2 Shares

Only the Gods of our ancestors can save us from this mess. Let us return to Paganism and resurrect our traditional religions. 2 Likes

Nice 1

In other news for your E-cards sales and you are in need of a tested and trust worthy and reliable buyer. Just feel free to check my signature or visit my profile,or mail me on xpensiveknight@gmail.com

Or chat me up on +234: 81:60'9*4»»22«10



You want light and you are locking transmission lines? 3 Likes

lol

Nigerians and protest are like green & white on the national flag.



Learn how to treat gonorrhea naturally on NaturalRemedyLab

Why are they smiling?

its unfortunate Buhari cant achieve stable power supply in four years 1 Like

Kilo komi

I dn tire for dz country

BEDC is the worst







This country is finished.







If I catch Fashola en!







Wait! this shirt still dey market?! 6 Likes

PAGAN9JA:

Only the Gods of our ancestors can save us from this mess. Let us return to Paganism and resurrect our traditional religions. What is this one saying! 1 Like

taurusmena1:

What is this one saying!

The Gods are angry with us for abandoning their worship.



We need to rebuild the shrines and reconsecrated the idols to the Gods. The Gods are angry with us for abandoning their worship.We need to rebuild the shrines and reconsecrated the idols to the Gods.

The only distribution company that means business in Nigeria is EEDC...Enugu Electricity Distribution Company.





If you think I'm lying go to Enugu, Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi or Imo and see how lights wastes. Aba boosts of at least 22 hours a day supply. 3 Likes 1 Share

. Hmmm Niger state the home of power is withnessing poor electricity services yet some Fashola paid goons will come herr to claim they have " 23 to 24 hours of electricity everyday 4 Likes

before u know it another group will be rented to protest for

nairavsdollars:

its unfortunate Buhari cant achieve stable power supply in four years

Its unfortunate he cannot achieve a single thing and yet some people want him back Its unfortunate he cannot achieve a single thing and yet some people want him back 1 Like

This protest should have happened earlier than now, but its a good one. How can a state that is called power state with 3 generating stations not have good electricity. Imagine 4 hours of electricity at midnight..

This should be replicated in other places too

#ourmumudondo

PAGAN9JA:

Only the Gods of our ancestors can save us from this mess. Let us return to Paganism and resurrect our traditional religions.

Keep kwayet Keep kwayet 1 Like

since yesterday wea we protest wuna no see am post, na today wuna come see am abi?

we have had 48hrs of total blackout in Minna due to this protest.

deebee13:

Ok.



What the heck is AEDC?

Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Abuja Electricity Distribution Company 1 Like

PAGAN9JA:

Only the Gods of our ancestors can save us from this mess. Let us return to Paganism and resurrect our traditional religions.

We also need $300bn too as well.



And people need to pay their bills regularly.



Whatever the religion We also need $300bn too as well.And people need to pay their bills regularly.Whatever the religion