Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by NaijaCelebrity: 2:57pm
The former Super Eagles captain pictured with his wife and children as they pose on the stairs of their home in Lagos.

Source: http://www.ngg.ng/2017/12/20/joseph-adaeze-yobo-all-smiles-as-they-pose-for-a-family-photo-at-home-with-their-kids/

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by DrinkLimca(m): 3:14pm
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.

6 Likes

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by Ecuador1(m): 3:46pm
DrinkLimca:
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..



Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.


Minister of useless information

46 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by stanliwise(m): 3:57pm
DrinkLimca:
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.
I HAVE NOTHING TO SAY BUT MEANWHILE

5 Likes

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by miqos02(m): 3:57pm
Kk


Fine girl
Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by blackbeau1(f): 3:58pm
DrinkLimca:
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.
and you saw all this happen ba?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by NwaChibuzor: 3:58pm
After 3 kids, I don't think her pussy will be very tight again. I will advice Mr Yobo to just marry a new wife and discard this old cargo.
Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by jerryadigun: 3:58pm
DrinkLimca:
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.


Let me tell you something Mr Limca, you have entered market o. No solution to your sorry case again.

One of the negative legacies of oga NwaAmaikpe...
Now we have Mrs....., Papa......, very soon one idiot will come up with Uncle and Aunt.....

Eyin Werey Gbogbo yiiii....

I'm out.....

7 Likes

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 3:58pm
shocked


That picture is everything opposite of their reality.
The Yobos are an unhappy family.... Thanks to Adaeze's mom's interference in their marriage.

I forsee Joseph taking the same escape route John Fashanu took with his mother-in-law in no distant future.

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by DIKEnaWAR: 3:59pm
Which kain thing be this?
Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by BruncleZuma: 3:59pm
grin grin grin grin

Like Mother like Daughter...Yobo go and ask John Fashanu howfar.

grin grin grin grin
Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by Boleyndynasty2(f): 3:59pm
DrinkLimca:
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.


Your stupidity is legendary

10 Likes

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by favourmic(m): 3:59pm
Ecuador1:



Minister of useless information

grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by OMOTOWO(m): 4:00pm
DrinkLimca:
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.
#60 gold circle condom would have made nairaland a little saner .Is that how your mummy sleep with his in-law?asigbe ward

3 Likes

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by ojmetrix(m): 4:00pm
DrinkLimca:
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.
.
everyone has license to stupidity and your license of stupidity runs till 31 December 2017

2 Likes

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by DaveWonder(m): 4:01pm
DrinkLimca:
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.

3 Likes

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by sanbells(f): 4:02pm
DrinkLimca:
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.
.Bad belle people. Enemy of progress. People like you only focus on tarnishing people's image. Better drop this attitude this 2017.Start being positive. Why is it paining you sef?Abi you're one of the organisers she refused to give?
Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by teejarny(m): 4:03pm
[You are trying too hard, but u can't just be Nwa]Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.[/quote]
Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by Uchihaitaci: 4:03pm
DrinkLimca:
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.

It tried so hard to be funny but failed. Gather round kids and look at this example of a useless creature

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by Kenzico(m): 4:03pm
sad

You like posting Craps just to gain likes...isn't?


DrinkLimca:
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.

1 Like

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by UDIOK: 4:04pm
DrinkLimca:
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.
Are you tired of the name NWAMAIKPE

1 Like

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by axeman10(m): 4:05pm
Nice one!

And to that I.diot up there...I won't grace your ego with a quote or mention.. But please leave your stupidity behind in 2017.
Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by MrBigiman: 4:15pm
@ DrinkLimca is just all around N/L.
Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by freedomforall30: 4:15pm
DrinkLimca:
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.

Afonja and female private parts are like 5 and 6. What a people with no sense of dignity or respect for women...all their posts when they see women is vaginnaa, pusssy, nyashh, titties. Goodness me!

Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by paulolee(m): 4:15pm
wow.....all I see is moni...c as dm all fresh...Yobo don hang boot bt still fresh pass some musicians, xoo called G-boiz wey de chop our Bea....Futball moni is Bea...gat to pickup ma boots...next year no go pass me bY
Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by Million1985(m): 4:17pm
MrBigiman:
@ DrinkLimca is just all around N/L.
jealousy
Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by itsandi(m): 4:19pm
Interesting... Read cool stories, poems... follow series on Tushstories via

www.tushstories.com

#Enjoy smiley
Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by joenor(m): 4:40pm
who are they posing for? is it we that done have staircase?
Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by melaninbae: 4:40pm
NwaChibuzor:
After 3 kids, I don't think her pussy will be very tight again. I will advice Mr Yobo to just marry a new wife and discard this old cargo.


Na WA o...... Where all of una de come from
Re: Adaeze & Joseph Yobo & Their Kids All Smiles As They Pose For A Family Photo by sunsewa16: 4:50pm
DrinkLimca:
Adaeze yobo is one of the luckiest former beauty pageant so far..
she still gets to trap dumb yobo with her vagina even after giving it out to the organizers of the beauty pageant she won..

I guess her mom thought her well on how to trap a man..
little wonder her mom kept frustrating the live of yobo by staying with them permanently in Turkey like a monitoring spirit..

Maybe she slept with yobo too, who knows.

Another NwaAmaikpe spotted.

1 Like

