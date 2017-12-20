Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Truck Crashes Into Vehicle At Police Checkpoint In Anambra (Photos) (4526 Views)

Lucky men of the Nigerian police force escape death this morning in Amadim Ukpor, A town in Anambra state as a full loaded sand truck failed to climb a hilly road and resorted to uncontrollable reverse.



The policemen who were on duty at the checkpoint implored their colleague who parked the car to rush relocate the vehicle, unfortunately he wasn't fast enough as the truck crashed on it while the police driver entered to ignite and shift the vehicle.



It was a sad moment as colleagues and others present thought that a life has been lost but miraculously, The man creeped out slightly hurt.







The police vehicle belongs to Ukpor police division.



See Policeman, others



The driver has enter one chance in the hands of those police. They will open shop on his head 5 Likes



Another day dey sha..

The NPF just escaped a small revenge for wasting 4hours of my precious time today for nothing.Another day dey sha.. 1 Like

second to comment,seun I am expecting alert o

Brutality

its very bad



meanwhile Osustevh no wan reduce d price of school fees oo

How will they increase feea from 80k to 200k



This is financial terrorism , where is EfCc

Sirheny007:

May God forgive you May God forgive you

Thank God No life was lost...

This one na gbege !!!

This year has been filled with so many accidents This year has been filled with so many accidents

Stooi76:

The driver has enter one chance in the hands of those police. They will open shop on his head

I swear down, he will regret going to work today I swear down, he will regret going to work today 2 Likes

Stooi76:

The driver has enter one chance in the hands of those police. They will open shop on his head ...mmmm if only the driver can afford it...dem go jst put am for jail... ...mmmm if only the driver can afford it...dem go jst put am for jail... 1 Like

Standardcosting:



May God forgive you



Amen..

He has been forgiving the NPF

Amen..He has been forgiving the NPF

The driver should just run and forget the truck! Unfortunately, the driver may not be the owner. This is Gobe of the highest order! 1 Like

thank God its a police van, a government property..let them deal.

obj0725:

...

Wow, Ure such a good man with a generous heart. U have been posting this ur advert on every thread today...



I can see u really want all of us to enjoy ur fixed matches with u, make Christmas make sense for all of us abi?? Wow, Ure such a good man with a generous heart. U have been posting this ur advert on every thread today...I can see u really want all of us to enjoy ur fixed matches with u, make Christmas make sense for all of us abi??

I'm just so sorry for the driver . He's about funding Christmas for the policemen

As I was reading I was expecting to see that the truck ram into all the policemen, and also kill all of them



#cophater



The fault is that of the police, am sure they must have extort the driver of the truck, in the process slowing down down the truck's initial speed and momentum



Which makes it difficult for the truck to completely climb the hill. 1 Like

Stooi76:

The driver has enter one chance in the hands of those police. They will open shop on his head He don buy igbese He don buy igbese



Hope Say At Least 3 Policeman Die Sha Thank God D Truck Pusher Didnt DieHope Say At Least 3 Policeman Die Sha

dem for dey there nah

dman4mdmoon:

The driver should just run and forget the truck! Unfortunately, the driver may not be the owner. This is Gobe of the highest order!

Gobe commander order of niger . Gcon Gobe commander order of niger . Gcon

Richardabbey:

Thank God D Truck Pusher Didnt Die

Hope Say At Least 3 Policeman Die Sha Ah,

Someone's husband and father? You wicked o... Ah,Someone's husband and father? You wicked o...

who know how many thousands of bribe the police men collected from innocent road users before the incident ? this is what happening to them when God finally accept prayers of those they cheated

Miraculous escape.



Jesus is lord.

heyahhhhhhh

Lucky biitches. I pity the truck driver, he's gonna pay through his nose.

Well this is none of my business.....

those truck driver dey get money na.

he'll definitely buy a new patrol van.