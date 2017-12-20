Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Innocent Chukwuma: GT Bank Owes Me N6 Billion - Innoson Says In Interview(Video) (8958 Views)

Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Motors has spoken on his issues with Guaranty trust bank(GTB) in a recent interview.



PoliticsNGR obtained a video of the interview which can be watched below;



https://politicsngr.com/2017/12/20/gt-bank-owes-n6-billion-innoson-opens-interviewvideo/







The bank should just pay him his money . Haba !







To The fellas below, lets not be bigotry about this.

It's now you guys know Gtb is Yoruba bank . When Diamond and Fedility declined his loan and Gtb accepted it, all was cool then , abi ?



Better leave them to settle themselves 20 Likes

This is a game from Apc 2 Likes 2 Shares

To all Nigerians take your money from gtb bank before they use it to pay innoson. The way the court are ruling in innoson favour trouble dey. 65 Likes 6 Shares

GTB connived with EFCC to do the same thing they did to Ifeanyi Ubah when he had disagreement with NNPC on their contractual agreement on storage of fuel; what did NNPC do? They connived with DSS/EFCC to arrest him; held him there for months until they finally made him to accept the agreement and losses. The difference between Ubah's case and Innoson is Innoson's case has long standing with the court with clear evidence that it would be difficult to pull Ubah's antics on him. 30 Likes 1 Share

make GTB beg this guy na, which kind life be this, this negative news is gonna make me withdraw my sheet in that bank before sheet hits the fan. 22 Likes

I dnt understand why federal agencies behave so unruly!

So Nigeria customs can just auction someones goods? what for?

EFCC coming in to arrest Innoson because he has issues wit GTB? why?

Restructuring will correct this nonsense 15 Likes

I suggest you make the move for mutual takeover of the bank since the bank cannot afford to pay what it owes you. 16 Likes

If:

1. You did not break your MTN sim and DSTV decoder when South Africans were killing foreigners

2. You did not boycott meat because Fulani herdsmen were killing farmers.

3. You did not tear your American passport when white cops are killing blacks.



But you think it is right to campaign against GTBank because Innoson and his bank have

a business dispute.



You are nothing but a tribalist even if you don’t know it. 13 Likes

So it is the hunter that is even owing the bushmeat ?



And the EFCC actually arrested him without an invitation?



Nigeria sef, if a billionaire like this could be intimidated unnecessarily(if truly he is not at fault) then u can imagine what the common man goes through here in Nigeria 9 Likes

DerideGull:

I suggest you make the move for mutual takeover of the bank since the bank cannot afford to pay what it owes you. Correct Correct 3 Likes 1 Share

GTB owes you nothing.

The case is already in court.

Don't cry victim when you are sued for blackmail.



I suggest you concentrate on your failing business. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Lemme just go and withdraw my 10kobo before thru rob Peter to pay Paul 2 Likes

Welcome to Nigeria

Please bring your money to Skye bank ooo...we'll treat you just fine. 6 Likes

So the debtors are the ones arresting creditors in Nigeria? 1 Like

Ohammadike:

To all Nigerians take your money from gtb bank before they use it to pay innoson. The way the court are ruling in innoson favour trouble dey. Ipob terrorist spotted. Ipob terrorist spotted. 6 Likes

Only 6 billion? When people are talking about tarty billion? 2 Likes

Ifeanyi4491:

This is a game from Apc stop blaming APC for everything.



he collected loan from GTB with forged shipping papers

http://punchng.com/igp-charges-innoson-with-n2-4bn-shipping-fraud/



this is a case between two private companies. stop blaming APC for everything.he collected loan from GTB with forged shipping papersthis is a case between two private companies. 11 Likes

The end of gtbank is near. 2 Likes 1 Share

Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman of Innoson Motors has spoken on his issues with Guaranty trust bank(GTB) in a recent interview.



PoliticsNGR obtained a video of the interview which can be watched below;

igbo men funding Afonja businesses.

DerideGull:

I suggest you make the move for mutual takeover of the bank since the bank cannot afford to pay what it owes you. You must be very smart, a man with a disputed 6 billion naira claim should take

over a bank with 3.2 trillion naira asset. You must be very smart, a man with a disputed 6 billion naira claim should takeover a bank with 3.2 trillion naira asset. 5 Likes

DerideGull:

I suggest you make the move for mutual takeover of the bank since the bank cannot afford to pay what it owes you.

The case is in supreme court which is its final destination and judging by the way he won in all 3 federal high courts at Awka, Enugu and Ibadan, the supreme court judgement will certainly be in his favor. By then, the debt would have gotten to over N10bil with the 22% interest rate.



He may just have to find another N15bil to pay off the remaining equity of GTB and take over the bank.



Okk...that last line was just a joke... The case is in supreme court which is its final destination and judging by the way he won in all 3 federal high courts at Awka, Enugu and Ibadan, the supreme court judgement will certainly be in his favor. By then, the debt would have gotten to over N10bil with the 22% interest rate.He may just have to find another N15bil to pay off the remaining equity of GTB and take over the bank.Okk...that last line was just a joke... 8 Likes

Xisnin:



Ipob terrorist spotted. Afonja Zombie Sighted Afonja Zombie Sighted 8 Likes

bank full of fruadsters

U see aam