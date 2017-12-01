₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,930,815 members, 3,978,931 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 12:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (6208 Views)
2 Men In Army Uniform Came To Rob GreenVille Estate Badore, Lagos & Got Mobbed / 2 Sisters Burnt To Death In Benue After Elder Sister Locked Them To See Her Man / Arms & Ammunition Recovered In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by stephenduru: 8:09pm On Dec 19
I PRESENT TO YOU SOME PICTURES FROM KATSINA ALA INVASION
The elected Executive Chairman of KATSINA -Ala Local Government Council, Hon. Mrs. Virgina Mbazan Kpindi, yesterday Dec 18, 2017 led a high-powered delegation from the Benue state Government for on spot assessment of the level of destruction.
An eye witness account indicated that the burning down of homes at Low cost, a surburb of Katsina -Ala metropolis was allegedelly perpetrated by miscreants wearing military uniform suspected to be that of the Nigerian army.
Over 50 houses, a vehicle, motorcycle and other valuables were destroyed in the operation believed to have lasted for several hours.
The suspected soldiers had early hours of Monday, invaded Low cost area, close to the scene, along Katsina Ala -Takum Road where a serving military personnel was Killed by armed robbers on Sunday morning.
cc; Lalasticlala, mynd44
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/12/hoodlums-allegedly-dressed-in-army.html?m=1
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by stephenduru: 8:10pm On Dec 19
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by Evablizin(f): 8:10pm On Dec 19
"Hoodlums dressed in army uniform"? Oga At The Top,warn your brothers oh,enough of all this nonsense stories you're telling us, i don't how to make money,i don't know this and that,do something.
Let this nonsense end this 2017.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by dafeyankee: 8:11pm On Dec 19
Ok
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by SalamRushdie: 8:14pm On Dec 19
Benue always at the receiving end of Buharis reckless governance
6 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by brownsugar23: 8:15pm On Dec 19
What the problem of this country
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by Ifeanyi4491(m): 8:17pm On Dec 19
Am sure buhari must be aware but he will pretend lets be watching his comment..
3 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by Fmartin(m): 8:35pm On Dec 19
Hmm..! A thorough investigation
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by OrestesDante(m): 8:45pm On Dec 19
∆ This people have written letter to trouble.... Nigeria soldiers!!! ∆
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by OrestesDante(m): 8:46pm On Dec 19
Kenzico:
∆ Which Fulani?? Kastina Ala is known for wahala....
Please don't let the herdsmen be angry with you!!! ∆
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by Kenzico(m): 8:46pm On Dec 19
Hopefully it might be Fulanis
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by mazimee(m): 8:49pm On Dec 19
Which Hoodlums? Fulani military doing their thing
2 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by anibirelawal(m): 10:13pm On Dec 19
The story is SKEPTICAL.
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by MrHistorian: 10:54pm On Dec 19
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by loomer: 10:55pm On Dec 19
Make I hear word jare. Hoodlums ko tout ni
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by Ruggedfitness: 10:57pm On Dec 19
The elected Executive Chairman of KATSINA -Ala Local Government Council, Hon. Mrs. Virgina Mbazan Kpindi, yesterday Dec 18, 2017 led a high-powered delegation from the Benue state Government for on spot assessment of the level of destruction.
From Fulani Herdsmen to our brothers in arms. What is going on in Muslim states
1 Like
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by MufasaRebirth: 10:57pm On Dec 19
I just remembered the famous fela anikulapo track
Unknown soldier
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by CaptainJeffry: 10:59pm On Dec 19
If this barbaric act was truly done by NA then they are a disgrace to this noble profession.
2 Likes
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by Blissp99(f): 11:00pm On Dec 19
Ala Local Government and u say they really okay
ALA means Madness in my dialect abeg
Make I run
Sleep is calling me
1 Like
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by Hadone(m): 11:01pm On Dec 19
Too bad
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by Troublemaker007(m): 11:06pm On Dec 19
Blissp99:
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by Bevista: 11:16pm On Dec 19
This looks clearly like the handiwork of the military guys - probably taking a revenge on the community for the death of one of theirs.
---
What would be the motivation for hoodlums to carry out such destruction shortly after the death of a soldier. And if they, indeed, wore military uniforms, how did the eyewitness know they were miscreants and not the military guys?
1 Like
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by doctore212(m): 11:17pm On Dec 19
Breast just dey hungry me to suck
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by AFONJAPIG(f): 11:21pm On Dec 19
jeso Christi... is this Nigeria or Niger... why are am i seeing tick evil forest around
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by ArcSEMPECJ(m): 11:23pm On Dec 19
After making all your cabinets Northerners yet there is still no peace in the North,...is North really a curse or caused the curse
1 Like
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by Whoeppme(m): 11:29pm On Dec 19
Just call them Army hoodlum's
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by bastien: 11:36pm On Dec 19
Gehgeh
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by tammyboy1(m): 11:40pm On Dec 19
Katsin-alA takum road is the worst road i travelled all my life....armed robbers,mtcheww remember my Nysc days,.....
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by poseidon12: 11:50pm On Dec 19
CaptainJeffry:
Are you a visitor to Nigeria? Of course it was done by the thugs in uniform called the Nigerian Army. It's their standard operating procedure. After committing atrocities, they will claim that It's hoodlums that did it. Nigeria has no Army. I have got zero respect for those thugs.
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by shegie(m): 11:57pm On Dec 19
only the poor suffer most in benue state
|Re: Hoodlums Dressed In Army Uniform Burn Houses In Benue After A Soldier Was Killed by positivetaught: 12:03am
whoever wrote this nonsense must have been high on cow dungs,a soldier is killed n then some hoodlums appears in army uniforms to burn houses!, n u expect any sane person to believe that rubbish,it's purely the handiwork of soldiers in their very crude n brutal manner unfortunately the victims are mostly the innocents,yet no one will condemn this,I'm sure if the police had done this we would all calling for their heads,now I see why the police are most times lackadaisical in attitude,n I don't blame them.
(0) (Reply)
VIDEO: Nigeria Girl Disgraced After Caught Stealing. / Terrifying Photos Reveal In South Africa #xenophobia / Wife Cuts Off Husband’s Manhood And Was Taken By A Stray Dog
Viewing this topic: PrecisionFx(m), cantok, filcast(m), positivetaught, och12(m), priestchurch(m), jejetaiwo(m), kyaagbanairaland(m), FunkyAlhaji2015, bamirotola, Jackpeter96(m), AdmiralIsmail, Tonynoah(m), OnyeOGA(m), Ruggedfitness, melivon356, Changes77(m), esuquin(f), bligs, Oluwapresley(m), CalyMan2(m), olalekan0606(m), gblissogan(m), stacyadams, smokeyupu(m), ramseythejunior3, felixray2010(m), moneybag100 and 55 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10