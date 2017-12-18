₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,930,772 members, 3,978,793 topics. Date: Tuesday, 19 December 2017 at 09:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January (7448 Views)
Neymar 'agrees Terms' With PSG Ahead Of World-record €222m Transfer / Breaking!! Barcelona Star Neymar Agrees Terms With Paris Saint-germain / Oghenekaro Etebo Having His Breakfast After Scoring 4 Goals Against Japan (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by robosky02(m): 6:04pm
Porto agrees terms with Super Eagles midfielder Etebo, to join club in January
Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, will join Portuguese giants, FC Porto when the January transfer window opens, according to Portuguese daily, A Bola.
The report claimed on Sunday that Etebo has already agreed a four-year deal with the Azuis e brancos.
“Etebo will move to the Dragao Stadium in January after an agreement was reached,” the statement on A Bola claimed.
The 22-year-old, whose deal with Feirense runs out in 2019 has scored four goals in 14 league games this season for the club.
The Nigerian International joined Feirense in 2016 from Nigeria Professional Football League club, Warri Wolves.
He was in the Nigeria squad that won bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/12/18/porto-agrees-terms-super-eagles-midfielder-etebo-join-club-january/
1 Like
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by robosky02(m): 6:09pm
yes we need red hot attakers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGBooJCuCHw
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by Icon79(m): 6:17pm
Great move. Playing with a bigger team would improve his game as well.
O pari
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by oloriooko(m): 6:48pm
Good news I wish him success there
2 Likes
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by safarigirl(f): 6:54pm
Icon79:let us hope he is not going to the bigger team to take selfies and warm their bench.
To celebrate all these moves dey do me one kain
3 Likes
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by Icon79(m): 7:26pm
Haha!! Trouble maker
Nah, I think Etebo is good enough to start for any football club in the Portuguese league.
O pari
safarigirl:
2 Likes
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by miqos02(m): 7:52pm
Ncool
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by crazydude1: 7:53pm
at least, it is better than Tianjin Teda
1 Like
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by soulxxx7x: 7:53pm
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by mosesbola(f): 7:53pm
And so?
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by deeLima86(m): 7:54pm
Wow! This one is a big break for him.
And it's coming at the right time for the super eagle team towards Russia 2018.
1 Like
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by ceezarhh(m): 7:54pm
nice move!...#UCL_loading
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by Yusfunoble(m): 7:54pm
Wow
Congrats man!
1 Like
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by ednut1(m): 7:55pm
soulxxx7x:bros if u channell this energy to productive tins u for don hammer o
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by krattoss(m): 7:58pm
Will he be fit to play for champions league with Porto in January
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by Osinowoosibanjo(m): 7:58pm
Great move.
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by Hector09: 7:59pm
22 wat
1 Like
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by Vickiweezy(m): 8:00pm
Kudos to Nigerians representing & making us proud internationally.
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by segebase(m): 8:02pm
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by smithsydny(m): 8:03pm
Make us proud boi
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by rafa9(m): 8:04pm
robosky02:he was a midfielder in the pix1 and attacker in pix2
. WEH DONE O. HE IS 22 then I am 15
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by ayourbamie: 8:04pm
krattoss:
Is he injured?
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by krattoss(m): 8:05pm
ayourbamie:eligible i mean
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by lexyman(m): 8:06pm
he can use both feet , he is a work horse .
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by rawpadgin(m): 8:08pm
Good move. Hopefully in no time, Man Utd will buy him to replace Carrick
This guy hard to play against sha!
The guy wan suffer me die for midfield
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by stfadaanthony(m): 8:09pm
Happy for him
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by aspirebig: 8:11pm
He is full of power on a good day...
His skills in the U23 team reminds me of Dan "the bull" Amokachi....
But wait ooo....what about the Amokachi twins?
Those boys have had their 21st birthday this year as they were born around Atlanta 96 Olympics time.
Last we heard of them was that they went for trials in Everton youth team where their dad was a legend and first Nigerian to play in Everton before Yobo and Yakubu.
At 21, Dan Amokachi was making headline news across thefootball world...na wa ooo
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by purplekayc(m): 8:14pm
This guy is 22?
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by rawpadgin(m): 8:14pm
rafa9:Karo or afaras as he is fondly called by his goons in warri is actually 26. I have trained with him severally
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by aieromon(m): 8:22pm
If only Iheanacho had chosen Porto over Manchester City!
I wish Etebo best of luck in this developmental phase.
1 Like
|Re: Porto Agrees Terms With Oghenekaro Etebo, To Join Club In January by Amberon11: 8:22pm
Wooow, so happy for him
Pool Sure Draws For Week 26. / Golden Eaglet Good Enough For The World Cup Title! / 'i'll Play Until 2018' : Joseph Yobo
Viewing this topic: banom(m), dihno4real(m), adewil, phildee77, Obiajayjay, ekpeobiekpen, freeborn76(m), Tjesctacy(m), cunlay007(m), NarnieSnyper(m), lakeside50(m), AkanUdoette(m), OMOTOWO(m), Aledammy(m), ijeezlux(m), dgudguy, pipedraft, TITOBIGZ(m), neutrotoba(m), thotsofnaij, sparko1(m), Wahlz(m), bumpskeloid(m), ItsTutsi(m), muhammad23(m), bottlecap, kumakunta, Alutadioxide(m), Judicible(m), Okekeni90(m), Henshaw007(m), Edoja234, chukwundukc(m), vallyjohn and 53 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13