Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, will join Portuguese giants, FC Porto when the January transfer window opens, according to Portuguese daily, A Bola.



The report claimed on Sunday that Etebo has already agreed a four-year deal with the Azuis e brancos.





“Etebo will move to the Dragao Stadium in January after an agreement was reached,” the statement on A Bola claimed.



The 22-year-old, whose deal with Feirense runs out in 2019 has scored four goals in 14 league games this season for the club.



The Nigerian International joined Feirense in 2016 from Nigeria Professional Football League club, Warri Wolves.



He was in the Nigeria squad that won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil.







yes we need red hot attakers

Great move. Playing with a bigger team would improve his game as well.





Good news I wish him success there 2 Likes

Great move. Playing with a bigger team would improve his game as well.





O pari let us hope he is not going to the bigger team to take selfies and warm their bench.



let us hope he is not going to the bigger team to take selfies and warm their bench.

To celebrate all these moves dey do me one kain





Nah, I think Etebo is good enough to start for any football club in the Portuguese league.





let us hope he is not going to the bigger team to take selfies and warm their bench.



Haha!! Trouble maker

Nah, I think Etebo is good enough to start for any football club in the Portuguese league.

O pari

at least, it is better than Tianjin Teda

And it's coming at the right time for the super eagle team towards Russia 2018. Wow! This one is a big break for him.

nice move!...#UCL_loading

Congrats man! 1 Like

bros if u channell this energy to productive tins u for don hammer o

Will he be fit to play for champions league with Porto in January

Great move.

22 wat 1 Like

Kudos to Nigerians representing & making us proud internationally.

Make us proud boi

yes we need red hot attakers





he was a midfielder in the pix1 and attacker in pix2

WEH DONE O. HE IS 22 then I am 15

Will he be fit to play for champions league with Porto in January

Is he injured? Is he injured?

eligible i mean

he can use both feet , he is a work horse .

Good move. Hopefully in no time, Man Utd will buy him to replace Carrick



This guy hard to play against sha!



The guy wan suffer me die for midfield

Happy for him

He is full of power on a good day...



His skills in the U23 team reminds me of Dan "the bull" Amokachi....





But wait ooo....what about the Amokachi twins?

Those boys have had their 21st birthday this year as they were born around Atlanta 96 Olympics time.



Last we heard of them was that they went for trials in Everton youth team where their dad was a legend and first Nigerian to play in Everton before Yobo and Yakubu.





At 21, Dan Amokachi was making headline news across thefootball world...na wa ooo

This guy is 22?

he was a midfielder in the pix1 and attacker in pix2

Karo or afaras as he is fondly called by his goons in warri is actually 26. I have trained with him severally

If only Iheanacho had chosen Porto over Manchester City!



I wish Etebo best of luck in this developmental phase. 1 Like