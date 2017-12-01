₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by MissAprokoMedia(f): 2:10pm
Ex-BBN contestant,Uriel Oputa shared sultry photos rocking an orange dress glaringly exposing her thigh's and a pervert of a fan accused her showing her yansh for the World to see.
Uriel did not let it slide, she immediately gave him an epic response that put him in his place.
In the photo Uriel Oputa also hinted on the ongoing photo shoot of 2017 BBN Participant as they prepare to welcome new sets of participants come 2018.
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by MissAprokoMedia(f): 2:11pm
Can you see nyash in that pics?
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by Annnonymous: 2:16pm
If u Know you zoomed this her picture, raise up your hand
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by belemaboy: 2:20pm
MissAprokoMedia:olosho claiming celebrity
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by Smellymouth: 2:22pm
MissAprokoMedia:
OP, na we you dey ask? Na this thing I see for my mind sha.
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by Evablizin(f): 2:30pm
Uriel,Uriel,"your mad does it look like yansh...mind yourself talking rubbish". This one nah reply?
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by OrestesDante(m): 2:36pm
∆She's indecent... True ∆
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by MissAprokoMedia(f): 2:57pm
Lalasticlala come now plss
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by DrinkLimca(m): 3:23pm
What is she forming? with 100,000 naira, a well player can fork her..
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by NwaChibuzor: 3:52pm
She should even be happy someone thinks she get yansh. But the yansh is even black sef and possibly riddled with craw craw.
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by miqos02(m): 3:52pm
Seen
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by stanliwise(m): 3:53pm
Mtchew so this one na news
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by Ruggedfitness: 3:54pm
After that Ghanaian lady claimed that she makes about 2.5m monthly which is close to the amount linda ikeji makes through her blog, I dont think anyone should be surprised when they see ladies exposing their bodies in public.
But she look good though, the dress perfectly matches her color
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by crazydude1: 3:54pm
does she even have the body?
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by blackbeau1(f): 3:54pm
That response is so not epic at all.
And the picture makes her look like an old retired sex worker
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by greatviber: 3:54pm
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by IAMSASHY(f): 3:55pm
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by EmmaLege: 3:55pm
Savage
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by thoollz: 3:55pm
To me i see no epic reply, just someone who went to bbnaija (which to me i still haven't realised its relevance) and claims to be a celebrity, but can not construct just a simple sentence in English.
A celebrity should be a role model, an inspiration, a pace setter to our youth and not all these people we claim to have as celebrities. They don't dress well, no morals, throw their thrash to the public and in turn expect sympathy when things go south.
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by BornAgainMay: 3:55pm
See ugly thing
Very irritating
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by vito30(m): 3:56pm
where d nyash??
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by ChiefPiiko(m): 3:56pm
Bold, beautiful lady
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by Agadsman(m): 3:56pm
What is epic about that shitty reply?? I even had some difficulty understanding what she typed up there.
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by ghostfacekillar(m): 3:57pm
miqos02:you are very stupide .....
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by Akinlekanwr(m): 3:57pm
MissAprokoMedia:No. The guy said she could've just opened her yansh for them to see
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by oshe111(m): 3:57pm
He didnt say its yansh, he sed she for open yansh!
With her rough skin dats nt appealing AT ALL
MOST NAIJA GIRLS ONLY AV SEX TO SELL
PUSSY ALL ON MA FLOOR
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by Felixalex(m): 3:57pm
stanliwise:
See my presido
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by Felixalex(m): 3:58pm
Her pix there is someworth sexually provocative ONLY IF u let ur mind make it appear so to u. It's all about our minds, take for instance....
A lady in the office dresses very decently and while in her office seat, she careless lets her legs open and a guy comes in and sees those legs wide open (despite only seeing darkness in between them) feels like he has achieved something great that day, he might even tell his close friends about how he saw sth "awesome" that day...
That same lady after work, goes to a swimming pool from work, dresses in a swimming attire and exposes much more of her body, covering only little and that same guy might come around that pool, sees the lady and not feel as accomplished as he felt seeing NOTHING earlier in the day...
So d way we are going now, with time we things like this will be very normal, even perverts will see and will not be moved.
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by ghostfacekillar(m): 3:58pm
stanliwise:u are very stupide go write ur own
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by Monaco2(m): 3:58pm
Evablizin:
No mind her. I don't know y people Make this mistake, there is a big difference between "you are" n "your"
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by anyimontana(m): 3:59pm
From her writeup,she no go school..
No kpom(.), no ricom(,)
|Re: Uriel's Response To A Fan That Accuse Her Of Exposing Her Body by Ayoh101(m): 3:59pm
Like daughter like father
