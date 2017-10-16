₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by ChangeIsCostant: 8:51am
Sequel to the Kidnapping of Mr Ubani Onyema 64yrs, A production manager in Niger Delta Petroleum Resources based in Port Harcourt by unknown Gun Men in Woji PH on 16/10/17. A ransom call was made to the Hostage’s company demanding 100 million naira, but was eventually Negotiated down to N10 million which was paid to the Kidnappers despite not getting a proof of life.
IRT operatives deployed to Port Harcourt by IGP Ibrahim Idris swung into immediate action As the hostage was not released after the ransom was paid as Negotiated and agreed. Unrelenting Follow up by the IRT Team eventually led to the arrest of seven (7) Of the Kidnappers.
Suspects confessed to various roles each played in the kidnap, and admitted that the hostage, Ubani Onyema, died on the very day of his kidnap as a result of gun shot wounds he sustained during the kidnapping and they still went ahead to collect a ransom of 10 million.
Suspects names and roles played as Confessed are as follows: 1) Nduka Alaribe AKA Abiola 'm' 34 Gang Leader, organised the kidnap, recruited the hostage keepers, brought the two cars used for the kidnap, led gang members to pick up the ransom. 2) Godstime Eme 'm' 35 the second in command, a university graduate, he purchased the pre-registered sim which he used in negotiating for ransom and picked up the ransom. Also monitored the movement of late Ubani Onyema on the day of his kidnap. 3) Nkere Uwam 'm' 38, the mastermind behind the kidnap, who also worked in the same company with the victim. 4) Wisdom Uchechi Chidi 'm' 35, a notorious leader of Greenlanders cult terrorising Ahoda-East LGA provided the arms used in the kidnap. 5) Ayakazi Woyin-Kuro 'm' 32, assisted in the recruitment of gang members. 6) Okpako Emperor 'm' 37 also worked in the company was part of the plot to kidnap Ubani. 7) Adimibe Kanayo 'm' 30 also worked in the company was part of the plot to kidnap Ubani.
Items recovered includes 1 AK47 Rifle and the two(2) vehicles used in the kidnap. Effort is ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members, recover remaining arms and the body of the Victim which they confessed to have dropped into the river.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/kidnappers-arrested-murder-port-harcourt-based-manager-photos.html
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by Evablizin(f): 8:56am
Wickedness. After killing him, they went ahead to collect a ransom of #10m and dropped his body in a river,they didn't even allow his family to see his corspe and the people that kidnapped him worked in the same company with him kai evil.
RIP SIR. O bu onye ma mmadu n'egbu mmadu.
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by python1: 9:05am
Nduka Alaribe
Godstime Eme
Nkere Uwam
Wisdom Uchechi Chidi
Ayakazi Woyin-Kuro
Okpako Emperor
Adimibe Kanayo
Haters will still say we are not hardworking. Keep hating while we take possession of the entire universe.
4 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by Evablizin(f): 9:14am
python1:
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by Kekx(m): 9:15am
python1:
Asin eh, but we fvcked up ooo.
We should have chopped off the man's head for AFONJA juju . because that's what we know how to do best.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by sureheaven(m): 9:15am
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by littlewonders: 9:16am
Unlucky day. Our youths these days have lost focus everybody wants to be rich by all means and the worse scenerio is: our leaders are not really helping in this regard. I wonder what the next generation will be like, who knows maybe the era of cannibalism would resurface.
Humanity has gone into extinction in humans. Collected ransom knowing the victim is dead. I shake my Nigeria head.
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by Esomchi44(m): 9:17am
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:20am
3 working in the same company as the victim??
So we see that it's not unemployment that is the cause is of all these.. Instead its the greed that is being fanned to flame by most of our yahoo, yahoo pastors that causes these things..
So why fighting unemployment, is we might as well fight Greed as well.
2 Likes
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by EngrMarve(m): 9:20am
Jobless men.
It's Engr Marve
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by goldenarrow: 9:20am
Kekx:
Yep, we take them straight to 'head'quarters in Okija, Anambra State, West of Naija (Biafra).
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by HAH: 9:21am
His staff o hmmn
Be careful with those around you, you don't know your enemy.
Hope they get death sentence
Rip to the deceased
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by OLAFIMIX: 9:21am
Good day, please can anyone help me with any good male fashion designer where I can learn how to sew men's wear. I live at around isolo. Thanks
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by givan(m): 9:22am
Wickedness in high places!!!
I keep suggesting victims gat there own gun n spray first.
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by soyyo: 9:23am
How much?am interested
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by Fukafuka: 9:23am
Na dem
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by Coldfeets: 9:23am
Igbo kwenu.
Ndi Igbo na-agbasi mbo ike.
Ndi uchu.
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by okuneddie(m): 9:24am
o
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by Joshbillionz: 9:26am
soulxxx7x:
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by imam07: 9:30am
Ipobians
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by Okoyeeboz: 9:33am
Kekx:
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by geostrata(m): 9:35am
hmmm....me too need my share
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by mofedamijo(m): 9:37am
You just wonna stay away from naija......quite sad,just 10million,if they take 1million each,whats left? Party hard,womanize,drink to stupor,spend on them girlfriends while the family of the man mourns for life,you killed an innocent soul,for a slice of bread,Lord have mercy.
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by cana882(m): 9:37am
Wickedness
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by pedrilo: 9:37am
some superiors behave anyhow in the office forgetting that the heart of men is desperately wicked.
imagine colleagues having ties with criminals and even taking up kidnapping as a side hustle!
this proves that unemployment is not the cause of crime rate in naija, we are just wicked and full of hate
1 Like
|Re: Kidnappers Arrested For The Death Of Rivers Manager After Ransom Collection. PIC by angelbulksms: 9:42am
cana882:
Terrible
