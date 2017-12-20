₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by praizblog: 10:19am
After a 3 year old girl trend on her birthday after her makeup photoshoot goes viral
Checkout another Beautiful makeup photo of this 5yr old little girl trending online.
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by praizblog: 10:19am
Wow
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by ClitoPen: 10:25am
She looked older than her age in the first picture
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by OrestesDante(m): 10:25am
∆ Adorable...
But I don't like the bathroom attire ... ∆
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by Evablizin(f): 10:26am
Niccce,i love her dress,pose and her smiles.
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by LuvU2(f): 10:28am
Lol There is nothing like being a kid kid.
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by rocknation62(m): 12:12pm
She looks older than her age in first and the last pics...i want to believe its because of her size
Happy birthday Beautiful...
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by nairavsdollars: 12:12pm
This girl is not 5 oooo. Na one grandma wey return. Happy birthday ma
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by GIDIBANKZ(m): 12:12pm
Her dressing got my attention
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by blackbeau1(f): 12:12pm
Cute. At least the mother didn't deform her face with makeup
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by olatwo(m): 12:12pm
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by AjalaJ(m): 12:12pm
So this has become a big deal enough to make the front page?
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by yeyerolling: 12:13pm
why is this on FP. paedophiles go don grab vaseline. if by 2018 NL no improves lots of pple go waka. bring back NL
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by Mckandre(m): 12:13pm
the guardians of this kid needs to be questioned.
pedophiles right now
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by coolie1: 12:13pm
this girl will have a very big boobs at 10
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by LEGITLAYO: 12:14pm
So they actually applied makeup for this lil angel...
Happy birthday to her tho.
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by veacea: 12:14pm
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by Treasuredlove: 12:14pm
Slay ko, slap ni. Later when she turns 15, nobody will believe she is 15 but think she is 30
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by estolaB(f): 12:15pm
So adorable
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by baski92(m): 12:15pm
The slay mama may teach this small lovely girl how to slay from small like this, need better floging, the slay mama wan spoil the pikin
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by dayleke(m): 12:16pm
HBD to her ....
Ok na...
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by Fukafuka: 12:16pm
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by LukeLook: 12:16pm
yeyerolling:C where man mind run go...
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by castrokins(m): 12:16pm
Which Kind Wahala Be This With Pesin Baby?
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by StrawberryGloss(f): 12:16pm
LEGITLAYO:Put on your glasses bruh.
She's not on make up
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by castrol180(m): 12:16pm
a nice and good slayer she would make...a dangerous fat igbo slay girl in the making.
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by ct2(m): 12:17pm
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by IfoyinTEDO(f): 12:18pm
In 25yrs time to come now, she go dey claim 24years old instead of 30yrs
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by Fukafuka: 12:18pm
.........HAPPY 100 YEARS IN ADVANCE
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by Sirheny007(m): 12:19pm
What do you want me to do with this news nau?
The Topic is as questionable as the Mod who pushed this to FP.
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by emusmithy(m): 12:19pm
Naturally beautiful...
By her teenage years, all these boys will start getting close like...Can you teach me MS WORD?
|Re: Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos by aflyingbird: 12:21pm
Why do people need to see the photo of her wearing a towel? Stupid parents.
