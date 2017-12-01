Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Buys His Wife N8m Mercedes Benz As Christmas Gift (Photos) (17937 Views)

News From Ebiwali-- Christmas Came early for Them, While some may be complaining to buy iphone for their Girlfriend, or even hair, Popular Twitter user Prodeegy just coughed out N8million to buy Mercedes Benz for his wife, The UK based Nigerian said its a surprise for the Christmas, How cute, see below!News From Ebiwali-- http://www.ebiwalismoment.com/2017/12/aww-nigerian-man-buys-his-wife.html 1 Like







∆Where is the woman now?? ∆ 5 Likes

Waste of money for a woman that will still fork richer dude for like 10 million naira and even fork a gate man for bigger dick..



It's better not to try and please any woman for they are like chameleon, she can suck your enemies dick for money and pleasure.. 36 Likes 1 Share

It's better not to try and please any woman for they are like chameleon, she can suck your enemies dick for money and pleasure.. Outdated man. See your moniker sef. Outdated man. See your moniker sef. 78 Likes 3 Shares

Dem no born the woman well to cheat on you, even if your dick be like pimple.



If she try am,.... 2 Likes 1 Share

Nice one



The boys are complaining while the men are buying gifts for their love ones 19 Likes

Wonderful . Kudos 1 Like 1 Share

O ye leeches take note, wife, not girlfriend. 4 Likes

She's your wife afterall and it's your duty to get her gifts plus anything she wants ...so no big deal 6 Likes

Oluwa o

Accept my sympathy on your bitter experience with evil women/karashikas



May you meet a good woman in 2018. Say amen! Accept my sympathy on your bitter experience with evil women/karashikasMay you meet a good woman in 2018. Say amen! 25 Likes

. I would do same for my wife in January I tap into this grace. I would do same for my wife in January 5 Likes

ok

She dey sweet am wella-wella

It's better not to try and please any woman for they are like chameleon, she can suck your enemies dick for money and pleasure.. Stop trying too hard, there can only be one NwaAmaikpe. Thanks for your understanding. Stop trying too hard, there can only be one NwaAmaikpe. Thanks for your understanding. 42 Likes 1 Share

It's better not to try and please any woman for they are like chameleon, she can suck your enemies dick for money and pleasure.. There is no sense in this one's head...smh..

I'm buying you sense for Christmas Bro.

don't thank me bro, Merry Christmas! There is no sense in this one's head...smh..I'm buying you sense for Christmas Bro.don't thank me bro, Merry Christmas! 24 Likes 1 Share

It's better not to try and please any woman for they are like chameleon, she can suck your enemies dick for money and pleasure..





Someone from a broken home spotted







Receive it Someone from a broken home spottedReceive it 7 Likes

That still doesn't stop him from cheating on Her





Fake Social Media life , Ask Tonto Dikeh for more details [color=#006600][/color] 2 Likes

And who is he informing??

It's better not to try and please any woman for they are like chameleon, she can suck your enemies dick for money and pleasure.. You seem to be a deranged fellow. Most of your posts are always about objectifying women. You seem to be a deranged fellow. Most of your posts are always about objectifying women. 15 Likes 2 Shares

It's better not to try and please any woman for they are like chameleon, she can suck your enemies dick for money and pleasure.. Olodo, it's his "wife" not "girlfriend".

You honestly need help.

You speak as if it wasn't a woman that brought you into this world Olodo, it's his "wife" not "girlfriend".You honestly need help.You speak as if it wasn't a woman that brought you into this world 13 Likes 1 Share

No proof 3 Likes 1 Share

Amazing gesture

Tonites match will be different in the bedroom.







All i see is some douche standing in front of a car at some showroom. 1 Like

Kekx:

Dem no born the woman well to cheat on you, even if your dick be like pimple.

You are a learner..come let us teach you the ways of WOMEN You are a learner..come let us teach you the ways of WOMEN

It's better not to try and please any woman for they are like chameleon, she can suck your enemies dick for money and pleasure..



NwaAmaikpe i am tracing u



It's better not to try and please any woman for they are like chameleon, she can suck your enemies dick for money and pleasure..

when I first saw ur post, I tot it was from one popular alase nairalander names Amakeipe or whatever but I was surprise to see DrinkLimca... if ur lady don offend u before, biko forgive and forget when I first saw ur post, I tot it was from one popular alase nairalander names Amakeipe or whatever but I was surprise to see DrinkLimca... if ur lady don offend u before, biko forgive and forget 2 Likes

nice one bro, I wish to do more than that for my wifey.

Bros, if na u buy am,i salute u.... Boh anybody fit go pose in front of a Benz at a car lot.... Come dey form say dem buy am..... U get my drift.. Show proof 1 Like

IVORY2009:





NwaAmaikpe i am tracing u wow I was about saying that but u we're faster than me wow I was about saying that but u we're faster than me