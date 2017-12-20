₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by OneHead: 10:43am
Policemen Escape Death In Anambra, As Truck Crash Into Patrol Vehicle..
John Ikwuanusi
Nnewi
Lucky men of the Nigerian police force escape death this morning in Amadim Ukpor, A town in Anambra state as a full loaded sand truck failed to climb a hilly road and resorted to uncontrollable reverse.
The policemen who were on duty at the checkpoint implored their colleague who parked the car to rush relocate the vehicle, unfortunately he wasn't fast enough as the truck crashed on it while the police driver entered to ignite and shift the vehicle.
It was a sad moment as colleagues and others present thought that a life has been lost but miraculously, The man creeped out slightly hurt.
The police vehicle belongs to Ukpor police division.
See Policeman, others
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by Stooi76(m): 11:03am
The driver has enter one chance in the hands of those police. They will open shop on his head
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 12:49pm
The NPF just escaped a small revenge for wasting 4hours of my precious time today for nothing.
Another day dey sha..
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by giftcardstrader(m): 12:49pm
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by Standardcosting: 12:50pm
Brutality
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by Emzyme(m): 12:50pm
its very bad
meanwhile Osustevh no wan reduce d price of school fees oo
How will they increase feea from 80k to 200k
This is financial terrorism , where is EfCc
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by Standardcosting: 12:50pm
Sirheny007:May God forgive you
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by tobdee: 12:50pm
Thank God No life was lost...
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by sunkuns003(m): 12:51pm
This one na gbege !!!
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by Ruggedfitness: 12:51pm
This year has been filled with so many accidents
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by mazimee(m): 12:52pm
Stooi76:
I swear down, he will regret going to work today
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by Bobbysmart6(m): 12:52pm
Stooi76:...mmmm if only the driver can afford it...dem go jst put am for jail...
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by Sirheny007(m): 12:53pm
Standardcosting:
Amen..
He has been forgiving the NPF
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by dman4mdmoon(m): 12:53pm
The driver should just run and forget the truck! Unfortunately, the driver may not be the owner. This is Gobe of the highest order!
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by GodsOwnFav: 12:54pm
thank God its a police van, a government property..let them deal.
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by Felixalex(m): 12:54pm
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 12:54pm
I'm just so sorry for the driver . He's about funding Christmas for the policemen
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by spaggyy(m): 12:55pm
As I was reading I was expecting to see that the truck ram into all the policemen, and also kill all of them
#cophater
The fault is that of the police, am sure they must have extort the driver of the truck, in the process slowing down down the truck's initial speed and momentum
Which makes it difficult for the truck to completely climb the hill.
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by correctguy101(m): 12:56pm
Stooi76:He don buy igbese
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by Richardabbey(m): 12:57pm
Thank God D Truck Pusher Didnt Die
Hope Say At Least 3 Policeman Die Sha
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by grin88(m): 12:58pm
dem for dey there nah
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by vertueptime: 12:59pm
dman4mdmoon:
Gobe commander order of niger . Gcon
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by correctguy101(m): 1:00pm
Richardabbey:Ah,
Someone's husband and father? You wicked o...
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by manci(m): 1:01pm
who know how many thousands of bribe the police men collected from innocent road users before the incident ? this is what happening to them when God finally accept prayers of those they cheated
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by 400billionman: 1:06pm
Miraculous escape.
Jesus is lord.
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by fajob: 1:13pm
heyahhhhhhh
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by Mekanus(m): 1:16pm
Lucky biitches. I pity the truck driver, he's gonna pay through his nose.
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by Dionnetech: 1:21pm
those truck driver dey get money na.
he'll definitely buy a new patrol van.
|Re: Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) by pope5(m): 1:31pm
When they will be locating their checkpoints @ dangerous areas. Some will be immediately after a bend
