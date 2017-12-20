₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,931,151 members, 3,980,332 topics. Date: Wednesday, 20 December 2017 at 05:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) (8958 Views)
Innocent Chukwuma: "GT Bank Is Using EFCC To Intimidate, Fight Me" / Innocent Chukwuma, Innoson Motors’ Boss Hired Thugs To Attack Us - EFCC / Innoson Vs GTBank: EFCC Arrests Innocent Chukwuma In Enugu (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by itsdumebi(m): 2:49pm
@POLITICSNGR
Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Motors has spoken on his issues with Guaranty trust bank(GTB) in a recent interview.
PoliticsNGR obtained a video of the interview which can be watched below;
https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/20/gt-bank-owes-n6-billion-innoson-opens-interviewvideo/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kk8icD1PO6M
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by bkool7(m): 2:51pm
The bank should just pay him his money . Haba !
»»MODIFICÓ««
To The fellas below, lets not be bigotry about this.
It's now you guys know Gtb is Yoruba bank . When Diamond and Fedility declined his loan and Gtb accepted it, all was cool then , abi ?
Better leave them to settle themselves
20 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by Ifeanyi4491(m): 3:08pm
This is a game from Apc
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by Ohammadike: 3:10pm
To all Nigerians take your money from gtb bank before they use it to pay innoson. The way the court are ruling in innoson favour trouble dey.
65 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by freedomforall30: 3:12pm
GTB connived with EFCC to do the same thing they did to Ifeanyi Ubah when he had disagreement with NNPC on their contractual agreement on storage of fuel; what did NNPC do? They connived with DSS/EFCC to arrest him; held him there for months until they finally made him to accept the agreement and losses. The difference between Ubah's case and Innoson is Innoson's case has long standing with the court with clear evidence that it would be difficult to pull Ubah's antics on him.
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by bloodmoneyspita: 3:14pm
make GTB beg this guy na, which kind life be this, this negative news is gonna make me withdraw my sheet in that bank before sheet hits the fan.
22 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by pedrilo: 3:30pm
I dnt understand why federal agencies behave so unruly!
So Nigeria customs can just auction someones goods? what for?
EFCC coming in to arrest Innoson because he has issues wit GTB? why?
Restructuring will correct this nonsense
15 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by DerideGull(m): 3:40pm
I suggest you make the move for mutual takeover of the bank since the bank cannot afford to pay what it owes you.
16 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by Xisnin(m): 3:44pm
If:
1. You did not break your MTN sim and DSTV decoder when South Africans were killing foreigners
2. You did not boycott meat because Fulani herdsmen were killing farmers.
3. You did not tear your American passport when white cops are killing blacks.
But you think it is right to campaign against GTBank because Innoson and his bank have
a business dispute.
You are nothing but a tribalist even if you don’t know it.
13 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by apholaryn: 3:45pm
nawa o
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by thelifepagesng: 3:45pm
Na so
8 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by Felixalex(m): 3:45pm
So it is the hunter that is even owing the bushmeat ?
And the EFCC actually arrested him without an invitation?
Nigeria sef, if a billionaire like this could be intimidated unnecessarily(if truly he is not at fault) then u can imagine what the common man goes through here in Nigeria
9 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by maberry(m): 3:45pm
DerideGull:Correct
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by charain: 3:45pm
GTB owes you nothing.
The case is already in court.
Don't cry victim when you are sued for blackmail.
I suggest you concentrate on your failing business.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by blackbeau1(f): 3:45pm
Lemme just go and withdraw my 10kobo before thru rob Peter to pay Paul
2 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by romeoetin(m): 3:46pm
Welcome to Nigeria
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by brunobaba(m): 3:46pm
Please bring your money to Skye bank ooo...we'll treat you just fine.
6 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by joystickextend1(m): 3:46pm
Okay
Meanwhile guys check out my profile for your extender products and other adult fantasy toys
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by CeeJay9ja(m): 3:46pm
So the debtors are the ones arresting creditors in Nigeria?
1 Like
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by Xisnin(m): 3:46pm
Ohammadike:Ipob terrorist spotted.
6 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by itsandi(m): 3:46pm
Only 6 billion? When people are talking about tarty billion?
2 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by Jaideyone(m): 3:46pm
Ifeanyi4491:stop blaming APC for everything.
he collected loan from GTB with forged shipping papers
http://punchng.com/igp-charges-innoson-with-n2-4bn-shipping-fraud/
this is a case between two private companies.
11 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by Balkan(m): 3:46pm
The end of gtbank is near.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by Ruggedfitness: 3:46pm
Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Motors has spoken on his issues with Guaranty trust bank(GTB) in a recent interview.
Lets see
In Other News
Here Is Why This Successful Actor Wakes Up At 4:10am Every Single Day
http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/12/here-is-why-this-successful-actor-wakes.html
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by kessyur: 3:47pm
igbo men funding Afonja businesses.
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by Xisnin(m): 3:47pm
DerideGull:You must be very smart, a man with a disputed 6 billion naira claim should take
over a bank with 3.2 trillion naira asset.
5 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by MaziOmenuko: 3:47pm
DerideGull:
The case is in supreme court which is its final destination and judging by the way he won in all 3 federal high courts at Awka, Enugu and Ibadan, the supreme court judgement will certainly be in his favor. By then, the debt would have gotten to over N10bil with the 22% interest rate.
He may just have to find another N15bil to pay off the remaining equity of GTB and take over the bank.
Okk...that last line was just a joke...
8 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by Olawalesadiq(m): 3:47pm
k
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by maberry(m): 3:47pm
Xisnin:Afonja Zombie Sighted
8 Likes
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by QueenSekxy(f): 3:47pm
bank full of fruadsters
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by celebrityevent0: 3:47pm
U see aam
|Re: Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) by Raiyell: 3:47pm
Nwanne, ji si ike.
Chukwu anyi n'efe ga agba gi ume. Dibe.
Such a humble man! Didn't even raise his voice or anything and he is on his right.
This is what we get for being five percenters. Later some people will open their mouth and say we have a victim mentality.
Thunder for anyone who doubts we are getting the short stick in this artificial country called Nigeria.
I am doing the little I can so GTbank can know we are not happy.
9 Likes
Is Ghana And Benin Money Stronger Than Naira? / Dr. Okonjo-Iweala Fails To Show Up For Screening / Dc Unlocker Cracked Version+unlimited Credit
Viewing this topic: Miarose, edeXede, katki, smakati(m), omololu251, des4ella(m), Deledeman, exlinkleads(f), skyhighweb(m), EZEIGBO1OFIMO, AFONJAPIG(f), Pussitto, mildflame, Molayan, LivingBetter, king0, melejo(m), captcochrane(m), TitansInfx, lancee(m), Eddisboi, Consultville(m), Parkac(m), sourcecode99(m), benson4u(m), panicacid, 4rin(m), Madamspeaker(f), femi4, uchennata, zieraw2005(m), vick4eva, xhir85(m), chidibond(m), Smalleous, GraGra247, Bubewilson(m), iPrevail(m), mbos, anyimontana(m), beeveepee, Parcks(m), Tolzeal(m), zipamowei(m), yommy03, SexExplorer, slineik(m), Mikechinos(m), okenze007, Ucheamani, CountDooku(m), donparosky(m), AkachukwuD, Gamboh55(m), Olive33, Cecegal, Preetybuoy(m), naijaobi(m), orobs93(m), joceey(m), Meta4element(m), franudi, andiwam7, lukecent, Derende(m), buchibrand(m), JACOBJK and 90 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9