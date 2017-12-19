Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" (14974 Views)

Chief Innocent Chukwuma, CEO of Innoson group of companies has opened up on his arrest by the Economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC on Tuesday morning.



Chukwuma says that the EFFC is being used by Guaranty trust bank(GT bank) to intimidate him. In a statement to Vanguard from his detention room in the Enugu branch of the commission, he revealed that the Bank owed him an undisclosed sum of money which a court had ruled in his favour.



He said, “But instead of the Bank to pay me my money, they are using EFCC to intimidate me,”. he promised to give full details to the public on his encounter with the anti-graft agency.



However, a representative of the EFCC, Mr. Chris Oluka, told newsmen that Chukwuma put up resistance to arrest. “He did put up some resistance by using some trucks to block our way to his residence but we finally arrested him,”.



PoliticsNGR learnt that Chukwuma will soon be transferred to the Lagos office of the commission.



I won't be surprised if our ipob friends come out to say Buhari is using EFCC to intimidate him because Igbos are supporting Atiku. To ipobs, everything is about Buhari and politics. 50 Likes 6 Shares

Gtb have been deducting peoples money anyhow. They should pay the four billion they owe innoson



A country that has little to no industry are trying to frustrate one of the few it has 114 Likes 10 Shares

THE TRUTH IS THAT I AM CONFUSED ABOUT OUR NATION!!!! 17 Likes 1 Share





Did you sign a contract with them?



Did you commit fraud?



Ibo people should change from crying victim when they do wrong. A man that walked his two legs to the bank, took out loans and then refused to pay back, how is that a good business partner.



In the US, his business would have been liquidated to pay back his loans.





Do you owe GT Bank money? Did you give false information to obtain loan for GT Bank?Did you sign a contract with them?Did you commit fraud?Ibo people should change from crying victim when they do wrong. A man that walked his two legs to the bank, took out loans and then refused to pay back, how is that a good business partner.In the US, his business would have been liquidated to pay back his loans.

Ndi bee anyi should take note of DAT bank







In case u want to do business in the future







Their are a lot of banks to borrow from, please biko save ur self from emberracement in the future 20 Likes 4 Shares

ozoigbondu:

Gtb have been deducting peoples money anyhow. They should pay the four billion they owe innoson



A country that has little to no industry are trying to frustrate one of the few it has

Is that why we should excuse Innoson's fraud?



Is that why we should excuse Innoson's fraud?When EFCC arrested Otedola, Yorubas didn't cry victim.

IgboticGirl:

Every body should take note of DAT bank

DAT bank will be okay.



DAT bank will be okay.Every investor should take note of Innoson's business history.

seunmsg:

I won't be surprised if our ipob friends come out to say Buhari is using EFCC to intimidate him because Igbos are supporting Atiku. To ipobs, everything is about Buhari and politics.

Do you not think you are one among numerous reasons Nigeria is hell pity? For the sake posterity, ask yourself if EFCC is the correct agency or law enforcement department to involved in a contractual case between a citizen of Nigeria and Bank operating in Nigeria. This is a case of police not the political arm of government known as EFCC. This is the reason Ndigbo talk about marginalization and agitate for nation state. The so-called DANGOTE has never been invited talk less arrest by the witch hunting dog of Mohammadu Buhrai's government called EFCC.

Osucoward:





DAT bank will be okay.



Every investor should take note of Innoson's business history.

Did I said d bank is not OK? Did I said d bank is not OK? 8 Likes

IgboticGirl:





Did I said d bank is not OK?

DAT bank will be okay even if you use winshy winshy eyes to stare at it.

DerideGull:





Do you not think you are one among numerous reasons Nigeria is hell pity? For the sake posterity, ask yourself if EFCC is the correct agency or law enforcement department to involved in a contractual case between a citizen of Nigeria and Bank operating in Nigeria. This is a case of police not the political arm of government known as EFCC. This is the reason Ndigbo talk about marginalization and agitate for nation state. The so-called DANGOTE has never been invited talk less arrest by the witch hunting dog of Mohammadu Buhrai's government called EFCC.

Mr Innocense is also being charged with federal Fraud. Let him defend himself in jail.



