₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,931,150 members, 3,980,331 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 05:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) (17937 Views)
Don Peter Stayke Buys His Mother A Car On Her Birthday On Independence Day / Man Buys Venza For His Mother After Selling Her Car To Travel Abroad / Duke Of Uyo Buys His Wife Toyota Camry 2000 Version (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by BloggersNG: 2:42pm
Christmas Came early for Them, While some may be complaining to buy iphone for their Girlfriend, or even hair, Popular Twitter user Prodeegy just coughed out N8million to buy Mercedes Benz for his wife, The UK based Nigerian said its a surprise for the Christmas, How cute, see below!
News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/aww-nigerian-man-buys-his-wife.html
1 Like
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by OrestesDante(m): 2:56pm
∆Where is the woman now?? ∆
5 Likes
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by DrinkLimca(m): 3:00pm
Waste of money for a woman that will still fork richer dude for like 10 million naira and even fork a gate man for bigger dick..
It's better not to try and please any woman for they are like chameleon, she can suck your enemies dick for money and pleasure..
36 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by Celcius: 3:03pm
DrinkLimca:Outdated man. See your moniker sef.
78 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by Kekx(m): 3:03pm
Dem no born the woman well to cheat on you, even if your dick be like pimple.
If she try am,....
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by Oyindidi(f): 3:03pm
Nice one
The boys are complaining while the men are buying gifts for their love ones
19 Likes
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by blackbeau1(f): 3:03pm
Wonderful . Kudos
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 3:03pm
O ye leeches take note, wife, not girlfriend.
4 Likes
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 3:03pm
She's your wife afterall and it's your duty to get her gifts plus anything she wants ...so no big deal
6 Likes
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by stefanweeks: 3:03pm
Oluwa o
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by eleojo23: 3:03pm
DrinkLimca:
Accept my sympathy on your bitter experience with evil women/karashikas
May you meet a good woman in 2018. Say amen!
25 Likes
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by mokaflex(m): 3:03pm
I tap into this grace . I would do same for my wife in January
5 Likes
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by slawomir: 3:05pm
ok
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by 2lateBiafra: 3:05pm
She dey sweet am wella-wella
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by QuietHammer(m): 3:05pm
DrinkLimca:Stop trying too hard, there can only be one NwaAmaikpe. Thanks for your understanding.
42 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by exclusive7(m): 3:05pm
DrinkLimca:There is no sense in this one's head...smh..
I'm buying you sense for Christmas Bro.
don't thank me bro, Merry Christmas!
24 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by davibid: 3:05pm
DrinkLimca:
Someone from a broken home spotted
Receive it
7 Likes
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by Talkingboy: 3:05pm
That still doesn't stop him from cheating on Her
Fake Social Media life , Ask Tonto Dikeh for more details[color=#006600][/color]
2 Likes
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by honey001(m): 3:05pm
And who is he informing??
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by timbs001(m): 3:05pm
DrinkLimca:You seem to be a deranged fellow. Most of your posts are always about objectifying women.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by LEGITLAYO: 3:06pm
DrinkLimca:Olodo, it's his "wife" not "girlfriend".
You honestly need help.
You speak as if it wasn't a woman that brought you into this world
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by Vince77(m): 3:06pm
No proof
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by TheTega(m): 3:06pm
Amazing gesture
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by joystickextend1(m): 3:06pm
Tonites match will be different in the bedroom.
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by Neoteny(m): 3:07pm
All i see is some douche standing in front of a car at some showroom.
1 Like
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by Oluwabenjamin(m): 3:08pm
Kekx:
You are a learner..come let us teach you the ways of WOMEN
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by IVORY2009(m): 3:08pm
DrinkLimca:
NwaAmaikpe i am tracing u
Linda william
@Lindawill01
Hello...Im Linda....?What I am seeking is a man as laid out in Proverbs 31. A man who is strong (but not overbearing), loyal, respectful, kind and sweet.
Texas city
fraudster using woman pix to solicit for Linda william
@Lindawill01
Hello...Im Linda....?What I am seeking is a man as laid out in Proverbs 31. A man who is strong (but not overbearing), loyal, respectful, kind and sweet.
Texas city o twitter
1 Like
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by Exceptionalgod(f): 3:08pm
DrinkLimca:
when I first saw ur post, I tot it was from one popular alase nairalander names Amakeipe or whatever but I was surprise to see DrinkLimca... if ur lady don offend u before, biko forgive and forget
2 Likes
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by Anjeco: 3:08pm
nice one bro, I wish to do more than that for my wifey.
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by aramadaokunrin(m): 3:08pm
Bros, if na u buy am,i salute u.... Boh anybody fit go pose in front of a Benz at a car lot.... Come dey form say dem buy am..... U get my drift.. Show proof
1 Like
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by Exceptionalgod(f): 3:08pm
IVORY2009:wow I was about saying that but u we're faster than me
|Re: Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) by mcPhuture(m): 3:09pm
DrinkLimca:
Didn't you see he said wife and not girlfriend? If you're poor Nd you can't fend for your wife, then stfu...
2 Likes
Men: Sex Life After Vaginal Childbirth. / Oyindamola Bakare Is Missing / Pls Help! Too Much Pimples!!!
Viewing this topic: Godweapon30(m), DonX001, danzite(m), Dollyweberslick, az65, Raiyell, teniboss(m), emmayodata(m), gcof(m), sjibrin(m), mrdcai, Blainz(m), Pidginwhisper, Oyindidi(f), jossykondo, emmalux2(m), Iyblings, tunezvic(m), fkpboss, Knightinboots, docus, Dimmamaero, terryhill, Renta, omega2128(m), moshood44(m), rcspy, Talk2david1(m), Lustig(m), emperormossad(m), Rajosh(m), Brijet(f), cooldudeng(m), Jadeng, tuto, Briteiyobo1(m), erekere(m), seun1960(m), iamtardey, achp(m), KBdownloads(m), GodblessNig247(m), tooth4tooth, banki2929, Madamkilljoy(f), drealtruth(m), lacis, phemmy26(m), C4Ltd and 92 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24