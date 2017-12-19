₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by stephanie11: 6:49pm
@POLITICSNGR
Chief Innocent Chukwuma, CEO of Innoson group of companies has opened up on his arrest by the Economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC on Tuesday morning.
Chukwuma says that the EFFC is being used by Guaranty trust bank(GT bank) to intimidate him. In a statement to Vanguard from his detention room in the Enugu branch of the commission, he revealed that the Bank owed him an undisclosed sum of money which a court had ruled in his favour.
He said, “But instead of the Bank to pay me my money, they are using EFCC to intimidate me,”. he promised to give full details to the public on his encounter with the anti-graft agency.
However, a representative of the EFCC, Mr. Chris Oluka, told newsmen that Chukwuma put up resistance to arrest. “He did put up some resistance by using some trucks to block our way to his residence but we finally arrested him,”.
PoliticsNGR learnt that Chukwuma will soon be transferred to the Lagos office of the commission.
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/19/gt-bank-using-efcc-intimidate-fight-innoson-speaks-detention/
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by seunmsg(m): 7:02pm
I won't be surprised if our ipob friends come out to say Buhari is using EFCC to intimidate him because Igbos are supporting Atiku. To ipobs, everything is about Buhari and politics.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by ozoigbondu: 7:18pm
Gtb have been deducting peoples money anyhow. They should pay the four billion they owe innoson
A country that has little to no industry are trying to frustrate one of the few it has
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by bedspread: 7:20pm
THE TRUTH IS THAT I AM CONFUSED ABOUT OUR NATION!!!!
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by Osucoward: 7:22pm
Do you owe GT Bank money? Did you give false information to obtain loan for GT Bank?
Did you sign a contract with them?
Did you commit fraud?
Ibo people should change from crying victim when they do wrong. A man that walked his two legs to the bank, took out loans and then refused to pay back, how is that a good business partner.
In the US, his business would have been liquidated to pay back his loans.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by IgboticGirl(f): 7:23pm
Ndi bee anyi should take note of DAT bank
In case u want to do business in the future
Their are a lot of banks to borrow from, please biko save ur self from emberracement in the future
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by Osucoward: 7:24pm
ozoigbondu:
Is that why we should excuse Innoson's fraud?
When EFCC arrested Otedola, Yorubas didn't cry victim.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by Osucoward: 7:24pm
IgboticGirl:
DAT bank will be okay.
Every investor should take note of Innoson's business history.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by DerideGull(m): 7:25pm
seunmsg:
Do you not think you are one among numerous reasons Nigeria is hell pity? For the sake posterity, ask yourself if EFCC is the correct agency or law enforcement department to involved in a contractual case between a citizen of Nigeria and Bank operating in Nigeria. This is a case of police not the political arm of government known as EFCC. This is the reason Ndigbo talk about marginalization and agitate for nation state. The so-called DANGOTE has never been invited talk less arrest by the witch hunting dog of Mohammadu Buhrai's government called EFCC.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by IgboticGirl(f): 7:25pm
Osucoward:
Did I said d bank is not OK?
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by Osucoward: 7:27pm
IgboticGirl:
DAT bank will be okay even if you use winshy winshy eyes to stare at it.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by Osucoward: 7:28pm
DerideGull:
Mr Innocense is also being charged with federal Fraud. Let him defend himself in jail.
You're in your father's house sipping juice, were you there when he committed the alleged fraud?
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by GameGod(m): 7:28pm
IgboticGirl:My fellow ipob blodas, lets boycott GTB
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by Osucoward: 7:29pm
GameGod:
Unfortunately, the number of social media likes generated with multiple IDs can't bring down that bank
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by DerideGull(m): 7:29pm
Osucoward:
How does act of borrowing money from bank translate into fraud? If man has borrowed money and refused to pay it back, it is a matter of Nigeria police and court syetm not the political arm of Muhammadu Buhari's government such as EFCC. I wonder if you have set feet in USA.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by Osucoward: 7:30pm
DerideGull:
Mr Innocense is also being charged with federal Fraud. Let him defend himself in jail.
You're in your father's house sipping juice, were you there when he committed the alleged fraud?
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by Osucoward: 7:30pm
DerideGull:
Also ask yourself why such a man should relegate on a signed contract and mutual agreement? How can Nigerians support or trust him if he can't meet up to his end of a contract?
Investors should beware.
It's sickening.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by ozoigbondu: 7:32pm
Osucoward:
Pls show us the evidence of the fraud or keep quiet let adults talk
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by Obinwenite(m): 7:32pm
I stand with innoson on this.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by DerideGull(m): 7:32pm
Osucoward:
I guess you need schooling on the issue of Nigeria.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by Osucoward: 7:33pm
Obinwenite:
I stand with GT Bank on this.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by Osucoward: 7:33pm
DerideGull:
I guess you need to sit back and let the man defend himself. Abi you be mr lawyer man?
If a goat ate your money, you go cook the goat for Christmas.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by Osucoward: 7:34pm
ozoigbondu:
Show evidence of his innocence or keep quiet.
Crying victim is not a defense.
When EFCC arrested Otedola, Yorubas didn't cry victim.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by ozoigbondu: 7:45pm
Osucoward:Read and understand I will not reply again
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/06/innoson-slams-n30-billion-suit-on-gtbank/amp/
http://lawpavilionplus.com/summary/judgments/?suitno=SC.694%2F2014%28R%29
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by preacherz: 7:49pm
Media bruhaha
Innoson and GTB still be making money per second.
Hateful Nairalanders busy taking sides based on religion/tribe.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by DerideGull(m): 7:50pm
Osucoward:
I unfortunately came to understand you are a typical Nigerian who shy away from elementary research of an issue due to intellectual laziness. Please read about this case from another media and make more intelligent deduction than you have already posited.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by DerideGull(m): 7:53pm
ozoigbondu:
I am very doubtful if the ninny is capable of reading facts.
Re: Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" by Osucoward: 7:54pm
DerideGull:
Sigh..... is that all?
The ole tactic of insulting someone when you have nothing tangible to say. Lame