Mr Innocense is also being charged with federal Fraud. Let him defend himself in jail.You're in your father's house sipping juice, were you there when he committed the alleged fraud?

IgboticGirl:

Ndi bee anyi should take note of DAT bank







My fellow ipob blodas, lets boycott GTB

GameGod:



My fellow ipob blodas, lets boycott GTB

Unfortunately, the number of social media likes generated with multiple IDs can't bring down that bank

Osucoward:

Do you owe GT Bank money?



Did you sign a contract with them?



Did you commit fraud?



Ibo people should change from crying victim when they do wrong. A man that walked his two legs to the bank, took out loans and then refused to pay back, how is that a good business partner.



In the US, his business would have been liquidated to pay back his loans.







How does act of borrowing money from bank translate into fraud? If man has borrowed money and refused to pay it back, it is a matter of Nigeria police and court syetm not the political arm of Muhammadu Buhari's government such as EFCC. I wonder if you have set feet in USA.

DerideGull:





How does act of borrowing money from bank translate into fraud? If man has borrowed money and refused to pay it back, it is a matter of Nigeria police and court syetm not the political arm of Muhammadu Buhari's government such as EFCC.





Mr Innocense is also being charged with federal Fraud. Let him defend himself in jail.



Mr Innocense is also being charged with federal Fraud. Let him defend himself in jail.You're in your father's house sipping juice, were you there when he committed the alleged fraud?

DerideGull:





How does act of borrowing money from bank translate into fraud? If man has borrowed money and refused to pay it back, it is a matter of Nigeria police and court syetm not the political arm of Muhammadu Buhari's government such as EFCC.

Also ask yourself why such a man should relegate on a signed contract and mutual agreement? How can Nigerians support or trust him if he can't meet up to his end of a contract?



Investors should beware.



Also ask yourself why such a man should relegate on a signed contract and mutual agreement? How can Nigerians support or trust him if he can't meet up to his end of a contract?Investors should beware.It's sickening.

Osucoward:





Is that why we should excuse Innoson's fraud?

Pls show us the evidence of the fraud or keep quiet let adults talk

I stand with innoson on this. 9 Likes 1 Share

Osucoward:





Mr Innocense is also being charged with federal Fraud. Let him defend himself in jail.



You're in your father's house sipping juice, were you there when he committed the alleged fraud?



I guess you need schooling on the issue of Nigeria.

Obinwenite:

I stand with innoson on this.

I stand with GT Bank on this.

DerideGull:

I guess you need schooling on the issue of Nigeria.

I guess you need to sit back and let the man defend himself. Abi you be mr lawyer man?



I guess you need to sit back and let the man defend himself. Abi you be mr lawyer man?If a goat ate your money, you go cook the goat for Christmas.

ozoigbondu:





Pls show us the evidence of the fraud or keep quiet let adults talk

Show evidence of his innocence or keep quiet.



Crying victim is not a defense.



Show evidence of his innocence or keep quiet.Crying victim is not a defense.When EFCC arrested Otedola, Yorubas didn't cry victim.

Osucoward:





Show evidence of his innocence or keep quiet.



Crying victim is not a defense.



When EFCC arrested Otedola, Yorubas didn't cry victim. Read and understand I will not reply again

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/06/innoson-slams-n30-billion-suit-on-gtbank/amp/



http://lawpavilionplus.com/summary/judgments/?suitno=SC.694%2F2014%28R%29 Read and understand I will not reply again 11 Likes

Media bruhaha



Innoson and GTB still be making money per second.



Hateful Nairalanders busy taking sides based on religion/tribe. 3 Likes 1 Share

Osucoward:





I guess you need to sit back and let the man defend himself. Abi you be mr lawyer man?



If a goat ate your money, you go cook the goat for Christmas.



I unfortunately came to understand you are a typical Nigerian who shy away from elementary research of an issue due to intellectual laziness. Please read about this case from another media and make more intelligent deduction than you have already posited.

ozoigbondu:



Read and understand I will not reply again

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2015/06/innoson-slams-n30-billion-suit-on-gtbank/amp/



http://lawpavilionplus.com/summary/judgments/?suitno=SC.694%2F2014%28R%29

I am very doubtful if the ninny is capable of reading facts.