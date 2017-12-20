Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Events / Girl Slays In Her 5th Birthday Photos (10551 Views)

Young Lady Gets Drunk On Her Birthday (Photos) / Lady's 15th Birthday Photos: See What She Looks Like / Lady Wears Braless Outfit For Her Birthday (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Checkout another Beautiful makeup photo of this 5yr old little girl trending online.





Gist from Praizeupdates





http://www.praizeupdates.com/see-these-makeup-photo-of-5year-old-baby-girl/ After a 3 year old girl trend on her birthday after her makeup photoshoot goes viralCheckout another Beautiful makeup photo of this 5yr old little girl trending online. 2 Likes 1 Share













See more stunning and sexy photos of the small little girl here WowSee more stunning and sexy photos of the small little girl here http://www.praizeupdates.com/see-these-makeup-photo-of-5year-old-baby-girl/

She looked older than her age in the first picture 23 Likes









∆ Adorable...





But I don't like the bathroom attire ... ∆







Niccce,i love her dress,pose and her smiles. Niccce,i love her dress,pose and her smiles.

Lol There is nothing like being a kid kid. 2 Likes

She looks older than her age in first and the last pics...i want to believe its because of her size









Happy birthday Beautiful... 1 Like

This girl is not 5 oooo. Na one grandma wey return. Happy birthday ma 20 Likes 2 Shares

Her dressing got my attention

Cute. At least the mother didn't deform her face with makeup 4 Likes 1 Share

So this has become a big deal enough to make the front page?









Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller/Skrill: ituglobalfx.com.ng

why is this on FP. paedophiles go don grab vaseline. if by 2018 NL no improves lots of pple go waka. bring back NL





pedophiles right now the guardians of this kid needs to be questioned.pedophiles right now 1 Share

this girl will have a very big boobs at 10



.

Happy birthday to her tho. So they actually applied makeup for this lil angel...Happy birthday to her tho. 1 Like

?

Slay ko, slap ni. Later when she turns 15, nobody will believe she is 15 but think she is 30

So adorable 1 Like 1 Share

The slay mama may teach this small lovely girl how to slay from small like this, need better floging, the slay mama wan spoil the pikin

HBD to her ....



Ok na...

yeyerolling:

why is this on FP. paedophiles go don grab vaseline. if by 2018 NL no improves lots of pple go waka. bring back NL C where man mind run go... C where man mind run go...

Which Kind Wahala Be This With Pesin Baby?

LEGITLAYO:

So they actually applied makeup for this lil angel...

.

Happy birthday to her tho. Put on your glasses bruh.

She's not on make up Put on your glasses bruh.She's not on make up 8 Likes 2 Shares

a nice and good slayer she would make...a dangerous fat igbo slay girl in the making. 1 Like

q

In 25yrs time to come now, she go dey claim 24years old instead of 30yrs 1 Like

.........HAPPY 100 YEARS IN ADVANCE .........HAPPY 100 YEARS IN ADVANCE



The Topic is as questionable as the Mod who pushed this to FP.

What do you want me to do with this news nau?The Topic is as questionable as the Mod who pushed this to FP.

Naturally beautiful...



By her teenage years, all these boys will start getting close like...Can you teach me MS WORD? 1 Like