The elected Executive Chairman of KATSINA -Ala Local Government Council, Hon. Mrs. Virgina Mbazan Kpindi, yesterday Dec 18, 2017 led a high-powered delegation from the Benue state Government for on spot assessment of the level of destruction.



An eye witness account indicated that the burning down of homes at Low cost, a surburb of Katsina -Ala metropolis was allegedelly perpetrated by miscreants wearing military uniform suspected to be that of the Nigerian army.



Over 50 houses, a vehicle, motorcycle and other valuables were destroyed in the operation believed to have lasted for several hours.



The suspected soldiers had early hours of Monday, invaded Low cost area, close to the scene, along Katsina Ala -Takum Road where a serving military personnel was Killed by armed robbers on Sunday morning.



"Hoodlums dressed in army uniform"? Oga At The Top,warn your brothers oh,enough of all this nonsense stories you're telling us, i don't how to make money,i don't know this and that,do something.



Ok

Benue always at the receiving end of Buharis reckless governance 6 Likes

What the problem of this country







Am sure buhari must be aware but he will pretend lets be watching his comment.. 3 Likes

Hmm..! A thorough investigation











∆ This people have written letter to trouble.... Nigeria soldiers!!! ∆









Kenzico:

Hopefully it might be Fulanis









∆ Which Fulani?? Kastina Ala is known for wahala....





Please don't let the herdsmen be angry with you!!! ∆

Which Hoodlums? Fulani military doing their thing 2 Likes



Make I hear word jare. Hoodlums ko tout ni

The elected Executive Chairman of KATSINA -Ala Local Government Council, Hon. Mrs. Virgina Mbazan Kpindi, yesterday Dec 18, 2017 led a high-powered delegation from the Benue state Government for on spot assessment of the level of destruction.

From Fulani Herdsmen to our brothers in arms. What is going on in Muslim states From Fulani Herdsmen to our brothers in arms. What is going on in Muslim states 1 Like







Unknown soldier I just remembered the famous fela anikulapo track

If this barbaric act was truly done by NA then they are a disgrace to this noble profession. 2 Likes





ALA means Madness in my dialect abeg

Make I run

Too bad

Blissp99:

This looks clearly like the handiwork of the military guys - probably taking a revenge on the community for the death of one of theirs.

---

What would be the motivation for hoodlums to carry out such destruction shortly after the death of a soldier. And if they, indeed, wore military uniforms, how did the eyewitness know they were miscreants and not the military guys? 1 Like

Breast just dey hungry me to suck

jeso Christi... is this Nigeria or Niger... why are am i seeing tick evil forest around

After making all your cabinets Northerners yet there is still no peace in the North,...is North really a curse or caused the curse 1 Like

Just call them Army hoodlum's

Gehgeh

Katsin-alA takum road is the worst road i travelled all my life....armed robbers,mtcheww remember my Nysc days,.....

CaptainJeffry:

If this barbaric act was truly done by NA then they are a disgrace to this noble profession.

only the poor suffer most in benue state